The live Ani Grok Companion price today is 0.002099 USD.

Ani Grok Companion Price(ANI)

1 ANI to USD Live Price:

$0.002099
+3.50%1D
USD
Ani Grok Companion (ANI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 16:08:20 (UTC+8)

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001871
24H Low
$ 0.002419
24H High

$ 0.001871
$ 0.002419
--
--
-6.47%

+3.50%

-38.59%

-38.59%

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) real-time price is $ 0.002099. Over the past 24 hours, ANI traded between a low of $ 0.001871 and a high of $ 0.002419, showing active market volatility. ANI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ANI has changed by -6.47% over the past hour, +3.50% over 24 hours, and -38.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) Market Information

$ 130.88K
$ 130.88K$ 130.88K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

SOL

The current Market Cap of Ani Grok Companion is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 130.88K. The circulating supply of ANI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Ani Grok Companion for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00007098+3.50%
30 Days$ -0.003952-65.32%
60 Days$ -0.016941-88.98%
90 Days$ -0.013691-86.71%
Ani Grok Companion Price Change Today

Today, ANI recorded a change of $ +0.00007098 (+3.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ani Grok Companion 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.003952 (-65.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ani Grok Companion 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ANI saw a change of $ -0.016941 (-88.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ani Grok Companion 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.013691 (-86.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Ani Grok Companion (ANI)

Ani is an AI + anime-themed meme coin, its name blending "Anime" and "AI." It stems from Ani, one of the first AI characters in the Grok iOS app by Elon Musk’s xAI—a personality-driven AI Musk has personally promoted on X.

Ani Grok Companion Price Prediction (USD)

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) Tokenomics

How to buy Ani Grok Companion (ANI)

ANI to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ani Grok Companion

How much is Ani Grok Companion (ANI) worth today?
The live ANI price in USD is 0.002099 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ANI to USD price?
The current price of ANI to USD is $ 0.002099. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Ani Grok Companion?
The market cap for ANI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ANI?
The circulating supply of ANI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ANI?
ANI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ANI?
ANI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ANI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ANI is $ 130.88K USD.
Will ANI go higher this year?
ANI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ANI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 16:08:20 (UTC+8)

