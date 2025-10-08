2025-10-15 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
TRUMP Meme Coin Gets $200M Boost — Will It Rebound?

TRUMP Meme Coin Gets $200M Boost — Will It Rebound?

The post TRUMP Meme Coin Gets $200M Boost — Will It Rebound? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Fight Fight Fight LLC is reportedly planning a large accumulation of TRUMP meme coin to boost the price rise. Promoter Bill Zanker is seeing renewed attention for the TRUMP token, which is currently trading 90% below its January 2025 peak. Despite market weakness, the token shows signs of renewed activity, with trading volume surging over 100% to $517 million. The Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin has been struggling under $10 for quite some time, and is soon to get a $200 million treasury boost. According to the latest Bloomberg report, Fight Fight Fight LLC, the startup behind the TRUMP token, is planning a $200 million fundraising to build a crypto treasury firm, which will accumulate large quantities of TRUMP coin. Startup Behind TRUMP Meme Coin Eyes $1 Billion Raise Bill Zanker, a close ally of Trump, is spearheading efforts to raise between $200 million and $1 billion to support the TRUMP meme coin. Sources familiar with the matter stated that the deal remains in development at this point and may not necessarily proceed. The Official Trump meme coin has been struggling and is trading 90% lower than its all-time high in January 2025. Another Trump family project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has also been under selling pressure recently. Thus, the new digital asset treasury (DAT) firm under consideration by Zanker and his team, marks the latest move to stabilize and boost the token’s price. In May, Donald Trump attended a private dinner with top holders of the token. Ahead of the event, Fight Fight Fight LLC maintained a public leaderboard of leading holders and promoted the competition across social media. Zanker planned for a Trump-branded digital asset wallet. However, these plans were reportedly delayed after a dispute with another Trump-linked venture, World Liberty Financial (WLF). Will TRUMP Price…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.287-4.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001794-4.21%
200Million
200M$0.005008-1.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:38
Share
Messari Expert Called Potential Launch of BASE Token by a Public Company the First in the World

Messari Expert Called Potential Launch of BASE Token by a Public Company the First in the World

AJC, a corporate research manager at Messari analytics company, shared his thoughts on the future of the BASE token for Coinbase’s second-tier solution, Base, emphasizing that this is the first time a public company has launched its own token. According to him, unlike traditional token generation events (TGEs) or airdrops, which typically serve as “liquidity […] Сообщение Messari Expert Called Potential Launch of BASE Token by a Public Company the First in the World появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000659-1.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008981-6.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03427-8.29%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/08 17:15
Share
Bitgo Secures VARA Broker‑Dealer License to Launch Regulated Institutional Trading in Dubai

Bitgo Secures VARA Broker‑Dealer License to Launch Regulated Institutional Trading in Dubai

The post Bitgo Secures VARA Broker‑Dealer License to Launch Regulated Institutional Trading in Dubai appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitgo MENA FZE announced that it has obtained a Broker‑Dealer license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), allowing the firm to offer regulated digital asset trading and intermediation services to institutional clients across the region. The approval enables Bitgo to operate an integrated OTC trading desk and electronic trading platform for spot trading […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitgo-secures-vara-broker%E2%80%91dealer-license-to-launch-regulated-institutional-trading-in-dubai/
VARA
VARA$0.00207-7.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01677+31.35%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.8157-6.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:13
Share
Polkadot, Toncoin & Remittix Are Backed As The Best Altcoins To Buy Now From Experienced Crypto Traders

Polkadot, Toncoin & Remittix Are Backed As The Best Altcoins To Buy Now From Experienced Crypto Traders

The post Polkadot, Toncoin & Remittix Are Backed As The Best Altcoins To Buy Now From Experienced Crypto Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News It’s Q4, and like other smart investors, you’re searching for the best altcoins to buy following recent positive moves from Bitcoin. Reports indicate that Polkadot’s parachain network continues to garner a healthy amount of market-wide interest, while Toncoin is growing by expanding its ecosystem. There’s also the new Remittix PayFi star emerging as a top contender for dominance in the PayFi market. Market analysts believe it could be the one to watch among the best altcoins for Q4 2025 and 2026. Best Altcoins for Q4: What Polkadot Market Momentum Reflects Source: TradingView Over the past week, Polkadot’s price has slumped by 3.47%, facing challenges in the currently volatile crypto market. While developers remain active across Polkadot-based parachain projects, investors are skeptical about near-term threats. Experts warn that Polkadot might struggle in the short term, but DOT’s strong market fundamentals still place it among the best altcoins to hold for patient traders. Toncoin Market Sentiment is a Tale of Two Sides Source: TradingView Expert forecasts tip Toncoin to rise by 12.33% to $2.98 by the end of the month. As for market sentiment, nonetheless, investors remain skeptical about the project. The crypto’s Fear & Greed Index, currently at 49, reflects considerable uncertainty around it. Regardless, long-term holders view Toncoin as one of the best altcoins to hold this year. Why Remittix Looks Set to Outperform Other Best Altcoins While Polkadot and Toncoin hope to thrive despite volatility, Remittix has the right factors in place to ensure a rapid rise as the PayFi crypto that could dominate the PayFi and crypto market in no time. This project has already raised over $27.2 million through the sale of more than 674 million of its RTX tokens. Still, with the current token value at $0.1130, investors are targeting the low entry available…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00382+6.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01677+31.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.007667+0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:12
Share
Litecoin ETF Approval Raises Anticipation, Market Faces Potential Pullback

