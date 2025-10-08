2025-10-15 Wednesday

Energy Transition Begins At Home, Says Norwegian Climate Startup Boss

The post Energy Transition Begins At Home, Says Norwegian Climate Startup Boss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starflow’s Energy Hub brings together solar, battery storage, EV charging, and energy management into one seamless digital platform for home installation and usage. Starflow, October 2025 The world’s energy transition could begin at home by “reimagining” how we live with energy, according to the boss of a Norwegian startup that is designing a home energy system that brings together solar, battery storage, EV charging, and energy management into one seamless digital platform. Meet Jonas Helmikstøl, CEO and founder of Stavanger, Norway-based Starflow who believes his firm’s Energy Hub platform will become the ultimate “enabler for an optimized home.” In the energy transition era, solar panels are increasingly finding favor with end-consumers. But solar panels and batteries use direct current (DC), while homes run on alternating current (AC). Inverters help with the conversion between the two. “However, today’s models are mostly standalone, clunky, inflexible, mass-produced and non-digital, even if the console appears otherwise. We are taking a different approach – by treating the inverter not as a commodity, but as the foundation of a seamless home energy experience that’s fit, fun and cool,” Helmikstøl said. In 2023, Helmikstøl and fellow Starflow co-founders Ola Stengel (chief technology officer) and Nikolai Konopelko (principal electronics engineer), noticed that residential solar panels had become cost competitive, batteries relatively cheaper, electronic vehicle chargers a part of people’s lives, and that more and more things run on DC. “That got us thinking that while we cannot build a completely new grid, we can certainly rethink everything from platforms and processes in the new landscape but stay connected to reality. “Born out of that way of thinking is our Energy Hub platform that will bridge the gap between the old grid and the new technology seamlessly, harmonize the chaos and make it the digital heart of a home.”…
iPhones, Watches & Cash Await

The post iPhones, Watches & Cash Await appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OTTAWA, Canada, October 8th, 2025, FinanceWire PU Prime has launched its Halloween Lucky Draw Promotion, running from 1 – 31 October 2025. With every qualifying trade, participants stand a chance to win premium Apple products and weekly cash rewards, adding festive excitement to the trading journey. Grand Prizes Await At the end of the promotion, traders will have the chance to take home some of Apple’s devices: 1st Prize: iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB 2nd Prize: iPhone 17 Pro, 256GB 3rd Prize: iPhone 17 Air, 256GB 4th Prize: iPhone 17, 256GB 5th Prize: Apple Watch Ultra 3 6th Prize: Apple Watch Series 11 7th Prize: Apple Watch SE 3 8th Prize: AirPods Pro 3 Winners of the grand prizes will be announced on 7 November 2025. Weekly Lucky Draws Adding to the festive fun, PU Prime will also award $600 in total weekly cash rewards throughout October, with three winners each week receiving $50 USD. Draws will be held on: 10 October 17 October 24 October 31 October How to Enter New or existing clients can: Deposit & Trade – Deposit a minimum of $500 USD into their PU Prime trading account. Earn Lucky Draw Tickets – Trade at least 100,000 notional volume to receive 1 lucky draw ticket. Win Prizes – Each ticket boosts the chances of winning in both the weekly draws and the grand prize draw. Celebrating Halloween with PU Prime A PU Prime spokesperson commented: “We are excited to share the Halloween spirit with our global community. This campaign not only offers exciting rewards but also reflects PU Prime’s ongoing commitment to delivering engaging, international promotions that bring traders closer together.” Important Dates 7 November 2025: Final winners announced. By 30 November 2025: All prizes delivered. Terms & Eligibility Open to all regions. Applicable to Standard…
BNB Chain Unlocks Access to U.S. Economic Data, Reshaping the Future of DeFi

