2025-10-15 Wednesday

Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support

Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support

The post Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has seen a pullback below the $121,000 mark in the past day. Here’s where the next support level could lie, according to on-chain data. Bitcoin Has Witnessed A Fast Plunge During The Last 24 Hours Bitcoin looked to be entering into an extended all-time high (ATH) exploration mode as it set multiple new records over the weekend and Monday, but the market has been delivered a Tuesday shock as the cryptocurrency has seen a quick crash back below $121,000. Compared to the new ATH around $126,200, Bitcoin is now down more than 4%. The altcoins have also taken a hit during the past day, with many top coins even printing returns worse than the number one digital asset. 24-hour losses stand at 5% for Ethereum and 6% for XRP. BNB is the only cryptocurrency among the large caps that has managed a positive return of 5%. With Bitcoin now sliding down, one question naturally arises: how much lower can the asset go? While markets are unpredictable, there can still be some factors worth keeping an eye on. One such factor may be on-chain support clusters. BTC CBD Shows Support Cluster Around $117,000 In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about how the Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) is looking for Bitcoin. The CBD is an indictor that tells us about how many tokens of the cryptocurrency were last acquired at the various spot price levels. Below is the chart for the metric shared by Glassnode. As displayed in the above graph, the $120,000 to $121,000 range, which the cryptocurrency is retesting right now, carries the cost basis of a thin amount of supply. In on-chain analysis, investor cost basis is considered an important topic because holders tend to react in a special manner whenever their…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:40
Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Bourne, Taylor And More

Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Bourne, Taylor And More

The post Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Bourne, Taylor And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kendrick Bourne #84 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 2, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images Fantasy managers had to surf the waiver wire thanks to bye-related lineup holes starting last week, with the first four teams (Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers) taking their week off. Heading into Week 6, only two teams (Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings) will be out of action, but managers will have to find replacements for top starters like Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Texans signal-caller CJ Stroud. Then there are the injuries. From multiple 49ers pass-catchers to top running backs like the Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard and the Bucs’ Bucky Irving to season-ending injuries to top wideouts Malik Nabers and Tyreek Hill, there are holes all over the league. Let’s take a look at some must-add players and deep-league stashes ahead of Week 6. Rostered percentage and scoring figures courtesy of Fantasy Pros. Players are considered sleepers if they are rostered in 40% of leagues or less. Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks on in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images Quarterback Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) Rostered: 19% Whether you’re dealing with injuries (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson; San Francisco’s Brock Purdy) or bye weeks (Houston’s CJ Stroud) or both (Minnesota’s JJ McCarthy), if you need to pick up a quarterback this week, Bryce Young is by far the best option. Young is rostered in just 19% of leagues, so he’s likely to be available in yours. He has an appetizing matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense, which is giving up 304 passing yards per game this season,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:36
How The War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Demographic Crisis In Russia

How The War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Demographic Crisis In Russia

The post How The War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Demographic Crisis In Russia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Volunteers have a military training in Rostov on December 6, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images On Monday, a leaked document from the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed the Russian Federation’s casualties in Ukraine in 2025. The report provided a breakdown of Russian deaths and injuries by each Russian military group operating in Ukraine. The information, which was published by a nongovernmental organization in Ukraine that helps members of the Russian Armed Forces safely surrender to Ukraine, revealed that the Russians have sustained over 280,000 casualties since January. An independent estimate, calculated by Meduza and the BBC Russian Service, found that the Russians have had roughly 219,000 casualties in calendar year 2025. These reports suggest that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been devastating. For nearly four years, the Russian Federation has launched its full-scale military incursion into Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, and one-fourth of Ukraine’s population is displaced. Several Ukrainian cities and towns have been destroyed, and economists estimate that it will cost over $1 trillion to rebuild Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has lost tens of billions of dollars in military equipment and hardware. Two-thirds of Russia’s pre-invasion tank force has been destroyed, and the Ukrainians have sunk or damaged nearly half of Russia’s naval fleet on the Black Sea. It is also estimated that the Russian Federation has lost hundreds of billions of dollars due to international sanctions. Aside from these material and financial losses, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly impacted Russia’s servicemembers. According to The Guardian, the Russian Federation has sustained over one million casualties since the start of the full-scale military incursion into Ukraine in February 2022. (The British Ministry…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:30
Base Token Plan Attracts Critics Over Shareholder Value

