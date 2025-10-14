The live Aspecta price today is 0.08774 USD. Track real-time ASP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ASP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Aspecta price today is 0.08774 USD. Track real-time ASP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ASP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Aspecta Price(ASP)

1 ASP to USD Live Price:

$0.08784
$0.08784$0.08784
-7.34%1D
Aspecta (ASP) Live Price Chart
Aspecta (ASP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.08567
$ 0.08567$ 0.08567
24H Low
$ 0.1002
$ 0.1002$ 0.1002
24H High

$ 0.08567
$ 0.08567$ 0.08567

$ 0.1002
$ 0.1002$ 0.1002

--
----

--
----

+1.15%

-7.34%

-22.63%

-22.63%

Aspecta (ASP) real-time price is $ 0.08774. Over the past 24 hours, ASP traded between a low of $ 0.08567 and a high of $ 0.1002, showing active market volatility. ASP's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ASP has changed by +1.15% over the past hour, -7.34% over 24 hours, and -22.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aspecta (ASP) Market Information

--
----

$ 70.86K
$ 70.86K$ 70.86K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of Aspecta is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.86K. The circulating supply of ASP is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Aspecta (ASP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Aspecta for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0069582-7.34%
30 Days$ -0.05186-37.15%
60 Days$ -0.05796-39.79%
90 Days$ -0.03226-26.89%
Aspecta Price Change Today

Today, ASP recorded a change of $ -0.0069582 (-7.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aspecta 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05186 (-37.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aspecta 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASP saw a change of $ -0.05796 (-39.79%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aspecta 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03226 (-26.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Aspecta (ASP)?

Check out the Aspecta Price History page now.

What is Aspecta (ASP)

Aspecta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aspecta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ASP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aspecta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aspecta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aspecta Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aspecta (ASP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aspecta (ASP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aspecta.

Check the Aspecta price prediction now!

Aspecta (ASP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aspecta (ASP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aspecta (ASP)

Looking for how to buy Aspecta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aspecta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ASP to Local Currencies

