2025-10-15 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for $0.30 Target Breakout as Whales Accumulate 30M DOGE, But It’s This Cheaper Crypto Tipped to Shock the Market in 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for $0.30 Target Breakout as Whales Accumulate 30M DOGE, But It’s This Cheaper Crypto Tipped to Shock the Market in 2025

Dogecoin might be preparing for its subsequent massive breakout, but seasoned traders are increasingly keen on a more niche opportunity already making a splash. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a forward-thinking DeFi protocol, can be bought at $0.035 during Phase 6 of its presale. The phase is more than 60% sold out with strong demand. Its quick […]
DOGE
DOGE$0.20452-4.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02425-3.07%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0010233-10.93%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 19:30
Share
Pepeto Presale Surpasses Floki As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Pepeto Presale Surpasses Floki As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

The post Pepeto Presale Surpasses Floki As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* We have all heard the stories, tiny crypto bets turning into millions. The real challenge is spotting those early windows before the crowd arrives. First, we examine Floki, in Q4 2025 it reads more like a toolkit than a meme, but we will test whether it belongs among the best crypto to buy now. Then we shift to a newer name that keeps landing on best crypto to buy now shortlists; Pepeto (PEPETO). It sits earlier on the curve, ships real tools with a clear roadmap, and is drawing serious interest from bigger wallets. By the finish, you will see which path fits your goals, steady brand with shipped products or early stage upside with room to run, and where the next realistic shot at outsized returns may be hiding. Pepeto, Real Tools With High Growth Potential A smart early entry is the move that changes a life in crypto. The biggest wins almost always begin before the crowd, usually in presale. That brings us to Pepeto today, a memecoin with culture up front and practical tools under the hood, backed by a team aiming well beyond a hype token. The token is currently priced at $0,000000157, and the project already raised more than $6,9M so far. The team wants to be remembered in this market, building something useful and lasting that makes a real impact. Pepeto lives on Ethereum mainnet, close to deep liquidity and active builders. It is not blindly copying other projects, it is learning from them. What worked, energy and speed, stays, what did not, hype fades, gets fixed with Technology and Optimization you can actually use. The team is rolling out PepetoSwap, zero platform fee, and a cross chain Pepeto Bridge to solve trader problems, faster routing, lower slippage, simpler liquidity, smooth cross…
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00007466-4.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016134+1.15%
RealLink
REAL$0.06939-3.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:26
Share
Largest US Union Federation Opposes Crypto Bill, Says It Exposes Workers’ Retirement Funds to Risk

Largest US Union Federation Opposes Crypto Bill, Says It Exposes Workers’ Retirement Funds to Risk

The AFL-CIO has urged the Senate Banking Committee to oppose the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, warning that the legislation would expose workers’ retirement funds to crypto volatility while increasing systemic financial risk. In an October 7 letter to Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Warren, AFL-CIO Director of Government Affairs Jody Calemine stated the bill would greenlight retirement plans like 401(k)s and pensions to hold risky crypto assets rather than insulating workers from instability. The union federation represents millions of American workers whose retirement security could be affected by the legislation. The opposition comes as President Trump signed an executive order in August allowing American workers to add alternative assets, including cryptocurrency, to their $12.5 trillion 401(k) portfolios. More than 90 million Americans participate in employer-sponsored defined-contribution plans, with total US retirement assets valued at $43.4 trillion as of March 31, 2025. House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee Chairman Ann Wagner urged SEC Chair Paul Atkins on September 22 to implement the directive swiftly by recognizing FINRA-certified professionals as accredited investors. Union Warns Bill Creates Shadow Markets and Exposes FDIC to Risk The AFL-CIO claimed to have identified two immediate systemic risks in the legislation. First, the proposal would expand the ability of FDIC-backed banks and bank holding companies to hold and trade crypto assets directly, rather than only on behalf of clients. This, according to them, would expose banks to a heightened risk of losses and failures, while also putting the FDIC’s taxpayer-backed Deposit Insurance Fund at greater risk. Second, the bill codifies the tokenization of securities and assets, allowing private companies to create shadow public stock outside SEC oversight. Calemine warned these blockchain-based shadow stocks, notionally tied to traditional public stock but trading independently, would create new risks for both shadow stockholders and public stockholders who did not opt into unregulated markets. The union expressed deep concern about the potential impact on the stability of traditional financial markets and institutions, comparing the risks to unregulated derivatives markets that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.Source: BIS The legislation substantially weakens federal and state enforcement tools to police fraud and conflicts of interest, according to the AFL-CIO. The bill creates avenues for securities issuers to evade SEC regulation through tokenization, reduces public disclosure requirements, and preempts state-level antifraud, securities, and consumer protection laws. While most pensions currently do not carry crypto assets due to associated risks, Calemine claimed the bill provides a “facade of regulation” that may make crypto more mainstream in portfolios, allowing the proliferation of assets investors will wrongly perceive as safe. Industry Pushes Forward as Regulators Signal Friendlier Stance The draft Responsible Financial Innovation Act, released in July by Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott alongside Senators Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, and Bernie Moreno, proposes explicit recognition that digital assets referred to as “ancillary assets” are not inherently securities. The legislation attempts to resolve jurisdictional tension between the SEC and the CFTC, with most digital assets regulated as commodities under the CFTC, while the SEC retains oversight of investment contracts and investor protection. A revised September 7 draft introduced protections for DeFi developers and emerging blockchain sectors, such as DePINs, proposing the formation of a Joint Advisory Committee on Digital Assets comprising SEC and CFTC members. Developers contributing to decentralized protocols, validators, liquidity providers, and wallet builders would not automatically fall under traditional financial regulations if protocols aren’t centrally controlled. Airdrops, staking rewards, and liquid-staking outputs are defined as “gratuitous distributions” rather than securities offerings. Last month, SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced the agency would end “regulation by enforcement,” giving firms preliminary notices of technical violations and up to six months to address issues before enforcement is considered. Since taking office in April, Atkins has dropped several high-profile cases inherited from Gary Gensler’s tenure and launched a Crypto Task Force. He rejected the broad classification of cryptocurrencies as securities, showing openness to tokenized stocks and bonds that mirror existing instruments. Little before then, CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham outlined on September 8 a cross-border framework allowing foreign crypto exchanges to operate under U.S. regulatory frameworks, potentially widening market access for American traders. Pham noted many American crypto firms moved operations abroad, citing a lack of clear rules, with jurisdictions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East developing digital asset frameworks that drew companies away
Share
CryptoNews2025/10/08 19:23
Share
Regret Watching Bitcoin Moon? This Best 100x Crypto Might Make or Break Bags This Year