Base Token Plan Attracts Critics Over Shareholder Value

The post Base Token Plan Attracts Critics Over Shareholder Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Base network explores plans for a potential native token. Critics argue the token may prioritize COIN shareholder value over user rewards. Analysts expect an airdrop focused on long-term growth. Ethereum’s most profitable Layer-2, Base network founder Jesse Pollak recently opened discussions and feedback on the possibility of launching a native Base token. His post quickly drew attention across the crypto community, with debates over the token’s purpose and potential beneficiaries. if you have ideas, feedback, hopes, or dreams for our exploration of a @base token, please send them to @kabir_base we shared this openly so we could listen and learn from all of you — and I’ve been blown away by the input in just the first two weeks — jesse.base.eth (@jessepollak) October 2, 2025 Messari researcher AJC noted that the Base airdrop would be the first blockchain token launched by a publicly traded company, Coinbase. Jesse, head of the Base network, posted seeking ideas and feedback on exploring Base token. Messari researcher AJC’s perspective drew attention, noting that the purpose of a BASE airdrop is to increase COIN shareholder value, not just to reward Base users. The optimal solution,… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 8, 2025 Traditionally, token generation events (TGEs) provide liquidity for private investors and founding teams. As a result, they try to maximize launch value rather than long-term project stability. AJC argued that the Base token case is fundamentally different. Since Coinbase is a publicly traded firm, any token distribution must benefit COIN shareholders. He explained that shareholders would not willingly give up control of the BASE token unless it increases the overall value of Coinbase’s equity. Therefore, according to the researcher, the new crypto token’s design must enhance shareholder value while still rewarding the Base community. He added that simply incentivizing DeFi metrics,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:26
BlackRock just bought over $1 billion in these two cryptos

BlackRock just bought over $1 billion in these two cryptos

The post BlackRock just bought over $1 billion in these two cryptos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is on a roll this week, with more than $1 billion in fresh Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) inflows on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. More precisely, the asset manager added 7,579 BTC ($943.11 million) and 8,959 ETH ($89.49 million) in a single day, according to new Lookonchain data reviewed by Finbold. The inflows came just 24 hours after another monster purchase, as BlackRock had also acquired 6,447 BTC ($805 million) and 45,672 ETH ($212.9 million) the day prior. With the new capital, the fund’s total holdings have climbed to 791,347 BTC, worth around $98.48 billion, and 3,952,823 ETH, amounting to approximately $18.66 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows. Source: Lookonchain BlackRock firmly on top Bitcoin ETFs saw a total daily inflow of 9,576 BTC, equivalent to more than $1.19 billion on October 7, while Ethereum ETFs witnessed a positive net change of 34,138 ETH, valued at around $161 million. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin ETFs thus collectively added 32,946 BTC ($4.1 billion). BlackRock’s IBIT alone brought in 23,084 BTC ($2.82 billion), which is more than half of the entire market. At the same time, Ethereum ETFs have seen weekly net inflows of 232,736 ETH ($1.1 billion), with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing 158,794 ETH ($710 million), again over 50% of the total. Although funds are posting record performances, both cryptocurrencies are down on the daily chart.  Bitcoin fell 1.39%, trading at $122,460 at the time of writing, down from its Monday all-time high of $126,198. Ethereum, on the other hand, has plunged over 4%, sitting at $4,480. BTC and ETH 1-day price charts. Source: Finbold However, both are still up over 4% on the weekly chart. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-just-bought-over-1-billion-in-these-two-cryptos/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:24
Trump Firm Plans $1B Digital Asset Treasury for $TRUMP Token

