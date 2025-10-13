The live Delusional Coin price today is 0.00011512 USD. Track real-time DELULU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DELULU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Delusional Coin price today is 0.00011512 USD. Track real-time DELULU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DELULU price trend easily at MEXC now.

Delusional Coin Price(DELULU)

1 DELULU to USD Live Price:

$0.00011522
+1.46%1D
USD
Delusional Coin (DELULU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 10:18:51 (UTC+8)

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00009935
24H Low
$ 0.00011664
24H High

$ 0.00009935
$ 0.00011664
--
--
-0.14%

+1.46%

-21.27%

-21.27%

Delusional Coin (DELULU) real-time price is $ 0.00011512. Over the past 24 hours, DELULU traded between a low of $ 0.00009935 and a high of $ 0.00011664, showing active market volatility. DELULU's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, DELULU has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, +1.46% over 24 hours, and -21.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Market Information

--
$ 53.98K
$ 0.00
--
--
SOL

The current Market Cap of Delusional Coin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.98K. The circulating supply of DELULU is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Delusional Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000001658+1.46%
30 Days$ -0.00000356-3.00%
60 Days$ -0.00015248-56.99%
90 Days$ -0.00088488-88.49%
Delusional Coin Price Change Today

Today, DELULU recorded a change of $ +0.000001658 (+1.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Delusional Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000356 (-3.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Delusional Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DELULU saw a change of $ -0.00015248 (-56.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Delusional Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00088488 (-88.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Delusional Coin (DELULU)?

Check out the Delusional Coin Price History page now.

What is Delusional Coin (DELULU)

"DELULU" comes from "delusional," meaning a devoted, dreamy belief. It urges holders to embrace hype, fantasy, and FOMO, thriving on social buzz and viral culture. Its mantra: "No belief, no gains—dare to dream, dare to pay," reflecting meme-driven conviction.

Delusional Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Delusional Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DELULU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Delusional Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Delusional Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Delusional Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Delusional Coin (DELULU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Delusional Coin (DELULU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Delusional Coin.

Check the Delusional Coin price prediction now!

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Delusional Coin (DELULU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DELULU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Delusional Coin (DELULU)

Looking for how to buy Delusional Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Delusional Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DELULU to Local Currencies

For a more in-depth understanding of Delusional Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Delusional Coin

How much is Delusional Coin (DELULU) worth today?
The live DELULU price in USD is 0.00011512 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DELULU to USD price?
The current price of DELULU to USD is $ 0.00011512. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Delusional Coin?
The market cap for DELULU is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DELULU?
The circulating supply of DELULU is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DELULU?
DELULU achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DELULU?
DELULU saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of DELULU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DELULU is $ 53.98K USD.
Will DELULU go higher this year?
DELULU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DELULU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 10:18:51 (UTC+8)

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

