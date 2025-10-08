MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-10-15 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Agentic AI: Self-Evolving Chess Master of Quant Trading
Continue reading on Coinmonks »
AI
$0,08247
-7,23%
CHESS
$0,04905
-1,99%
Share
Medium
2025/10/08 19:19
Share
Institutional Bitcoin Buying Surges — Here’s What the Data Actually Reveals
Inside the Corporate Treasuries and Sovereign Purchases Driving the ShiftContinue reading on Coinmonks »
HERE
$0,000225
-1,74%
Share
Medium
2025/10/08 19:18
Share
ETH Faces Key Test: Will It Break $4,723 or Crash Back?
Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/eth-faces-key-test-will-it-break-4723/
ETH
$4 094,02
-2,77%
4
$0,21025
+18,37%
COM
$0,015895
-0,35%
Share
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:13
Share
Polkadot’s Hidden Gem? Mandala Chain Presale Could Be the Most Undervalued Project of 2025
Mandala Chain intends to be the best known project of Polkadot in 2025. It has already received a buzz during its presale. The $KPG tokens are priced at 0.027 and the initial sales are an indicator of confidence on the part of the investors as the ecosystem progresses and real-life applications are seen. A Hidden […] The post Polkadot’s Hidden Gem? Mandala Chain Presale Could Be the Most Undervalued Project of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BUZZ
$0,002968
-8,45%
PART
$0,2725
-0,69%
REAL
$0,06895
-3,39%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 19:09
Share
Did You Miss $FLOKI at the Bottom? The Best New Altcoin to Join Today Might Be Cheaper Than Regret
Missed $FLOKI? LivLive ($LIVE) leads the best new altcoins to join today, turning real-life actions into token rewards with $2M raised and 30% EARLY30 bonus active.
FLOKI
$0,00007409
-4,28%
ALTCOIN
$0,0003052
-2,86%
LIVE
$0,00781
-2,73%
Share
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 19:09
Share
Social Media Buzz Sparks Massive Surge in Memecoins
Memecoin interest within the BNB ecosystem has significantly reignited. Zhao's social media posts caused memecoins like GIGGLE to reach record levels. Continue Reading:Social Media Buzz Sparks Massive Surge in Memecoins The post Social Media Buzz Sparks Massive Surge in Memecoins appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
BUZZ
$0,002968
-8,45%
MEMECOIN
$0,0008677
+1,23%
BNB
$1 205,18
-6,99%
Share
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:09
Share
Mandala Chain Presale Outpaces Rivals Like Lyno AI and BlockchainFX With Its Real-World Utility
Mandala Chain is swiftly leading over Lyno AI and BlockchainFX in the October 2025 presale. It provides practical applications and government collaborations that give it a clear edge. The presale is a rare opportunity to invest, with Mandala Chain having already raised $2.3M dollars from prominent VCs and notable investors. The Hidden Engine Behind Mandala […] The post Mandala Chain Presale Outpaces Rivals Like Lyno AI and BlockchainFX With Its Real-World Utility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIKE
$0,0078
-1,02%
AI
$0,08247
-7,23%
REAL
$0,06895
-3,39%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 19:06
Share
Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Bitcoin-koers kreeg deze week opnieuw een impuls dankzij recordinstromen in Amerikaanse spot-ETF’s. Toch begint de markt tekenen van winstneming te tonen. Grote short-term whales hebben inmiddels meer dan 10 miljard dollar aan ongerealiseerde winst op papier staan, en sommigen lijken die al te verzilveren. Instroom via Bitcoin-ETF’s drijft koers Sinds begin oktober stromen miljarden dollars richting Bitcoin-ETF’s. Volgens data van SoSoValue kwam er in één week 3,24 miljard dollar binnen, waarmee de producten een nieuwe piek bereikten. De vraag komt vooral van institutionele beleggers die zich indekken tegen inflatie en de zwakkere dollar. Daardoor kon Bitcoin kortstondig boven de 126.000 dollar uitstijgen voordat lichte winstneming inzette. Third highest Bitcoin ETF inflow day ever yesterday after booking their second highest week of inflows since inception pic.twitter.com/EOvkbSAIiW — Will (@WClementeIII) October 7, 2025 Bitcoin whales nemen winst Volgens CryptoQuant zitten zogenoemde short-term holder whales, wallets met meer dan 1.000 BTC die de afgelopen vijf maanden instapten, op een papieren winst van ruim 10,1 miljard dollar. Eerder deze week werd al 5,7 miljard dollar van zulke wallets naar beurzen verplaatst. Dat wijst erop dat een deel van deze winst nu ook daadwerkelijk wordt genomen. Deze groep geldt als gevoelig voor schommelingen. Tijdens eerdere cycli verkochten zij vaak als eerste wanneer de volatiliteit toenam. De huidige beweging lijkt dat patroon te bevestigen. Toch is de marktliquiditeit groot genoeg om een beperkte uitstroom voorlopig op te vangen. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. En nu de rentes officieel voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag zijn, lijkt het een interessant moment om de markt op te gaan. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we… Continue reading Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Analisten zien gezonde correctie Analisten benadrukken dat winstneming na zulke instromen niet per se negatief is. Will Clemente verwacht “ten minste één dip” voordat de stijging verdergaat. De macro-omgeving blijft gunstig: de renteverwachtingen dalen, de dollar verzwakt en de ETF-stromen zorgen voor stabiele vraag vanuit institutionele hoek. Checkonchain meldt dat sinds het begin van de cyclus al 3,45 miljoen BTC zijn verschoven van langetermijnhouders naar kortetermijninvesteerders. Die overdracht doet denken aan 2017, maar tegen prijzen die honderd keer hoger liggen. 3.45M BTC has shifted to Short-Term Holders this cycle, rivaling 2016–17 in scale but at 100x higher prices. Corrections lasted 6+ months, testing conviction. Even when 90%+ of STHs were underwater, few sold – showing a stronger buyer base. Get 43 full-page market insights… pic.twitter.com/nFtM5E23sL — _Checkonchain (@_checkonchain) October 5, 2025 Rustige fase voor de volgende zet De bitcoin-koers lijkt nu te consolideren rond de 123.000 dollar. Handelaren letten op de volgende instroomcijfers van de ETF’s en de reactie van whales. Een beperkte correctie zou de lucht uit de markt kunnen halen en nieuwe kopers aantrekken. Zolang de instroom aanhoudt, blijft het fundament stevig. Toch weet iedereen dat 10 miljard dollar aan winst snel realiteit kan worden zodra grote spelers besluiten te verkopen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin consolideert na ETF-instroom terwijl whales 10 miljard verkopen is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LIKE
$0,0078
-1,02%
OP
$0,4803
-3,43%
MEER
$0,00332
-2,55%
Share
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:01
Share
Solana’s stablecoin supply soars 50% in 3 months – Here’s how
A $3 billion stablecoin wave hits Solana as the GENIUS Act ignites fresh demand.
HERE
$0,000225
-1,74%
ACT
$0,02433
-1,57%
Share
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:00
Share
ZYLO token’s potential role in the crypto market 2025–2026
Gaming tokens are surging, with market cap crossing $18b, and ZYLO emerging as a project combining real-world utilities with blockchain gaming. #partnercontent
TOKEN
$0,009039
-5,05%
CAP
$0,10225
-1,07%
REAL
$0,06895
-3,39%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 18:53
Share
Trending News
More
Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX
Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana
IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis
Famous Economist Warns That The Bitcoin Price Recovery Is A Dead Cat Bounce, What This Means
After the crypto market crash, are the stocks of DAT companies doing well?