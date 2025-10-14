Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Retail DAO price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much RETAIL will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Retail DAO Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Retail DAO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001061 in 2025. Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Retail DAO could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001114 in 2026. Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of RETAIL is $ 0.001170 with a 10.25% growth rate. Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of RETAIL is $ 0.001228 with a 15.76% growth rate. Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RETAIL in 2029 is $ 0.001290 along with 21.55% growth rate. Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RETAIL in 2030 is $ 0.001354 along with 27.63% growth rate. Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Retail DAO could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002206. Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Retail DAO could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003593.

Current Retail DAO Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 767.75K Circulation Supply 728.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- The latest RETAIL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, RETAIL has a circulating supply of 728.40M and a total market capitalization of $ 767.75K.

Retail DAO Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Retail DAO live price page, the current price of Retail DAO is 0.001061USD. The circulating supply of Retail DAO(RETAIL) is 728.40M RETAIL , giving it a market capitalization of $767,749 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 3.34% $ 0 $ 0.001074 $ 0.001008

7 Days -13.04% $ -0.000138 $ 0.001330 $ 0.000917

30 Days -20.22% $ -0.000214 $ 0.001330 $ 0.000917 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Retail DAO has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 3.34% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Retail DAO was trading at a high of $0.001330 and a low of $0.000917 . It had witnessed a price change of -13.04% . This recent trend showcases RETAIL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Retail DAO has experienced a -20.22% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000214 to its value. This indicates that RETAIL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Retail DAO (RETAIL) Price Prediction Module Work? The Retail DAO Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of RETAIL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Retail DAO over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of RETAIL, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Retail DAO. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of RETAIL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of RETAIL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Retail DAO.

Why is RETAIL Price Prediction Important?

RETAIL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is RETAIL worth investing now? According to your predictions, RETAIL will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of RETAIL next month? According to the Retail DAO (RETAIL) price prediction tool, the forecasted RETAIL price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 RETAIL cost in 2026? The price of 1 Retail DAO (RETAIL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, RETAIL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of RETAIL in 2027? Retail DAO (RETAIL) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 RETAIL by 2027. What is the estimated price target of RETAIL in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Retail DAO (RETAIL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of RETAIL in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Retail DAO (RETAIL) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 RETAIL cost in 2030? The price of 1 Retail DAO (RETAIL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, RETAIL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the RETAIL price prediction for 2040? Retail DAO (RETAIL) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 RETAIL by 2040.