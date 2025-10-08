2025-10-15 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Solana And Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That You Should Include In Your Portfolio Today For Long-term Growth

Solana And Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That You Should Include In Your Portfolio Today For Long-term Growth

Solana sees $707M inflows and upgrade momentum, while Remittix raises $27.2M with live wallet, CEX listings, and 15% USDT rewards, offering utility-driven upside.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00785-2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0244-2.28%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 17:40
Share
Web3 is open, transparent, and miserable to build on

Web3 is open, transparent, and miserable to build on

The post Web3 is open, transparent, and miserable to build on appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Web3 is fond of declaring that everything is “on-chain.” In theory, that should make development easier, faster, and more accessible than ever. In practice, it’s a logistical nightmare. Summary Blockchain data is public but largely unusable — developers must build custom backends and patch unreliable tools instead of focusing on products. Unlike web2, where stable infrastructure (AWS, Stripe, Firebase) “just works,” web3 forces teams to constantly rebuild basics, deterring serious companies. Enterprises avoid web3 because it lacks reliability, oversight, and plug-and-play tools — whitepapers don’t replace service guarantees and monitoring. For web3 to scale, it must deliver boring-but-essential infrastructure: cross-chain standards, predictable services, and usability without sacrificing decentralization. Yes, blockchain data is technically public. But that doesn’t make it usable. Most of it is stored in ways that are hard to search or interpret unless you already know exactly what you’re looking for. As a result, developers often have to collect and organize that data themselves, working off-chain and relying on external services just to build basic features. Even with some tools available, many teams still end up building their own backend systems from scratch. That means spending time and money on infrastructure instead of improving the product. This isn’t just inconvenient. It’s a structural failure. And unless we fix it, web3 won’t scale beyond tinkerers and ideologues. In web2, infrastructure doesn’t get in the way In web2, the tools developers rely on (like AWS, Stripe, or Firebase) are stable and dependable. Developers don’t have to worry about whether these services will work; they usually just do. If something goes wrong, it’s rare enough to make headlines. The default expectation is simple: this will work as expected.…
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42598-4.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016813+33.72%
SphereX
HERE$0.000235+7.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:35
Share
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) nears $100 Billion in AUM milestone

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) nears $100 Billion in AUM milestone

The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) nears $100 Billion in AUM milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) is reported to be nearing $100 billion in assets under management, driven by strong inflows and a recent Bitcoin rally. This update explains the drivers, risks and what investors should watch next. How close is IBIT to $100B AUM? IBIT launched in January 2024 and has attracted large allocations since. Market commentary places the fund near $100 billion, yet those headline numbers are not verified by audited filings or regulator disclosures. Therefore, treat public estimates as provisional until official AUM statements appear. IBIT assets under management — what to track Follow daily AUM reports from the fund administrator, official filings, and reputable market trackers. In addition, monitor options volumes and exchange flows as indirect indicators of demand.  IBIT annual revenue estimate Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas published an estimate that places IBIT’s annual revenue at about $244.5 million. While the figure highlights the product’s profitability, revenue depends on fee collection, trading mixes and market microstructure. Consequently, analysts note estimates can change with market conditions. $IBIT a hair away from $100 billion, is now the most profitable ETF for BlackRock by a good amount now based on current aum. Check out the ages of the rest of the Top 10. Absurd. pic.twitter.com/E8ZMI2wynx — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 6, 2025 Bitcoin ETF inflows analysis Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs have accelerated alongside the broader crypto rally. Importantly, inflow reporting can lag, so short-term totals may be revised. Still, rising net inflows and deeper options markets have strengthened liquidity and trading capacity. BlackRock IBIT performance IBIT’s performance largely mirrors Bitcoin’s price movements. As a result, it has become a major destination for investors seeking regulated crypto exposure. However, performance is subject to the same volatility and drawdown risks as the underlying asset. Bitcoin ETF options volume Options volumes tied…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016813+33.72%
FUND
FUND$0.0139+0.50%
NEAR
NEAR$2.48-5.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:32
Share
XRP News Today : Ripple Advocate Bill Morgan Highlights Reliance’s $17M XRP Investment

