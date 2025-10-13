The live AIHI price today is 0.0371 USD. Track real-time AIHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIHI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AIHI price today is 0.0371 USD. Track real-time AIHI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIHI price trend easily at MEXC now.

AIHI Price(AIHI)

1 AIHI to USD Live Price:

$0.0371
0.00%1D
AIHI (AIHI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 01:19:49 (UTC+8)

AIHI (AIHI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.036
24H Low
$ 0.0865
24H High

$ 0.036
$ 0.0865
--
--
0.00%

0.00%

-77.40%

-77.40%

AIHI (AIHI) real-time price is $ 0.0371. Over the past 24 hours, AIHI traded between a low of $ 0.036 and a high of $ 0.0865, showing active market volatility. AIHI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AIHI has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and -77.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AIHI (AIHI) Market Information

--
$ 15.95K
$ 16.25M
--
438,000,000
AIHI

The current Market Cap of AIHI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.95K. The circulating supply of AIHI is --, with a total supply of 438000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.25M.

AIHI (AIHI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AIHI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.3289-89.87%
60 Days$ -0.4459-92.32%
90 Days$ -0.4129-91.76%
AIHI Price Change Today

Today, AIHI recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AIHI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.3289 (-89.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AIHI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIHI saw a change of $ -0.4459 (-92.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AIHI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.4129 (-91.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AIHI (AIHI)?

Check out the AIHI Price History page now.

What is AIHI (AIHI)

AIHI Network is an AI-powered Layer 2 for tokenizing real-world assets and scaling Web3 infrastructure.

AIHI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AIHI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIHI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AIHI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AIHI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AIHI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AIHI (AIHI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AIHI (AIHI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AIHI.

Check the AIHI price prediction now!

AIHI (AIHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AIHI (AIHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIHI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AIHI (AIHI)

Looking for how to buy AIHI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AIHI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIHI to Local Currencies

AIHI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AIHI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AIHI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AIHI

How much is AIHI (AIHI) worth today?
The live AIHI price in USD is 0.0371 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AIHI to USD price?
The current price of AIHI to USD is $ 0.0371. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AIHI?
The market cap for AIHI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AIHI?
The circulating supply of AIHI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIHI?
AIHI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIHI?
AIHI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AIHI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIHI is $ 15.95K USD.
Will AIHI go higher this year?
AIHI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIHI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
AIHI (AIHI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Hot News

The Ethereum Enigma: How Layer 2s Are Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Crypto – And What Happens When the Bridge Finally Breaks?

October 13, 2025

From Net Flows to Funding Rates: How Traders Can Use Stablecoin Metrics for Smarter Strategies

October 13, 2025

AI-Powered Trading on MEXC: Smarter Orders, Smoother Workflow

October 13, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

