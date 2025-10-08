Dragon Tower: Stake’s Latest Live Original Puts Bravery to the Test

Stake has launched another original game, Dragon Tower, which is quickly gaining traction in the gaming community. From the legendary classics like Plinko and Mines to the new titles Darts and Pump, Stake continues to exceed players' expectations by delivering games that seamlessly blend skill, luck, and excitement. Unlike slots and crash games, Dragon Tower combines luck and adventurous spirit. It's a game where players must decide how far they are willing to climb. Each step brings both greater rewards and greater risk. Every step offers anticipation, suspense, strategy, but above all, entertainment that we have already seen in Mines and Crash. There, the challenge is not only about surviving the odds, but also knowing when to exit. Before making the first step, it's good to learn about Stake Dragon Tower in detail. Learn how it works, why it appeals to so many players, and what strategies can come into play. The game has some similarities with other titles from Stake Originals, which can be helpful to new players. The Core Gameplay As with every Stake Original game, the gameplay of Dragon Tower is simple. The first thing players would see is the tower, with eggs placed strategically all the way up to the top. The game begins from the bottom of the tower with several rows. Each row has eggs; some of them are safe, while others hide the dragon. The goal is clear: climb to the top of the tower without stepping on the dangerous dragon. Every successful choice moves the player up to the next level, where the rewards multiply. The further a player climbs, the bigger the payout. If a player steps on the dragon, the game instantly ends and all bets are lost. Users need to figure out when to stop and collect their winnings.