1 Aspecta(ASP) to VND
2,308.8781
1 Aspecta(ASP) to AUD
A$0.135997
1 Aspecta(ASP) to GBP
0.065805
1 Aspecta(ASP) to EUR
0.0754564
1 Aspecta(ASP) to USD
$0.08774
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MYR
RM0.3702628
1 Aspecta(ASP) to TRY
3.6684094
1 Aspecta(ASP) to JPY
¥13.24874
1 Aspecta(ASP) to ARS
ARS$118.247198
1 Aspecta(ASP) to RUB
7.0077938
1 Aspecta(ASP) to INR
7.7921894
1 Aspecta(ASP) to IDR
Rp1,462.3327484
1 Aspecta(ASP) to KRW
125.8823328
1 Aspecta(ASP) to PHP
5.1117324
1 Aspecta(ASP) to EGP
￡E.4.1878302
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BRL
R$0.4799378
1 Aspecta(ASP) to CAD
C$0.122836
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BDT
10.6893642
1 Aspecta(ASP) to NGN
128.2741252
1 Aspecta(ASP) to COP
$345.43238
1 Aspecta(ASP) to ZAR
R.1.5345726
1 Aspecta(ASP) to UAH
3.654371
1 Aspecta(ASP) to TZS
T.Sh.215.57718
1 Aspecta(ASP) to VES
Bs16.93382
1 Aspecta(ASP) to CLP
$83.96718
1 Aspecta(ASP) to PKR
Rs24.8549872
1 Aspecta(ASP) to KZT
47.1716562
1 Aspecta(ASP) to THB
฿2.8769946
1 Aspecta(ASP) to TWD
NT$2.702392
1 Aspecta(ASP) to AED
د.إ0.3220058
1 Aspecta(ASP) to CHF
Fr0.070192
1 Aspecta(ASP) to HKD
HK$0.6817398
1 Aspecta(ASP) to AMD
֏33.6035426
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MAD
.د.م0.8036984
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MXN
$1.6328414
1 Aspecta(ASP) to SAR
ريال0.329025
1 Aspecta(ASP) to ETB
Br12.8854964
1 Aspecta(ASP) to KES
KSh11.3351306
1 Aspecta(ASP) to JOD
د.أ0.06220766
1 Aspecta(ASP) to PLN
0.3237606
1 Aspecta(ASP) to RON
лв0.386056
1 Aspecta(ASP) to SEK
kr0.8387944
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BGN
лв0.1482806
1 Aspecta(ASP) to HUF
Ft29.8737152
1 Aspecta(ASP) to CZK
1.846927
1 Aspecta(ASP) to KWD
د.ك0.02693618
1 Aspecta(ASP) to ILS
0.2921742
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BOB
Bs0.6080382
1 Aspecta(ASP) to AZN
0.149158
1 Aspecta(ASP) to TJS
SM0.8063306
1 Aspecta(ASP) to GEL
0.236898
1 Aspecta(ASP) to AOA
Kz79.9811518
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BHD
.د.ب0.03307798
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BMD
$0.08774
1 Aspecta(ASP) to DKK
kr0.5668004
1 Aspecta(ASP) to HNL
L2.3058072
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MUR
3.9886604
1 Aspecta(ASP) to NAD
$1.5196568
1 Aspecta(ASP) to NOK
kr0.894948
1 Aspecta(ASP) to NZD
$0.153545
1 Aspecta(ASP) to PAB
B/.0.08774
1 Aspecta(ASP) to PGK
K0.368508
1 Aspecta(ASP) to QAR
ر.ق0.320251
1 Aspecta(ASP) to RSD
дин.8.8959586
1 Aspecta(ASP) to UZS
soʻm1,069.9998288
1 Aspecta(ASP) to ALL
L7.335064
1 Aspecta(ASP) to ANG
ƒ0.1570546
1 Aspecta(ASP) to AWG
ƒ0.1570546
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BBD
$0.17548
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BAM
KM0.1474032
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BIF
Fr258.74526
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BND
$0.1131846
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BSD
$0.08774
1 Aspecta(ASP) to JMD
$14.1103468
1 Aspecta(ASP) to KHR
352.3691044
1 Aspecta(ASP) to KMF
Fr37.20176
1 Aspecta(ASP) to LAK
1,907.3912662
1 Aspecta(ASP) to LKR
රු26.563285
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MDL
L1.4854382
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MGA
Ar393.452482
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MOP
P0.7027974
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MVR
1.342422
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MWK
MK152.3262914
1 Aspecta(ASP) to MZN
MT5.606586
1 Aspecta(ASP) to NPR
रु12.4485512
1 Aspecta(ASP) to PYG
617.86508
1 Aspecta(ASP) to RWF
Fr127.48622
1 Aspecta(ASP) to SBD
$0.7221002
1 Aspecta(ASP) to SCR
1.302939
1 Aspecta(ASP) to SRD
$3.4034346
1 Aspecta(ASP) to SVC
$0.767725
1 Aspecta(ASP) to SZL
L1.5187794
1 Aspecta(ASP) to TMT
m0.30709
1 Aspecta(ASP) to TND
د.ت0.25813108
1 Aspecta(ASP) to TTD
$0.5957546
1 Aspecta(ASP) to UGX
Sh301.47464
1 Aspecta(ASP) to XAF
Fr49.74858
1 Aspecta(ASP) to XCD
$0.236898
1 Aspecta(ASP) to XOF
Fr49.74858
1 Aspecta(ASP) to XPF
Fr9.03722
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BWP
P1.1748386
1 Aspecta(ASP) to BZD
$0.1763574
1 Aspecta(ASP) to CVE
$8.357235
1 Aspecta(ASP) to DJF
Fr15.61772
1 Aspecta(ASP) to DOP
$5.5206008
1 Aspecta(ASP) to DZD
د.ج11.4597214
1 Aspecta(ASP) to FJD
$0.2000472
1 Aspecta(ASP) to GNF
Fr762.8993
1 Aspecta(ASP) to GTQ
Q0.6720884
1 Aspecta(ASP) to GYD
$18.3666142
1 Aspecta(ASP) to ISK
kr10.70428

For a more in-depth understanding of Aspecta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aspecta

How much is Aspecta (ASP) worth today?
The live ASP price in USD is 0.08774 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ASP to USD price?
The current price of ASP to USD is $ 0.08774. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Aspecta?
The market cap for ASP is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ASP?
The circulating supply of ASP is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ASP?
ASP achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ASP?
ASP saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ASP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ASP is $ 70.86K USD.
Will ASP go higher this year?
ASP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ASP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