Trump Firm Plans $1B Digital Asset Treasury for $TRUMP Token

The post Trump Firm Plans $1B Digital Asset Treasury for $TRUMP Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fight Fight Fight LLC plans to raise up to $1 billion to fund a digital asset treasury for its $TRUMP meme coin. Regulators are expected to review how a politically linked token treasury fits within SEC and CFTC rules. Internal disputes and delayed projects continue to cloud investor confidence in the Trump-branded crypto ecosystem. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the Official Trump ($TRUMP) meme coin, is seeking to raise between $200 million and $1 billion to create a digital asset treasury (DAT) dedicated to buying and holding its own token. The plan, first reported by Bloomberg, would be one of the largest meme-coin-linked fundraising efforts of 2025. The entity, led by Trump associate Bill Zanker, aims to stabilize the token’s price through on-chain accumulation and treasury management. According to Bloomberg, Fight Fight Fight LLC, issuer of the TRUMP token, plans to raise at least $200 million to establish a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) for accumulating the struggling “Trump memecoin.” The company is run by Donald Trump’s longtime associate Bill Zanker, and… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 8, 2025 People familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg that talks remain preliminary and could change, but the initiative signals a push to formalize a financial backstop for the politically charged token. Regulatory Scrutiny Over a Politically Branded Treasury Analysts say the move places the project squarely on the radar of U.S. financial regulators. The SEC and CFTC may need to decide whether a treasury fund that accumulates a self-issued token functions as an investment fund, a token-backing scheme, or a form of political financing. TRUMP, the token’s branding adds complexity. The token, launched in early 2025, rallied above $73 before sliding to trade around $7.55, down 10.9 % in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Messari data shows only 35 % of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:23
Glassnode and Willy Woo Collaborate on Bitcoin Report Focusing on Sentiment and Liquidity

Glassnode and Willy Woo Collaborate on Bitcoin Report Focusing on Sentiment and Liquidity

The post Glassnode and Willy Woo Collaborate on Bitcoin Report Focusing on Sentiment and Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 07, 2025 03:50 Glassnode partners with Willy Woo to release ‘The Bitcoin Vector #24,’ a report analyzing Bitcoin’s sentiment, structure, and liquidity using Swissblock’s framework and on-chain analytics. Glassnode and Willy Woo’s New Analytical Report In a collaborative effort, Glassnode and renowned on-chain analyst Willy Woo have released the latest edition of their Bitcoin-focused report, ‘The Bitcoin Vector #24.’ This report offers a deep dive into Bitcoin’s sentiment, structure, and liquidity, combining Swissblock’s analytical framework with Woo’s expertise in on-chain data analysis, according to Glassnode. Focus on Sentiment, Structure, and Liquidity The report is designed to provide investors and enthusiasts with a comprehensive understanding of Bitcoin’s current market dynamics. By leveraging Swissblock’s framework, the report integrates advanced on-chain analytics to assess the market sentiment, structural trends, and liquidity conditions surrounding Bitcoin. This holistic approach aims to equip stakeholders with insights that are crucial for informed decision-making. Collaborative Insights and Market Analysis Willy Woo’s contributions are particularly notable for their focus on sentiment analysis, which is pivotal in understanding market behavior. By examining how sentiment shifts among Bitcoin holders and traders, the report seeks to predict potential market movements. This analysis is complemented by a detailed exploration of Bitcoin’s structural trends and liquidity metrics, providing a well-rounded perspective on the cryptocurrency’s performance. Broader Market Implications This report arrives at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant fluctuations, with Bitcoin often leading the charge. The insights provided by Glassnode and Woo can serve as a valuable resource for those looking to navigate the complexities of the current market environment. By understanding the underlying factors driving Bitcoin’s price movements, investors can better position themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities. For those interested in a deeper exploration of Bitcoin and its…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:16
BOE Eyes Stablecoin Cap Exemptions To Controversial Proposal

BOE Eyes Stablecoin Cap Exemptions To Controversial Proposal

The post BOE Eyes Stablecoin Cap Exemptions To Controversial Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOE Eyes Stablecoin Cap Exemptions To Controversial Proposal Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bank-of-england-exemptions-stablecoin-cap-proposal/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 18:07
Bitcoin's Historic ETP Inflows Creates Investor Frenzy as Whales Buy $143K Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin’s Historic ETP Inflows Creates Investor Frenzy as Whales Buy $143K Bitcoin Hyper

