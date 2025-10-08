‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm on US Dollar Collapse, Pushes Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm on US Dollar Collapse, Pushes Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, a famous business literature writer, best known for his best-selling work “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” is back at it, and by “it” we mean claims about the insufficiency of the U.S. dollar. For many months and even years, Kiyosaki has slammed the U.S. national currency and monetary policy of the Fed, calling the former fake and the latter incompetent. Many may see this as an act of catastrophizing, but there are many other opinions supportive of Robert Kiyosaki. In his view, holding cash in the bank is a guarantee of being left behind once fiat currencies devalue, while hard assets and decentralized networks act as true wealth preservation. Critics argue that he is exaggerating and pushing fear, but his consistency has gained him a loyal audience. END of US Dollar? Adding to my gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum stack. Savers of US dollars are losers. Be a winner. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 8, 2025 His latest post once again questions the USD, but what attracted more attention is how he prepares to battle the biggest financial crisis since 1929. There is little to no surprise as the instruments are all the same: Bitcoin, gold, silver and Ethereum. Ethereum approved by Robert Kiyosaki Previously it was just metals and BTC, but in recent weeks, Kiyosaki started pushing Ethereum as well. Maybe it is the “digital oil” narrative that stuck to the altcoin, or maybe the tokenization trend, or even the bunch of Ethereum treasury companies that appeared en masse lately, but the fact is that “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki is also now on the ETH bandwagon. For years, he dismissed most altcoins, focusing only on Bitcoin as the “people’s money,” yet his current stance suggests he now views ETH as more than a speculative asset, seeing it as infrastructure for…