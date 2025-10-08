2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
The Global AI Show comes back on 8–9 December 2025 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi, with its most ambitious one yet — AI:2031: Accelerating Intelligent Futures. Organized by VAP Group in partnership with Times of AI, the program this year gathers international leaders, imaginative thinkers, and trailblazing enterprises to discuss how artificial intelligence will reshape the world during the next ten years. The UAE, with its visionary ambition to be the world's most future-proof country, offers the ideal platform for this conclave. Hosted with the facilitation of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence and the Cyber Security Council as strategic collaborators, the event mirrors the region's commitment to becoming a research and adoption leader, as well as an ethical regulator of AI. Why Abu Dhabi? Abu Dhabi is not just a location — it is a badge of change. The emirate's focus on innovation is embedded in national plans like the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National AI Strategy, prioritizing: Developing AI research, education, and commercialization Creating inclusive and ethical AI systems Securing global talent, capital, and innovation Enhancing cybersecurity and resilience in the digital age Visionary Voices Driving the Conversation The AI:2031 phase will shine the spotlight on some of the leading thought leaders who are building the future of intelligent systems: Dr. Ott Velsberg, Estonia's Chief Data Officer – designer of the world's most sophisticated e-governance and citizen-focused AI solutions. Andy Tang, Managing Partner at Draper Dragon – international investor supporting unicorns in the field of AI, health, fintech, and frontier tech. H. E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Cybersecurity Head, UAE Government – a visionary voice in protecting digital ecosystems for national resilience. Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center – linking blockchain, AI, and policy to unleash national…