XRP News Today : Ripple Advocate Bill Morgan Highlights Reliance’s $17M XRP Investment

The post XRP News Today : Ripple Advocate Bill Morgan Highlights Reliance’s $17M XRP Investment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Reliance Global Group (Nasdaq: RELI), a U.S.-listed insurance and financial services firm, recently revealed in an SEC filing that it has added XRP to its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). The purchase, completed on September 30, follows earlier treasury investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, reflecting Reliance’s strategy to build a diversified crypto portfolio focused on …
XRP
XRP$2.5019-4.56%
Union
U$0.006938-0.95%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/08 17:27
Share
$1 Trillion Expected To Flow From Banks To Stablecoins In Next 3 Years, Standard Chartered

$1 Trillion Expected To Flow From Banks To Stablecoins In Next 3 Years, Standard Chartered

The post $1 Trillion Expected To Flow From Banks To Stablecoins In Next 3 Years, Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $1 Trillion Expected To Flow From Banks To Stablecoins In Next 3 Years, Standard Chartered | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/1-trillion-to-flow-from-banks-to-stablecoins/
1
1$0.006466+0.71%
FLOW
FLOW$0.2977-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016813+33.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:22
Share
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows Breakout Ahead, While Ripple (XRP) Eyes $4 and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Momentum

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows Breakout Ahead, While Ripple (XRP) Eyes $4 and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Momentum

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows Breakout Ahead, While Ripple (XRP) Eyes $4 and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cryptocurrencies are now entering a new phase of positive sentiment. Tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) have garnered significant attention. SHIB has recently shown signs of a potential breakout, XRP is gaining steam once again with a new target of $4 looming, and LILPEPE is smashing through its presale stage. Here’s a closer look at these crypto tokens and the stories fueling them. Meme Token Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Signs of Breakout Shiba Inu has cemented its status as one of the most popular meme tokens. Volume data indicates an increase in SHIB’s activity, and analysts suggest the coin is poised to breakout in the near term as resistance levels are tested. SHIB has a massive and dedicated community, as well as an expanding ecosystem, which keeps investors optimistic. The token’s price has been highly volatile, but on-chain data shows it still wields significant influence in the meme category. Although the coin’s future remains to be seen, a short-term move to the upside is very possible with positive market sentiment. Ripple (XRP) Looks to Hit $4 Amid Institutional Adoption Ripple’s focus on facilitating cross-border payments has led to increased interest from institutional investors. Analysts from TradingView suggest that XRP has shown resilience, supported by stronger adoption narratives in blockchain-enabled settlements. With regulatory developments creating greater clarity, speculation has increased around XRP possibly revisiting $4 during the next major rally. Whether this scenario materializes will depend on both adoption rates and continued progress in legal outcomes. Still, data indicates XRP may remain central to discussions about blockchain’s role in financial infrastructure. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Momentum and Unique Ecosystem While established players like SHIB and XRP dominate headlines, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quietly gaining momentum in presale. Currently in Stage 13, each token is…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000585-5.49%
XRP
XRP$2.5019-4.56%
4
4$0.18799+10.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:21
Share
Bank of England to Allow Stablecoin Holding Exemptions for Crypto Firms

Bank of England to Allow Stablecoin Holding Exemptions for Crypto Firms

TLDR Bank of England considers stablecoin cap exemptions for crypto exchanges. UK faces pressure to align stablecoin rules with the U.S. GENIUS Act. Stablecoin use in the Bank of England’s Digital Securities Sandbox allowed. Bank of England signals support for stablecoins amid growing industry demands. The Bank of England (BOE) is set to adjust its [...] The post Bank of England to Allow Stablecoin Holding Exemptions for Crypto Firms appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13463-11.75%
Capverse
CAP$0.10365-2.13%
Union
U$0.006938-0.95%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 17:09
Share
Bitcoin Made Millionaires – Here’s the New Coin Investors Are Watching