Litecoin ETF Approval Raises Anticipation, Market Faces Potential Pullback

The prospect of a Litecoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is drawing keen interest, as noted expert Ali Martinez anticipates a potential decline to $50. As of October 8, 2025, Canary Capital’s disclosure regarding fees and ticker symbol suggests the ETF approval is in its final phases.Continue Reading:Litecoin ETF Approval Raises Anticipation, Market Faces Potential Pullback
FUND
FUND$0.0139+0.50%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000659-1.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00424-0.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:12
Share
Expect Litecoin to Surge as ETF Developments Unfold

Expect Litecoin to Surge as ETF Developments Unfold

Litecoin's ETF approval process is nearing completion amidst timeline uncertainties. Technical analysis suggests potential Litecoin price range $50–147 by year-end. Continue Reading:Expect Litecoin to Surge as ETF Developments Unfold The post Expect Litecoin to Surge as ETF Developments Unfold appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:09
Share
The largest BNB airdrop holder on Hyperliquid is now $2.54 million in the red

The largest BNB airdrop holder on Hyperliquid is now $2.54 million in the red

PANews reported on October 8th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the largest BNB airdrop position holder on Hyperliquid, 0x856...e910d, has suffered a floating loss of $2.54 million by shorting $12.04 million worth of BNB. The opening price was $1,045.21 and the mark price was $1,324.1.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,206.35-5.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00382+6.40%
RedStone
RED$0.393-5.95%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 17:09
Share
Why Cardano (ADA) Price Stays Flat While ETH, SOL, XRP Rally

Why Cardano (ADA) Price Stays Flat While ETH, SOL, XRP Rally

The post Why Cardano (ADA) Price Stays Flat While ETH, SOL, XRP Rally appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano’s native token ADA has been stuck between $0.80 and $0.95 for the past two months. As of early October 2025, it’s trading around $0.83, far below its 2021 high of nearly $3 and the key $1 level that traders watch closely. So why isn’t ADA rallying like ETH, XRP, SOL, or even DOGE? Investors Waiting for the Next Big Move The main reasons come down to cautious investor sentiment as investors stay cautious, waiting for clearer market triggers. While tech upgrades like Ouroboros Leios and Hydra are in progress, slower on-chain activity and pending regulatory decisions are keeping excitement low. Meanwhile, institutional adoption is also limited, with spot ETF approvals still pending, which adds to the holding pattern.  Profit-taking at resistance levels around $0.90–$1.00 and declining trading volumes are further slowing ADA’s rally. Whales quietly accumulating more ADA Further on-chain data shows that big players are not sitting idle. Large ADA wallets holding 100 million to 1 billion coins recently grew their total balance from 4.22 billion to 4.25 billion ADA.  Similarly, mid-sized wallets with 10 to 100 million coins also increased their holdings slightly, adding nearly 70 million ADA in total, worth close to $59 million. This trend signals that whales are slowly positioning themselves for the future. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), an indicator that tracks money inflows, has also turned positive at 0.12. While this isn’t strong enough to show heavy buying, it does suggest that capital is trickling back into ADA. Retail Traders Stepping Back Meanwhile, smaller investors appear less enthusiastic. The Money Flow Index (MFI), which reflects retail buying strength, has been moving lower. This shows that many small traders are not putting fresh money into ADA, leaving whales to dominate the market.  With strong accumulation on one side and weak retail activity on the other, the price remains locked in a triangle pattern without a clear breakout yet. Cardano Price Outlook As of now, Cardano is currently trading around $0.85, continuing the downtrend that began last year. Yet, the long-term chart offers some optimism. After nearly a year of consolidation, ADA is now approaching a key resistance trendline. A break above $0.90 could spark a new rally toward $1.30. On the other hand, if ADA fails to surpass $0.95, it may pull back toward support near $0.75.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002256+1.80%
Cardano
ADA$0.6946-4.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,104.68-3.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:02
Share
NYSE Owner Backs Polymarket With $2 Billion Bet

NYSE Owner Backs Polymarket With $2 Billion Bet

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), a Fortune 500 company and the parent company of the world’s largest New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), announced plans to invest up to $2 billion in the crypto-based betting platform Polymarket, marking one of the most significant moves by a traditional financial institution into decentralized prediction markets. The deal, announced Tuesday, values Polymarket at about $8 billion. Under the partnership, ICE will distribute Polymarket’s event-driven data to global clients, offering market sentiment insights drawn from real-world predictions. The two firms also plan to work together on tokenization projects. “Together, we’re expanding how individuals and institutionsContinue reading on DailyCoin.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6861+4.84%
FortuneHunters
FORTUNE$0.000007664+91.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06895-5.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:00
Share
Tech stock analysis: Jackson’s view on Opendoor leadership and outlook

Tech stock analysis: Jackson’s view on Opendoor leadership and outlook

Tech stock analysis: EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson recently assessed technology stock performance and Opendoor leadership.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 16:24
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking Departure: Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, What’s Next for SOL?

Inside Spartans: Our First Crypto Bet Experience and the Thrill That Changed Online Gaming Forever

Best Altcoins to Watch in 2025: Ripple’s (XRP) Price Analysis & Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Explosive Rise

Crypto Market Volatility Explodes: $755M ETF Loss

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Keeps Interest Rate Stable