Bitcoin life insurer Meanwhile raises $82M
The post Bitcoin life insurer Meanwhile raises $82M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin life insurance company Meanwhile raised $82 million in a new funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures. The company, regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, plans to use the funds to meet “surging demand” for Bitcoin-denominated retirement and “inflation-proof” savings products, according to a Tuesday announcement. Meanwhile offers Bitcoin-based life insurance, annuities, savings products and insurance bonds for individuals and institutions, with all premiums, policy values and claims managed in Bitcoin (BTC). Apollo, Stillmark and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures also contributed to the funding round. The new funding brings Meanwhile’s total capital raised in 2025 to $122 million, adding to its $40 million Series A from April led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures. Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile, told Cointelegraph that having investors from both crypto and traditional finance showed “both domains see Bitcoin as a foundational asset for savings, protection, and intergenerational wealth transfer.” He added that as regulation improves, he expects “insurers and reinsurers to treat Bitcoin as a complement to sovereign fixed income.” Source: Zac Townsend Investors backing Meanwhile say a Bitcoin-based economy will create growing demand for new BTC-denominated financial products. “Just as the US economy was built on insurance, pensions, and mortgages, the Bitcoin economy will require its own long-duration financial products,” said Chris Ahn, a partner at Haun Ventures. Related: OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup Insurance in crypto Meanwhile launched in June 2023 with $19 million in seed funding from investors including OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and Google’s AI-focused fund Gradient Ventures. In March 2025, Tabit, an insurer based in Barbados, raised $40 million in BTC to back its traditional insurance policies. At the time, the company claimed to be the first property and casualty insurer to hold its entire regulatory reserve in Bitcoin.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:37