Regret Watching Bitcoin Moon? This Best 100x Crypto Might Make or Break Bags This Year

Best 100x cryptos often start as a rumor in the depths of crypto Twitter before suddenly blasting into everyone’s portfolio charts. The crazy part? Most people scroll right past them, thinking “too risky” or “I’ll buy later,” only to watch those same projects turn early buyers into legends at parties. The current market is buzzing […] The post Regret Watching Bitcoin Moon? This Best 100x Crypto Might Make or Break Bags This Year appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07342-7.62%
Particl
PART$0.2721-0.87%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01323-3.36%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 19:20
Share
Zcash vs Bitcoin: Privacy, Power, and the Great Divide

Zcash vs Bitcoin: Privacy, Power, and the Great Divide

When Privacy Coins Fight for Relevance Zcash wasn’t supposed to outshine Bitcoin in 2025 — yet for a few wild weeks, it did. After years of drifting in obscurity, ZEC exploded 300 % in October 2025, climbing past $160 and hitting a $2.5 billion market&nbsp;cap. Bitcoin, the heavyweight, moved in its usual institutional rhythm: calm, steady, and enormous around $125 000 BTC and $2.5 trillion in total value. That contrast set up one of crypto’s most interesting storylines of the&nbsp;year:Source: https://dropstab.com/coins/zcash— Zcash and Bitcoin price comparison chart Can a privacy-focused network still thrive in an era obsessed with regulation? Catalysts Behind Zcash’s&nbsp;Comeback Several factors lined up almost perfectly. Grayscale launched a Zcash Trust for accredited investors, bringing the asset back into the regulated spotlight. ThorSwap integrated cross-chain shielded swaps between ZEC, BTC, and ETH — a major leap for private interoperability. And institutions, tired of endless surveillance debates, quietly began exploring privacy exposure. Even builders outside the Zcash world took&nbsp;notice. Trading volume told the same story: $1.1 billion in 24 hours, up from under $100 million — a ten-fold surge in activity that marked Zcash’s first true speculative revival in&nbsp;years. Power vs Efficiency Bitcoin still owns the title of the world’s most secure blockchain, running above 975 EH/s in hashrate with mining difficulty near 150 trillion. That scale delivers unmatched protection — but demands colossal energy and specialized ASIC hardware that squeezes out smaller&nbsp;miners. Zcash sits at the opposite end of the spectrum. Its 7.9 GH/s hashrate and Equihash algorithm let GPUs and ASICs coexist, keeping mining accessible and community-based. It sacrifices brute-force defense for flexibility: less fortress, more&nbsp;agility. Where Bitcoin’s top two pools control nearly 47 % of hashrate, Zcash remains more dispersed — a quiet win for decentralization, even if total power is&nbsp;lower. Privacy by&nbsp;Design Here’s the philosophical fork in the road. Bitcoin was built for transparency; Zcash was built for&nbsp;choice. Zcash’s zk-SNARK-based shielded transactions allow users to hide sender, receiver, and amount while keeping everything cryptographically valid. Adoption is rising fast: shielded transactions jumped 15.5 % month-over-month in September 2025, totaling 3.06 million&nbsp;ZEC. The privacy stack keeps maturing. Orchard + Halo 2 removed the old “trusted&nbsp;setup.” Zashi bridges made privacy portable across&nbsp;chains. Bitcoin’s Taproot (activated 2021) gave minor camouflage — making complex scripts look like normal payments — but still leaves balances and flows&nbsp;public. As of 2025, about 20 % of ZEC supply sits in shielded addresses. In short: Bitcoin obscures; Zcash conceals. One trusts simplicity; the other, mathematics. Regulation Splits the&nbsp;Road Bitcoin has become the establishment’s favorite rebel. Spot ETFs, government recognition, and custodial infrastructure have turned it into a legitimate macro asset. Under the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policy wave, regulators treat BTC less like a threat and more like a strategic reserve. Zcash faces the opposite trend. Global regulators tightened privacy-coin rules in&nbsp;2025: FATF Travel Rule now tracks 57 % of privacy-coin transactions. EU MiCA cut privacy-coin listings by 22 % across European exchanges. 97 countries updated AML and reporting requirements. Zcash’s saving grace is its optional privacy — transparent transactions can still meet compliance tests, unlike always-private coins such as Monero. But Europe’s 2027 ban on anonymous wallets over €1 000 could still limit access, even as Switzerland and Singapore experiment with friendlier sandboxes.Source: https://dropstab.com/coins/zcash— ZEC vs Privacy Coins by market&nbsp;cap For Bitcoin, regulation means acceptance. For Zcash, it means adaptation. The Road Ahead: Scale vs&nbsp;Secrecy By now, Bitcoin hardly resembles its cypherpunk origin story — it’s a financial instrument. ETF expansion, corporate treasuries, and even central-bank interest have made it the bridge between crypto and capital&nbsp;markets. Zcash, meanwhile, keeps pushing into the space between privacy and compliance — territory few projects dare to occupy. Short-term targets of $185–$200 by year-end mirror the upcoming November 2025 halving and surging narrative demand. Liquidity, accessibility, and story — when those three align, markets move. Bitcoin measures success in ETF inflows and corporate holdings; Zcash measures it in zk-proof innovation and regulatory survival. Both share the same DNA: 21 million supply caps, Proof-of-Work security, and the idea of monetary sovereignty. One thrives through scale; the other through secrecy. Different paths, same purpose — financial freedom on one’s own&nbsp;terms. For deeper token analytics and launch data, check the full report on DropsTab Research. Zcash vs Bitcoin: Privacy, Power, and the Great Divide was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/10/08 19:19
Share
Economic Calendar — 8 October 2025

