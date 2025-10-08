Crypto Media Meets Crypto Browser as Decrypt and Opera Launch Native News

One of crypto’s favorite media organizations, Decrypt, has teamed up with one of the most crypto-friendly browsers. Opera, the browser that’s particularly prized by privacy-conscious web3 users, is getting an upgrade in the form of Decrypt integration. The move will bring Decrypt’s breaking news and industry analysis, from the latest price action to the hottest talking points, directly into Opera. Go Nowhere to Learn Everything The partnership will equally benefit Opera and Decrypt, giving the latter a new outlet and audience to target while enhancing the former’s web3 services. But the real winners should be Opera users, who will be able to keep up with the latest stories from crypto, blockchain, and AI without going anywhere. It’ll all be piped directly into Opera News, Opera Mini, and Opera for Android. The collaboration should prove particularly useful in helping to onboard more users to the world of web3, putting them within clicking distance of stories that will heighten their curiosity – and subsequently understanding – of what crypto does and why it’s worth exploring. Aside from breaking news, Decrypt is prized for its educational content that helps users make sense of the latest narratives and the significance behind price moves and product launches. Blockchain In-Browser Opera has been a web3 pioneer since 2018, when it became the first major browser to embed a native crypto wallet. In doing so, it gave hundreds of thousands of crypto beginners their first true taste of decentralized applications. Opera’s web3-ready browser makes it easy to explore dapps ranging from gaming to prediction markets and to securely connect to them and start acquiring digital assets, be it tokens or collectibles. Today, Opera remains committed to enabling frictionless web3 onboarding, and in integrating Decrypt, it’s got another valuable onboarding resource to call upon. The barriers to users who have yet to experience blockchain aren’t just technical, after all: they’re also informational. If Decrypt can help to fill that knowledge gap, it’ll not only empower users to create their first crypto wallet and connect with confidence, but it’ll furnish them with the ability to avoid common pitfalls that can beset inexperienced users. Decrypt's coverage spans breaking news, market analysis, explainers, and cultural stories, with key pillars that include real-time updates on blue-chip crypto assets and altcoins. They also regularly publish on such topics as ETF inflows, regulatory shifts, and whale movements. On the AI front, meanwhile, the publication covers generative AI as well as machine learning and its intersection with blockchain. According to Ilan Hazan, Co-founder and COO of Decrypt, the partnership with Opera “reflects our commitment to our core values. It helps us to pursue our mission of informing and educating the widest possible audience about crypto, while Opera has a long history of building tools for the decentralized internet such as its MiniPay stablecoin wallet.” With more web and mobile browsers adding web3 support, competition for market share is compelling developers to up their game. The deal with Decrypt burnishes Opera’s crypto credentials and provides a reminder that the first browser to support crypto is still the best in terms of features, starting with effortless onboarding and now news. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice