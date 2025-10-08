Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails

Key Notes The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" noted that losers are saving their funds in USD. In contrast, he said winners are those with a diversified portfolio containing gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin noted that investors are moving away from the US dollar and opting for hard assets. As the push for de-dollarization intensifies, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," encouraged his followers on X to push their funds into the purchase of Bitcoin BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B and Ethereum BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B instead. In his opinion, holding these cryptocurrencies and traditional assets like gold and silver would help investors better withstand the US dollar. Economic Uncertainty Surrounds the US Dollar In the midst of growing concerns about economic uncertainty in the United States, the serial entrepreneur and financial author has encouraged his followers to make informed investment decisions. The global dominance of the USD is being threatened, evident in the recent dip in its reserve that fell to a 30-year low of 56.3% in Q2 2025. The situation worsened when the Federal Reserve recently announced a cut in interest rates. Also, volatility has increased due to the ongoing government shutdown. Robert Kiyosaki highlighted the potential "end of US dollar," urging investors to diversify their financial portfolios. Kiyosaki encouraged the acquisition of alternative assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Gold Records New High He believes that the term "loser" best describes anyone who is saving USD at this time. Winners are stacking up gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. END of US Dollar? Adding to my gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum stack. Savers of US dollars are…