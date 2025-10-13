What is Alliance Games (COA)

Alliance Games is a decentralized network that combines AI-powered game creation, a blockchain-integrated multiplayer network, and a distributed worker node system to redefine how games are built, hosted, and monetized. The native token, $COA, powers the entire ecosystem—used by developers to access infrastructure, by node operators to earn rewards, and by users to stake, govern, and unlock premium features. Alliance Games is a decentralized network that combines AI-powered game creation, a blockchain-integrated multiplayer network, and a distributed worker node system to redefine how games are built, hosted, and monetized. The native token, $COA, powers the entire ecosystem—used by developers to access infrastructure, by node operators to earn rewards, and by users to stake, govern, and unlock premium features.

Alliance Games is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alliance Games investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check COA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Alliance Games on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alliance Games buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alliance Games Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Alliance Games (COA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Alliance Games (COA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Alliance Games.

Check the Alliance Games price prediction now!

Alliance Games (COA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alliance Games (COA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alliance Games (COA)

Looking for how to buy Alliance Games? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alliance Games on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Alliance Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alliance Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alliance Games How much is Alliance Games (COA) worth today? The live COA price in USD is 0.00607 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current COA to USD price? $ 0.00607 . Check out The current price of COA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Alliance Games? The market cap for COA is $ 2.22M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of COA? The circulating supply of COA is 365.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COA? COA achieved an ATH price of 0.03474769210606202 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COA? COA saw an ATL price of 0.003300711612594677 USD . What is the trading volume of COA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COA is $ 24.06K USD . Will COA go higher this year? COA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Alliance Games (COA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-13 21:33:00 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion 10-13 17:20:00 Industry Updates Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases 10-13 10:50:00 Industry Updates Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6% 10-12 07:40:07 Industry Updates Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours 10-12 05:22:00 Industry Updates Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated 10-11 21:42:43 Industry Updates Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Hot News

The Ethereum Enigma: How Layer 2s Are Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Crypto – And What Happens When the Bridge Finally Breaks?

From Net Flows to Funding Rates: How Traders Can Use Stablecoin Metrics for Smarter Strategies