Bitcoin Made Millionaires – Here’s the New Coin Investors Are Watching

The post Bitcoin Made Millionaires – Here’s the New Coin Investors Are Watching appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin’s journey from $1,000 in 2017 to over $126,000 in 2025 shows why early conviction matters. Could the next breakout come from a new altcoin? In 2017, Bitcoin was trading close to $1,000 – a figure that, at the time, seemed lofty for a digital currency still regarded as a niche experiment by much of traditional finance. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin has rewritten the definition of wealth creation. Now trading around $126,000, Bitcoin’s journey from obscurity to mainstream dominance represents one of the greatest investment success stories of the century. For perspective, a $1,000 investment in Bitcoin in early 2017 would now be worth roughly $126,000 – a staggering 12,500% return. Those who had the patience and conviction to hold through the wild volatility have seen their decision pay off in ways few could have imagined. Bitcoin’s evolution from an internet curiosity to a global store of value has been nothing short of remarkable. It’s now a key asset in institutional portfolios, a hedge against inflation, and a core reserve for companies and even some governments. Its limited 21 million supply, growing adoption, and increasing integration into mainstream finance have firmly cemented its reputation as digital gold. Volatility on the Path to Growth The road to $126,000 wasn’t smooth. Bitcoin’s history is filled with boom-and-bust cycles that tested investor resolve. After its first major rally to $20,000 in 2017, the price collapsed to under $4,000 in 2018, leading many to declare it “dead.” Yet, each bear market has been followed by an even stronger recovery. In 2021, Bitcoin hit $69,000 before tumbling below $20,000 in 2022 amid global tightening and crypto market panic. Today’s price shows how resilience and long-term conviction have rewarded investors who ignored the noise. Analysts now forecast potential targets between $150,000 and…
SphereX
HERE$0.000235+7.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016813+33.72%
1
1$0.006466+0.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:03
Share
BitGo Secures VARA License amid Regulatory Crackdown

BitGo Secures VARA License amid Regulatory Crackdown

The post BitGo Secures VARA License amid Regulatory Crackdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital asset infrastructure company BitGo said it had secured regulatory approval to offer specific services in Dubai amid the agency’s announcement of several enforcement actions. In a Tuesday notice, BitGo said its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) arm had secured a broker-dealer license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, allowing the company to provide “regulated digital asset trading and intermediation services to institutional clients.” The move came just a few weeks after BitGo said its European subsidiary could offer crypto services to local investors under a license from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. “This approval allows us to serve institutional clients with greater scale, confidence, and integrity, while also underscoring the accelerating momentum within Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem,” said Ben Choy, general manager of BitGo MENA. Source: BitGo The notice of the licensing approval came less than 24 hours after VARA said it had issued financial penalties against 19 companies for “unlicensed Virtual Asset activities and “breaches of VARA’s Marketing Regulations.” VARA’s enforcement actions filed in 2025 include those against the TON DLT Foundation and Hokk Finance. Related: Dubai and UAE move to align crypto frameworks under new partnership Many crypto companies have made efforts to offer their products and services in Dubai as the market grows. VARA, established under Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2022, oversees the enforcement of digital assets in the Emirate’s special development and free zones. BitGo moving toward a US initial public offering In September, BitGo filed its S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), setting the groundwork for going public. The US company reported more than $90 billion in assets as of June 30. The moves toward regulation in the EU and the Middle East, as well as its advances in US markets, represented a…
VARA
VARA$0.002064-7.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016813+33.72%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.8253-4.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:58
Share
Here’s What BNB’s Price Would Be if It Had the Market Cap of BTC

Here’s What BNB’s Price Would Be if It Had the Market Cap of BTC

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/heres-what-bnbs-price-would-be-if-it/
SphereX
HERE$0.000235+7.30%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,220.83-4.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.10365-2.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:54
Share

Trending News

More

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options