Credora (CRED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 17:15:05 (UTC+8)

Credora (CRED) Price Information (USD)

Credora (CRED) real-time price is $ 0.000000000000000019. Over the past 24 hours, CRED traded between a low of $ 0.000000000000000019 and a high of $ 0.00000000000000005, showing active market volatility.

In terms of short-term performance, CRED has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -5.00% over 24 hours, and -100.00% in the past 7 days.

Credora (CRED) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Credora is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 103.14K. The circulating supply of CRED is --, with a total supply of 100000000000000000000000000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1,900,000.00T.

Credora (CRED) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Credora for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000000000000001-5.00%
30 Days$ -0.003799999999999981-100.00%
60 Days$ -0.125999999999999981-100.00%
90 Days$ -0.024999999999999981-100.00%
Credora Price Change Today

Today, CRED recorded a change of $ -0.000000000000000001 (-5.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Credora 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.003799999999999981 (-100.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Credora 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CRED saw a change of $ -0.125999999999999981 (-100.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Credora 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.024999999999999981 (-100.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Credora (CRED)?

Check out the Credora Price History page now.

What is Credora (CRED)

Credora is a decentralized credit management protocol based on DID and AI Agents, building dynamic credit infrastructure for the Web3 era.

Credora is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Credora investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CRED staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Credora on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Credora buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Credora Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Credora (CRED) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Credora (CRED) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Credora.

Check the Credora price prediction now!

Credora (CRED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Credora (CRED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRED token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Credora (CRED)

Looking for how to buy Credora? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Credora on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CRED to Local Currencies

Credora Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Credora, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Credora Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Credora

How much is Credora (CRED) worth today?
The live CRED price in USD is 0.000000000000000019 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CRED to USD price?
The current price of CRED to USD is $ 0.000000000000000019. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Credora?
The market cap for CRED is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CRED?
The circulating supply of CRED is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRED?
CRED achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRED?
CRED saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CRED?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRED is $ 103.14K USD.
Will CRED go higher this year?
CRED might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRED price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 17:15:05 (UTC+8)

Credora (CRED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days
10-11 14:30:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 27, Flash Crashes from "Greed" to "Fear" Zone in 1 Day
10-11 11:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, more than 1.51 million people globally have been liquidated, with the total liquidation amount rising to $13.512 billion
10-11 09:36:12Industry Updates
Crypto market sees another "519" situation, over $600 billion in total crypto market cap evaporates in short time

Hot News

What is Pudgy Party? A Mobile Party Game Launched by Pudgy Penguins

October 13, 2025

MEXC x Linea AMA Recap: Scaling Ethereum with zkEVM

October 13, 2025

The Hottest Cryptos Lighting Up Wallets in 2025

October 12, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

