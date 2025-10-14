The live Delabs Games price today is 0.00813 USD. Track real-time DELABS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DELABS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Delabs Games price today is 0.00813 USD. Track real-time DELABS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DELABS price trend easily at MEXC now.

Delabs Games Price(DELABS)

$0.00813
Delabs Games (DELABS) Live Price Chart
Delabs Games (DELABS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008035
24H Low
$ 0.008944
24H High

$ 0.02049703623689548
$ 0.007420951469273094
-0.77%

-5.87%

-9.70%

-9.70%

Delabs Games (DELABS) real-time price is $ 0.00813. Over the past 24 hours, DELABS traded between a low of $ 0.008035 and a high of $ 0.008944, showing active market volatility. DELABS's all-time high price is $ 0.02049703623689548, while its all-time low price is $ 0.007420951469273094.

In terms of short-term performance, DELABS has changed by -0.77% over the past hour, -5.87% over 24 hours, and -9.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Delabs Games (DELABS) Market Information

No.1351

$ 6.10M
$ 54.93K
$ 24.39M
750.30M
3,000,000,000
3,000,000,000
25.01%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Delabs Games is $ 6.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.93K. The circulating supply of DELABS is 750.30M, with a total supply of 3000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.39M.

Delabs Games (DELABS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Delabs Games for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00050699-5.87%
30 Days$ -0.000657-7.48%
60 Days$ -0.00371-31.34%
90 Days$ +0.00613+306.50%
Delabs Games Price Change Today

Today, DELABS recorded a change of $ -0.00050699 (-5.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Delabs Games 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000657 (-7.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Delabs Games 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DELABS saw a change of $ -0.00371 (-31.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Delabs Games 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00613 (+306.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Delabs Games (DELABS)?

Check out the Delabs Games Price History page now.

What is Delabs Games (DELABS)

Delabs Games is reimagining how we play – bringing proven Web2 IPs into bold, mid-core experiences designed mobile-first, social-integrated, and blockchain enhanced.

Delabs Games is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Delabs Games investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DELABS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Delabs Games on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Delabs Games buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Delabs Games Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Delabs Games (DELABS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Delabs Games (DELABS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Delabs Games.

Check the Delabs Games price prediction now!

Delabs Games (DELABS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Delabs Games (DELABS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DELABS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Delabs Games (DELABS)

Looking for how to buy Delabs Games? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Delabs Games on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DELABS to Local Currencies

1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to VND
213.94095
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to AUD
A$0.0126015
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to GBP
0.0060975
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to EUR
0.0069918
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to USD
$0.00813
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MYR
RM0.0343086
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to TRY
0.3399966
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to JPY
¥1.23576
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to ARS
ARS$10.956801
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to RUB
0.6489366
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to INR
0.7218627
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to IDR
Rp135.4999458
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to KRW
11.6642736
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to PHP
0.4732473
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to EGP
￡E.0.3877197
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BRL
R$0.0444711
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to CAD
C$0.011382
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BDT
0.9904779
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to NGN
11.8858974
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to COP
$32.00781
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to ZAR
R.0.1418685
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to UAH
0.3386145
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to TZS
T.Sh.19.97541
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to VES
Bs1.56909
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to CLP
$7.78041
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to PKR
Rs2.3030664
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to KZT
4.3709319
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to THB
฿0.2665827
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to TWD
NT$0.2501601
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to AED
د.إ0.0298371
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to CHF
Fr0.006504
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to HKD
HK$0.0631701
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to AMD
֏3.1137087
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MAD
.د.م0.0744708
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MXN
$0.1511367
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to SAR
ريال0.0304875
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to ETB
Br1.1939718
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to KES
KSh1.0503147
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to JOD
د.أ0.00576417
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to PLN
0.0299184
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to RON
лв0.035772
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to SEK
kr0.0774789
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BGN
лв0.0137397
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to HUF
Ft2.7624114
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to CZK
0.1711365
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to KWD
د.ك0.00249591
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to ILS
0.0269916
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BOB
Bs0.0563409
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to AZN
0.013821
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to TJS
SM0.0747147
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to GEL
0.021951
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to AOA
Kz7.4110641
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BHD
.د.ب0.00306501
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BMD
$0.00813
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to DKK
kr0.0525198
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to HNL
L0.2136564
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MUR
0.3695898
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to NAD
$0.1408116
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to NOK
kr0.0827634
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to NZD
$0.0142275
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to PAB
B/.0.00813
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to PGK
K0.034146
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to QAR
ر.ق0.0296745
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to RSD
дин.0.8242194
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to UZS
soʻm99.1463256
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to ALL
L0.679668
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to ANG
ƒ0.0145527
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to AWG
ƒ0.0145527
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BBD
$0.01626
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BAM
KM0.0136584
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BIF
Fr23.97537
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BND
$0.0104877
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BSD
$0.00813
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to JMD
$1.3074666
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to KHR
32.6505678
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to KMF
Fr3.44712
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to LAK
176.7391269
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to LKR
රු2.4613575
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MDL
L0.1376409
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MGA
Ar36.457359
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MOP
P0.0651213
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MVR
0.124389
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MWK
MK14.1145743
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to MZN
MT0.519507
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to NPR
रु1.1534844
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to PYG
57.25146
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to RWF
Fr11.81289
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to SBD
$0.0669099
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to SCR
0.1207305
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to SRD
$0.3153627
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to SVC
$0.0711375
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to SZL
L0.1407303
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to TMT
m0.028455
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to TND
د.ت0.02391846
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to TTD
$0.0552027
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to UGX
Sh27.93468
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to XAF
Fr4.60971
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to XCD
$0.021951
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to XOF
Fr4.60971
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to XPF
Fr0.83739
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BWP
P0.1088607
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to BZD
$0.0163413
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to CVE
$0.7743825
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to DJF
Fr1.44714
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to DOP
$0.5115396
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to DZD
د.ج1.0616154
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to FJD
$0.0185364
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to GNF
Fr70.69035
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to GTQ
Q0.0622758
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to GYD
$1.7018529
1 Delabs Games(DELABS) to ISK
kr0.99186

Delabs Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Delabs Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Delabs Games Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Delabs Games

How much is Delabs Games (DELABS) worth today?
The live DELABS price in USD is 0.00813 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DELABS to USD price?
The current price of DELABS to USD is $ 0.00813. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Delabs Games?
The market cap for DELABS is $ 6.10M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DELABS?
The circulating supply of DELABS is 750.30M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DELABS?
DELABS achieved an ATH price of 0.02049703623689548 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DELABS?
DELABS saw an ATL price of 0.007420951469273094 USD.
What is the trading volume of DELABS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DELABS is $ 54.93K USD.
Will DELABS go higher this year?
DELABS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DELABS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
