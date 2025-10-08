BlackRock just bought over $1 billion in these two cryptos
The post BlackRock just bought over $1 billion in these two cryptos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is on a roll this week, with more than $1 billion in fresh Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) inflows on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. More precisely, the asset manager added 7,579 BTC ($943.11 million) and 8,959 ETH ($89.49 million) in a single day, according to new Lookonchain data reviewed by Finbold. The inflows came just 24 hours after another monster purchase, as BlackRock had also acquired 6,447 BTC ($805 million) and 45,672 ETH ($212.9 million) the day prior. With the new capital, the fund’s total holdings have climbed to 791,347 BTC, worth around $98.48 billion, and 3,952,823 ETH, amounting to approximately $18.66 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows. Source: Lookonchain BlackRock firmly on top Bitcoin ETFs saw a total daily inflow of 9,576 BTC, equivalent to more than $1.19 billion on October 7, while Ethereum ETFs witnessed a positive net change of 34,138 ETH, valued at around $161 million. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin ETFs thus collectively added 32,946 BTC ($4.1 billion). BlackRock’s IBIT alone brought in 23,084 BTC ($2.82 billion), which is more than half of the entire market. At the same time, Ethereum ETFs have seen weekly net inflows of 232,736 ETH ($1.1 billion), with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing 158,794 ETH ($710 million), again over 50% of the total. Although funds are posting record performances, both cryptocurrencies are down on the daily chart. Bitcoin fell 1.39%, trading at $122,460 at the time of writing, down from its Monday all-time high of $126,198. Ethereum, on the other hand, has plunged over 4%, sitting at $4,480. BTC and ETH 1-day price charts. Source: Finbold However, both are still up over 4% on the weekly chart. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-just-bought-over-1-billion-in-these-two-cryptos/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:24