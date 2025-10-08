Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen

Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen

Instroom via Bitcoin-ETF's drijft koers Sinds begin oktober stromen miljarden dollars richting Bitcoin-ETF's. Volgens data van SoSoValue kwam er in één week 3,24 miljard dollar binnen, waarmee de producten een nieuwe piek bereikten. De vraag komt vooral van institutionele beleggers die zich indekken tegen inflatie en de zwakkere dollar. Daardoor kon Bitcoin kortstondig boven de 126.000 dollar uitstijgen voordat lichte winstneming inzette. Third highest Bitcoin ETF inflow day ever yesterday after booking their second highest week of inflows since inception pic.twitter.com/EOvkbSAIiW — Will (@WClementeIII) October 7, 2025 Bitcoin whales nemen winst Volgens CryptoQuant zitten zogenoemde short-term holder whales, wallets met meer dan 1.000 BTC die de afgelopen vijf maanden instapten, op een papieren winst van ruim 10,1 miljard dollar. Eerder deze week werd al 5,7 miljard dollar van zulke wallets naar beurzen verplaatst. Dat wijst erop dat een deel van deze winst nu ook daadwerkelijk wordt genomen. Deze groep geldt als gevoelig voor schommelingen. Tijdens eerdere cycli verkochten zij vaak als eerste wanneer de volatiliteit toenam. De huidige beweging lijkt dat patroon te bevestigen. Toch is de marktliquiditeit groot genoeg om een beperkte uitstroom voorlopig op te vangen. Analisten zien gezonde correctie Analisten benadrukken dat winstneming na zulke instromen niet per se negatief is. Will Clemente verwacht "ten minste één dip" voordat de stijging verdergaat. De macro-omgeving blijft gunstig: de renteverwachtingen dalen, de dollar verzwakt en de ETF-stromen zorgen voor stabiele vraag vanuit institutionele hoek. Checkonchain meldt dat sinds het begin van de cyclus al 3,45 miljoen BTC zijn verschoven van langetermijnhouders naar kortetermijninvesteerders. Die overdracht doet denken aan 2017, maar tegen prijzen die honderd keer hoger liggen. 3.45M BTC has shifted to Short-Term Holders this cycle, rivaling 2016–17 in scale but at 100x higher prices. Corrections lasted 6+ months, testing conviction. Even when 90%+ of STHs were underwater, few sold – showing a stronger buyer base. Get 43 full-page market insights… pic.twitter.com/nFtM5E23sL — _Checkonchain (@_checkonchain) October 5, 2025 Rustige fase voor de volgende zet De bitcoin-koers lijkt nu te consolideren rond de 123.000 dollar. Handelaren letten op de volgende instroomcijfers van de ETF's en de reactie van whales. Een beperkte correctie zou de lucht uit de markt kunnen halen en nieuwe kopers aantrekken. Zolang de instroom aanhoudt, blijft het fundament stevig. Toch weet iedereen dat 10 miljard dollar aan winst snel realiteit kan worden zodra grote spelers besluiten te verkopen. Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.