Alliance Games is a decentralized network that combines AI-powered game creation, a blockchain-integrated multiplayer network, and a distributed worker node system to redefine how games are built, hosted, and monetized. The native token, $COA, powers the entire ecosystem—used by developers to access infrastructure, by node operators to earn rewards, and by users to stake, govern, and unlock premium features.