Economic Calendar — 8 October 2025

📅 Economic Calendar - 8 October 2025&nbsp;💹 Markets face a full slate of data and decisions today. Key items&nbsp;👇 🇵🇱 Poland — Reference Rate (Oct): forecast 4.75%, previous 4.75%&nbsp;(01:00) 🇳🇿 New Zealand — Official Cash Rate (Oct): 2.50% actual vs 2.75% forecast, 3.00% previous&nbsp;(04:00) 🇭🇺 Hungary — CPI (Sep) M/M: 0.0% actual, 0.0% previous&nbsp;(09:30) 🇭🇺 Hungary — CPI (Sep) Y/Y: 4.3% actual vs 4.4% forecast, 4.3% previous&nbsp;(09:30) 🇨🇿 Czech Republic — Retail Sales ex-Motor Vehicles: forecast 3.2% y/y; latest 0.0% m/m shown&nbsp;(10:00) 🇷🇴 Romania — Interest Rate Decision (Oct): forecast 6.50%, previous 6.50%&nbsp;(15:00) 🇺🇸 USA — Crude Oil Stocks (Weekly): forecast +2.3 mn vs +1.79 mn previous&nbsp;(17:30) 🇺🇸 USA — FOMC Minutes (Sep): policy clues in focus&nbsp;(21:00) ⚡️ Volatility could pick up around the Fed minutes and U.S. oil data. Trade smart and manage risk with NordFX.&nbsp;🚀 📅 Economic Calendar — 8 October 2025 💹 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/10/08 19:19
Share
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 8th October 2025 — ATHs & MS

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 8th October 2025 — ATHs & MS

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/10/08 19:18
Share
Quantum Computers vs. Bitcoin: The Threat That Might Never Come

Quantum Computers vs. Bitcoin: The Threat That Might Never Come

For some, it’s the digital equivalent of a doomsday prophecy; for others, it’s an overhyped distraction from the network’s real […] The post Quantum Computers vs. Bitcoin: The Threat That Might Never Come appeared first on Coindoo.
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002715-0.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06939-3.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/08 19:15
Share
Bitcoin Retail Exhausted? Small-Transfer Volume Shows Long-Term Decline

Bitcoin Retail Exhausted? Small-Transfer Volume Shows Long-Term Decline

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin volume associated with retail traders is in a long-term decline, despite the fact that the BTC price has been rising. Small Bitcoin Transactions Have Been Going Down As pointed out by CryptoQuant author Axel Adler Jr in a new post on X, small Bitcoin transactions have seen their volume follow […]
Factor
FACT$2.64+12.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,110.54-1.71%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 19:00
Share
5 Cryptos Worth Watching This October: Pepeto, Shiba Inu, Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin

5 Cryptos Worth Watching This October: Pepeto, Shiba Inu, Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin

As October begins, investors are looking at which coins could drive the next wave of momentum.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000596-1.32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Famous Economist Warns That The Bitcoin Price Recovery Is A Dead Cat Bounce, What This Means