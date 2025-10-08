MEXC Exchange
A Bitcoin OG whale sold 3,000 BTC through HyperLiquid and received 363.9 million USDC
PANews reported on October 8th that Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that a prominent Bitcoin whale sold 3,000 BTC through HyperLiquid over the past nine hours, receiving 363.9 million USDC. The whale currently holds 46,765 BTC across 11 wallets, valued at approximately $5.73 billion. Notably, the whale sold over 30,000 BTC between August 20th and September 16th to buy and long ETH, when the BTC price was approximately $112,000.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:43
European Blockchain Convention 11: Why This Is THE Event of the Year
Join the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona on Oct 16–17, 2025. Use code CryptoBreaking15 for 15 % off your ticket.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/08 18:37
Japanese listed company Lib Work spent $3.3 million to buy approximately 29 bitcoins for the first time
PANews reported on October 8th that Yahoo reported that Lib Work, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had spent approximately $3.3 million to purchase 29.6431 bitcoins for the first time, at an average price of $112,140 per bitcoin. Lib Work, a 3D printing construction company, had previously announced that it would include bitcoin in its corporate reserve assets.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:32
Meanwhile Locks In $82M to Scale Bitcoin Life Insurance for the Digital Age
TLDR: Meanwhile raised $82 million in a round co-led by Haun Ventures and Bain Capital Crypto, joined by Apollo and Pantera. The Bermuda-licensed insurer operates fully in Bitcoin, handling premiums, claims, and reserves in BTC. The company plans to expand Bitcoin-denominated savings and insurance products through new institutional partnerships. CEO Zac Townsend said the funding [...] The post Meanwhile Locks In $82M to Scale Bitcoin Life Insurance for the Digital Age appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 18:27
Nasdaq-listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings by over 42,052 HYPE tokens
PANews reported on October 8 that on-chain data showed that Nasdaq-listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings of 42,052.14 HYPE tokens about 14 hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$46.343. As of now, the total number of HYPE tokens held by the company has reached approximately 1.75 million, worth US$79.5 million. Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (HYPD), formerly known as Eyenovia (EYEN), an ophthalmology company, announced a $50 million PIPE financing round in June, launching its HYPE Treasury reserve strategy. On July 3rd, the company officially changed its name to Hyperion DeFi and updated its stock ticker to HYPD.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:23
2025’in Dördüncü Çeyreğinin Sonunda 1.000 XRP’nin Değeri Ne Kadar Olabilir?
XRP topluluğunun önde gelen yorumcularından Dustin Layton, 2025 yılı sonuna kadar 1.000 XRP’nin en az 50.000 dolar değerinde olabileceğini iddialı bir şekilde öngördü . XRP şu anda 3 dolar civarında seyrediyor. Layton’ın fiyat tahmini, XRP başına 52,20 dolarlık bir fiyat öngörüyor; bu da yıl içinde %2.200’lük bir artışa işaret ediyor. Layton, şüphecilere açıklamasını yer imlerine […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:09
Monthly DEX trading volumes for tokenized gold PAXG and XAUT hit all-time highs in September
PANews reported on October 8th that Tom Wan, head of data analysis at Entropy Advisors, wrote on the X platform that the price of gold has broken through $4,000 for the first time, up 54% year-to-date (Bitcoin has risen 31% over the same period). Tokenized gold can be an option for cryptocurrency natives, allowing them to gain gold exposure without having to physically store the gold. Monthly DEX trading volumes for PAXG and XAUT hit all-time highs in September ($118.1 million and $62.75 million, respectively), with Uniswap and Curve being the primary trading venues.
PANews
2025/10/08 17:57
AI Just Got Better at Counting Trees
This study evaluates TreeLearn, a deep-learning-based tree segmentation model trained on multi-domain forest point clouds. Results show that fine-tuning the model with both high- and low-resolution datasets (MLS, TLS, UAV) significantly improves instance segmentation performance and generalization across forest types. The findings highlight the importance of diverse, labeled training data to develop AI models capable of accurately mapping trees in varying environments—laying groundwork for scalable, data-driven forest monitoring and management.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 15:00
Why Netflix Joined the Certificate Wars (And Why It Matters)
Netflix doesn't join standards bodies. They build streaming protocols, not bureaucracy.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 12:08
5 Questions Your Cloud Security Audit Should Actually Answer
Most cloud security audits answer the wrong questions. They focus on whether your setup matches a checklist rather than whether your security actually works.