The post Bitcoin’s Historic ETP Inflows Creates Investor Frenzy as Whales Buy $143K Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin hit a fresh ATH of $126,200 yesterday, just as ETPs and ETFs saw an unprecedented weekly net inflow of roughly $5.6B. Bitwise records show that a massive chunk of that money went into Bitcoin products ($3.49B), with Ethereum following closely behind ($1.49B). Analysts believe this accumulation is the primary driver of Bitcoin’s rally this week. With the US dollar weakening significantly, market commentators like Bitwise believe that investors are increasingly buying ‘hard assets’ like gold and Bitcoin, in a phenomenon called the debasement trade. The rising fiscal stress, coupled with increasing deficits, has heightened expectations for policy relaxations, fueling concerns that fiat currencies could erode over time. Bitwise backs this data with market behavior this year. DXY dropped by 10% YTD, while gold and Bitcoin rose by 26% and 25% respectively. Building on that narrative, Bitwise also cites that there have been withdrawals of 49158 $BTC from exchanges, suggesting accumulation over active retail selling. In situations where exchange inventories decline, it often amplifies upward price pressure. This supply scarcity, combined with record inflows into ETFs, has boosted sentiment across the market — a trend now headline-worthy as Bitcoin’s historic ETP inflows drive an investor frenzy. The resulting momentum has spilled over into Bitcoin-linked projects such as the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Layer 2 scalability solution that rides on the Bitcoin bull run narrative. Institutions Take the Wheel: Bitcoin’s Rally Gains Strength Despite Retail Slowdown The inflows and product activity in the Bitcoin ecosystem are predominantly driven by US spot ETFs, such as BlackRock’s IBIT and Bitwise’s BITB, as well as other institutional investors. To visualize this correlation, the graph below shows how Bitcoin’s price has moved in tandem with Bitwise’s $BTC ETF purchases in the past month. Alternatively, retail-sized transactions have not risen. Analysts, such as Axel Adler Jr.,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 17:55
Crash Risk Rises as 'Lower Highs' Clash With Bitcoin's New Highs

Crash Risk Rises as ‘Lower Highs’ Clash With Bitcoin’s New Highs

The post Crash Risk Rises as ‘Lower Highs’ Clash With Bitcoin’s New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is an analysis post by CoinDesk analyst and Chartered Market Technician Omkar Godbole. Alternative cryptocurrencies typically move in tandem with bitcoin BTC$122,488.51, but the magnitude of their price swings often differs. Take payments-focused XRP as an example. Since July, every upswing in Bitcoin has triggered rallies in XRP; however, XRP has consistently produced “lower highs.” A lower high occurs when a price peak is lower than the previous one, indicating weakening buying pressure. This persistent pattern of lower highs in XRP, alongside bitcoin’s new highs, signals underlying weakness in XRP’s momentum – a sign of less conviction among XRP buyers compared to BTC. It suggests that XRP may be vulnerable to sharper losses during bitcoin pullbacks. XRP and BTC’s daily charts. (TradingView/CoinDesk) Bitcoin embarked on a sharp rally in late September, reaching a new high of over $126,000 on Monday. XRP also saw buying interest, but its upswing peaked at $3.10 – well below its September high of $3.19. XRP had formed a similar lower high in mid-August, when bitcoin surged to its then-all-time high of $124,000. This series of lower highs in XRP since July, occurring against the horizontal support zone of $2.65–$2.70, suggests weakening buyer strength. In other words, with each lower high, the likelihood of XRP breaking below this support zone and potentially triggering a deeper sell-off to $2.00 increases. Prices need to top the latest lower high of $3.10 with high volumes to invalidate the bearish setup. That said, as of now, the weekly MACD histogram, a key indicator for assessing trend strength and potential reversals, supports the bearish outlook. It crossed below the zero line last month and is now producing progressively deeper bars beneath zero, signaling strengthening downward momentum. XRP’s weekly chart. (TradingView/CoinDesk) Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/xrp-crash-brewing-prices-continue-to-print-lower-highs-alongside-new-highs-in-bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 17:46