The post BNB Chain Unlocks Access to U.S. Economic Data, Reshaping the Future of DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: BNB Chain integrates Chainlink’s data standard to bring official U.S. Department of Commerce metrics like GDP and PCE directly on-chain. Developers can create new financial primitives from macro-indexed tokens to prediction markets and risk systems powered by verified economic data. The move bridges TradFi and Web3, enhancing trust and driving innovation across the decentralized finance ecosystem. Developing a paradigm shift, BNB Chain currently incorporates trusted U.S. governmental data into the smart contract. Such integration has the potential to remodel the reaction of DeFi protocols to macroeconomics. Read More: BNB Chain’s 3.8M-Follower X Account Hacked: CZ Issues Urgent WalletConnect Phishing Alert A New Level of Data Confidence Chainlink Price Feeds: Chainlink already serves to provide market prices over-the-counter in a secure and reliable way. However, at this point, BNB Chain enables smart contracts to consume official U.S. macro statistics by extending its infrastructure. The source of the data is the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and includes such indicators as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Price Index of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. By taking these figures on-chain, developers can no longer need to depend on third-party oracles to provide macro guidance that they can consult on government-verified figures in protocol logic. Read More: Franklin Templeton’s $732M Benji Platform Now Live on BNB Chain Possibilities of On-Chain Innovation It is not just about the presentation of data this is about working infrastructure. Some plausible use cases: Macro-indexed tokens: A digital asset whereby its yield or redemption terms are regulated by GDP or inflation rates. Prediction markets: These markets allow users to bet on the future economic outcomes (e.g. quarterly GDP growth) based on data that can be checked to be verifiably linked with official sources. Endless futures and derivatives: Contracts…
Bitcoin's On-Chain Roadmap Shows $111,000 – $143,000 As The Range To Watch

The post Bitcoin’s On-Chain Roadmap Shows $111,000 – $143,000 As The Range To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) resumes recording new all-time highs (ATH), focus is back on key price levels that could provide investors with an idea about the next possible resistance levels that may see a sell-off in BTC. Fresh on-chain data offers a map of BTC’s most important price levels. Bitcoin May Face Resistance At These Levels According to a CryptoQuant Quicktake post by contributor Crazzyblockk, the cost basis (Realized Price) of BTC Short-Term Holders (STH) provides a snapshot of important support and resistance zones. Notably, the STH Realized Price highlights the aggregate price at which recent market participants acquired their BTC. This information can give analysts an idea about potential price levels that can influence investors’ behavior to either take profits or hold their positions. Crazzyblockk highlighted multiple price levels that could function as potential profit-taking zones. For instance, <1 month Holders Realized Price, +1 Standard Deviation, hovers at  $143,170. To explain, $143,170 is the price level where recent buyers (holding BTC for under a month) would, on average, be up by about one standard deviation on their cost – a zone that can trigger selling and serve as a near-term resistance. Similarly, the <1 month Holders Realized Price, 0.5 Standard Deviation, is currently around $133,239. Meanwhile, the STH-Realized Price, +1 Standard Deviation, currently sits at $131,310. The analyst added that the current BTC spot price is trading slightly above the “pivotal mid-point” level, which could determine the market’s next short-term move.  In addition, the CryptoQuant contributor noted multiple key support zones that could function as potential re-accumulation zones for BTC investors. These levels include $117,763, $111,963, and $103,239.  Fellow crypto analyst, Titan of Crypto, noted that while BTC has made a new ATH above $125,000, it must now break above the ascending channel and aim for a $130,000 target. Failure…
Cryptocurrency Market Faces Intense Chain Liquidations

Rapid sell-offs caused significant liquidations in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin. Total liquidation amount reached approximately 700 million USD, indicating high volatility. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Market Faces Intense Chain Liquidations The post Cryptocurrency Market Faces Intense Chain Liquidations appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection "Imperia" On Magic Eden Launchpad

The post Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/rome-launches-its-genesis-nft-collection-imperia-on-magic-eden-launchpad/
CleanCore Solutions Amasses 710M Dogecoin Worth $174M – Is DOGE About to Explode?

CleanCore Solutions has accumulated over 710 million Dogecoin worth $174 million with more than $20 million in unrealized gains since launching its Official Dogecoin Treasury on September 5, reaching 71% of its 1 billion DOGE target as stock drops 8.44% to $2.06.
Hyperliquid lists 3x leverage perps for unlaunched Monad token

