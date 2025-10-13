The live Hana price today is 0.04682 USD. Track real-time HANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HANA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Hana price today is 0.04682 USD. Track real-time HANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HANA price trend easily at MEXC now.

Hana Logo

Hana Price(HANA)

1 HANA to USD Live Price:

-5.77%1D
USD
Hana (HANA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 20:48:22 (UTC+8)

Hana (HANA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+2.63%

-5.77%

-42.87%

-42.87%

Hana (HANA) real-time price is $ 0.04682. Over the past 24 hours, HANA traded between a low of $ 0.0436 and a high of $ 0.05451, showing active market volatility. HANA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, HANA has changed by +2.63% over the past hour, -5.77% over 24 hours, and -42.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hana (HANA) Market Information

$ 1.25M
$ 1.25M$ 1.25M

$ 46.82M
$ 46.82M$ 46.82M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Hana is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.25M. The circulating supply of HANA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.82M.

Hana (HANA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Hana for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0028749-5.77%
30 Days$ +0.02682+134.10%
60 Days$ +0.02682+134.10%
90 Days$ +0.02682+134.10%
Hana Price Change Today

Today, HANA recorded a change of $ -0.0028749 (-5.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hana 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02682 (+134.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hana 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HANA saw a change of $ +0.02682 (+134.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hana 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02682 (+134.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Hana (HANA)?

Check out the Hana Price History page now.

What is Hana (HANA)

Hana is Hyper-casual Finance, livestreaming, casual earning, and seamless onboarding that replace CEXs as the dominant crypto gateway.

Hana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Hana investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HANA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hana on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Hana buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Hana Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Hana (HANA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Hana (HANA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Hana.

Check the Hana price prediction now!

Hana (HANA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hana (HANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HANA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Hana (HANA)

Looking for how to buy Hana? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Hana on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HANA to Local Currencies

