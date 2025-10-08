How The War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Demographic Crisis In Russia

The post How The War In Ukraine Has Sparked A Demographic Crisis In Russia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Volunteers have a military training in Rostov on December 6, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images On Monday, a leaked document from the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed the Russian Federation’s casualties in Ukraine in 2025. The report provided a breakdown of Russian deaths and injuries by each Russian military group operating in Ukraine. The information, which was published by a nongovernmental organization in Ukraine that helps members of the Russian Armed Forces safely surrender to Ukraine, revealed that the Russians have sustained over 280,000 casualties since January. An independent estimate, calculated by Meduza and the BBC Russian Service, found that the Russians have had roughly 219,000 casualties in calendar year 2025. These reports suggest that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been devastating. For nearly four years, the Russian Federation has launched its full-scale military incursion into Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, and one-fourth of Ukraine’s population is displaced. Several Ukrainian cities and towns have been destroyed, and economists estimate that it will cost over $1 trillion to rebuild Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has lost tens of billions of dollars in military equipment and hardware. Two-thirds of Russia’s pre-invasion tank force has been destroyed, and the Ukrainians have sunk or damaged nearly half of Russia’s naval fleet on the Black Sea. It is also estimated that the Russian Federation has lost hundreds of billions of dollars due to international sanctions. Aside from these material and financial losses, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly impacted Russia’s servicemembers. According to The Guardian, the Russian Federation has sustained over one million casualties since the start of the full-scale military incursion into Ukraine in February 2022. (The British Ministry…