1 Hana(HANA) to VND
1,232.0683
1 Hana(HANA) to AUD
A$0.0716346
1 Hana(HANA) to GBP
0.0346468
1 Hana(HANA) to EUR
0.0402652
1 Hana(HANA) to USD
$0.04682
1 Hana(HANA) to MYR
RM0.1975804
1 Hana(HANA) to TRY
1.957076
1 Hana(HANA) to JPY
¥7.11664
1 Hana(HANA) to ARS
ARS$66.6000454
1 Hana(HANA) to RUB
3.7755648
1 Hana(HANA) to INR
4.1515294
1 Hana(HANA) to IDR
Rp780.3330212
1 Hana(HANA) to KRW
66.7901346
1 Hana(HANA) to PHP
2.7282014
1 Hana(HANA) to EGP
￡E.2.2337822
1 Hana(HANA) to BRL
R$0.2556372
1 Hana(HANA) to CAD
C$0.065548
1 Hana(HANA) to BDT
5.6961212
1 Hana(HANA) to NGN
68.350177
1 Hana(HANA) to COP
$184.33034
1 Hana(HANA) to ZAR
R.0.8127952
1 Hana(HANA) to UAH
1.947712
1 Hana(HANA) to TZS
T.Sh.114.7548836
1 Hana(HANA) to VES
Bs9.03626
1 Hana(HANA) to CLP
$44.75992
1 Hana(HANA) to PKR
Rs13.2444416
1 Hana(HANA) to KZT
25.1311032
1 Hana(HANA) to THB
฿1.5221182
1 Hana(HANA) to TWD
NT$1.437374
1 Hana(HANA) to AED
د.إ0.1718294
1 Hana(HANA) to CHF
Fr0.037456
1 Hana(HANA) to HKD
HK$0.3637914
1 Hana(HANA) to AMD
֏17.903968
1 Hana(HANA) to MAD
.د.م0.428403
1 Hana(HANA) to MXN
$0.86617
1 Hana(HANA) to SAR
ريال0.175575
1 Hana(HANA) to ETB
Br6.8656848
1 Hana(HANA) to KES
KSh6.0458666
1 Hana(HANA) to JOD
د.أ0.03319538
1 Hana(HANA) to PLN
0.1722976
1 Hana(HANA) to RON
лв0.2055398
1 Hana(HANA) to SEK
kr0.4452582
1 Hana(HANA) to BGN
лв0.0786576
1 Hana(HANA) to HUF
Ft15.8869624
1 Hana(HANA) to CZK
0.9850928
1 Hana(HANA) to KWD
د.ك0.01432692
1 Hana(HANA) to ILS
0.1535696
1 Hana(HANA) to BOB
Bs0.3239944
1 Hana(HANA) to AZN
0.079594
1 Hana(HANA) to TJS
SM0.4293394
1 Hana(HANA) to GEL
0.126414
1 Hana(HANA) to AOA
Kz42.6797074
1 Hana(HANA) to BHD
.د.ب0.01760432
1 Hana(HANA) to BMD
$0.04682
1 Hana(HANA) to DKK
kr0.301989
1 Hana(HANA) to HNL
L1.2285568
1 Hana(HANA) to MUR
2.120946
1 Hana(HANA) to NAD
$0.809986
1 Hana(HANA) to NOK
kr0.472882
1 Hana(HANA) to NZD
$0.0814668
1 Hana(HANA) to PAB
B/.0.04682
1 Hana(HANA) to PGK
K0.1961758
1 Hana(HANA) to QAR
ر.ق0.170893
1 Hana(HANA) to RSD
дин.4.740525
1 Hana(HANA) to UZS
soʻm570.9755184
1 Hana(HANA) to ALL
L3.9090018
1 Hana(HANA) to ANG
ƒ0.0838078
1 Hana(HANA) to AWG
ƒ0.0838078
1 Hana(HANA) to BBD
$0.09364
1 Hana(HANA) to BAM
KM0.0786576
1 Hana(HANA) to BIF
Fr137.69762
1 Hana(HANA) to BND
$0.0603978
1 Hana(HANA) to BSD
$0.04682
1 Hana(HANA) to JMD
$7.5188238
1 Hana(HANA) to KHR
188.0319292
1 Hana(HANA) to KMF
Fr19.85168
1 Hana(HANA) to LAK
1,017.8260666
1 Hana(HANA) to LKR
Rs14.1574316
1 Hana(HANA) to MDL
L0.7917262
1 Hana(HANA) to MGA
Ar209.954926
1 Hana(HANA) to MOP
P0.37456
1 Hana(HANA) to MVR
0.716346
1 Hana(HANA) to MWK
MK81.143742
1 Hana(HANA) to MZN
MT2.991798
1 Hana(HANA) to NPR
Rs6.6334576
1 Hana(HANA) to PYG
329.70644
1 Hana(HANA) to RWF
Fr67.93582
1 Hana(HANA) to SBD
$0.3853286
1 Hana(HANA) to SCR
0.692936
1 Hana(HANA) to SRD
$1.8227026
1 Hana(HANA) to SVC
$0.4092068
1 Hana(HANA) to SZL
L0.8095178
1 Hana(HANA) to TMT
m0.16387
1 Hana(HANA) to TND
د.ت0.13727624
1 Hana(HANA) to TTD
$0.3174396
1 Hana(HANA) to UGX
Sh160.31168
1 Hana(HANA) to XAF
Fr26.50012
1 Hana(HANA) to XCD
$0.126414
1 Hana(HANA) to XOF
Fr26.50012
1 Hana(HANA) to XPF
Fr4.82246
1 Hana(HANA) to BWP
P0.6259834
1 Hana(HANA) to BZD
$0.09364
1 Hana(HANA) to CVE
$4.4535184
1 Hana(HANA) to DJF
Fr8.28714
1 Hana(HANA) to DOP
$2.9417006
1 Hana(HANA) to DZD
د.ج6.095964
1 Hana(HANA) to FJD
$0.1062814
1 Hana(HANA) to GNF
Fr407.0999
1 Hana(HANA) to GTQ
Q0.358173
1 Hana(HANA) to GYD
$9.7886574
1 Hana(HANA) to ISK
kr5.71204

Hana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hana Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hana

How much is Hana (HANA) worth today?
The live HANA price in USD is 0.04682 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HANA to USD price?
The current price of HANA to USD is $ 0.04682. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Hana?
The market cap for HANA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HANA?
The circulating supply of HANA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HANA?
HANA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HANA?
HANA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of HANA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HANA is $ 1.25M USD.
Will HANA go higher this year?
HANA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HANA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 20:48:22 (UTC+8)

Hana (HANA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days
10-11 14:30:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 27, Flash Crashes from "Greed" to "Fear" Zone in 1 Day

Hot News

Ethereum L2 Adoption Meets Trading Advantage — Powered by MEXC

October 13, 2025

Decentralized Prediction Markets: The Next Frontier of Crypto Trading on MEXC

October 13, 2025

Maximizing Yield with Stablecoins in 2025: How to Use MEXC Earn (Flexible vs Fixed)

October 13, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HANA
HANA
USD
USD

1 HANA = 0.04682 USD

Trade HANA

HANA/USDT
$0.04695
$0.04695$0.04695
-5.74%