The post Hyperliquid lists 3x leverage perps for unlaunched Monad token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has listed perpetual futures for the unlaunched Monad (MON) token, allowing traders to speculate ahead of its mainnet debut. Summary MON-USD perpetuals are available on Hyperliquid with up to 3x leverage, despite the token not yet launching. Originally expected on Sept. 30, Monad’s mainnet is still offline as of Oct. 8, currently in the audit phase. Users can engage with the Monad testnet and ecosystem projects, participate in games, and complete tasks to potentially earn testnet MON allocations. Decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid has listed perpetual futures contracts for the Monad (MON) token, despite the token itself not yet having launched. According to Hyperliquid’s announcement, the listing came “by community request,” and traders can now long or short MON-USD hyperps with up to 3x leverage. As for the actual token launch, multiple industry outlets had pointed to Sept. 30 as the expected date for the Monad token and mainnet launch. However, as of Oct, 8, the TGE is yet to occur, and the mainnet remains offline. Given the late-July announcement from Monad’s co-founder, it appears the project is currently in the audit phase—the final step before mainnet deployment. Historical patterns from comparable Layer-1 networks such as Aptos, Sui, and Solana indicate that the audit-to-mainnet timeline typically spans around four months. If Monad’s audit indeed began in late July, the project’s mainnet launch may not arrive until November or later. While this extends the waiting period, it also provides more time for users to deepen their engagement with the ecosystem and potentially influence their future airdrop eligibility. This can be done through Monad testnet, which went live in February. Specific examples of engagement include interacting with ecosystem projects such as Kintsu, Magma, FastLane, Opinion Labs, aPriori, and Kuru, playing games like 2048, and using various testnet DApps. Users who hold a…
The New York Stock Exchange invested $2 billion in prediction market Polymarket. What is the strategic intention?

Original title: Why the NYSE invested $2B into polymarket Original author: binji, Ethereum Foundation researcher Original translation: Ismay, BlockBeats Editor's Note: On October 7, The Wall Street Journal reported that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, is close to investing $2 billion in the decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket. This may not only become one of the largest private financings in the history of the crypto field, but also mark the deep intersection of traditional financial infrastructure and Web3 market forms. Against the backdrop of Bitcoin being incorporated into corporate treasuries and stablecoins becoming global clearing assets, ICE's investment points to a broader theme: the redefinition of market boundaries. If financial markets in the past priced "assets," Polymarket represents a new order that prices "beliefs" and "expectations." This article attempts to interpret the logic behind this investment - why an exchange that controls a market value of $29 trillion would bet on a new market native to the crypto world and centered on "prediction", and what this means for the next paradigm shift in the global price discovery system. The following is the original content: The infrastructure that underpins the $29 trillion stock market is now extending into a broader realm - a market that can not only price assets but also price "understanding." It was the largest private investment in a crypto company ever. But it was something more profound: It was a statement—a declaration that the market itself was evolving. origin The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is the world's largest stock exchange, with a total market capitalization of approximately $29 trillion. This significant move demonstrates that the NYSE believes the market's approach to expansion is changing—not just through growth in scale and trading volume, but also through a reshaping of its participant structure. They saw a whole new group of investors whose trading methods, information sources, and behavioral logic were completely different from those of traditional traders. This new generation of investors no longer sat at the trading desk; they lived on the internet. In today's economy, a single tweet can sometimes move stock prices more than a quarterly earnings report. Narratives, memes, and collective sentiment are now part of price discovery. This means that "regular people," through their attention, discussion, and belief data, can influence the market more than ever before. Prediction markets transform belief itself into a tradable asset. They allow people to bet on events they already care about—elections, policy, AI breakthroughs, sports, climate—rather than the quarterly results of a company they have no interest in. When markets become more interconnected, more people can participate. Not just analysts or hedge funds, but anyone with a sense of the future – and the global economy becomes more democratic. This is a revolution that removes financial "thresholds". But the story doesn't end there The NYSE is not only investing in the prediction market, but also investing in a new "data form". What they want is event-driven data. For the first time, financial infrastructure can carry probabilities alongside prices. Polymarket's markets generate real-time odds on real-world events: elections, policy decisions, macroeconomic data, even celebrity endorsements—all of which can predict sentiment before they impact financial reports. Under the agreement, NYSE's parent company, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), will distribute this data stream globally, feeding both "beliefs" and "capital flows" into the pipelines that transmit stocks and derivatives. This changes the structure of market intelligence: beliefs become measurable, and reflexivity becomes modelable. You can imagine: 1. Macro traders track changes in the probability of rate cuts; 2. Stock analysts will superimpose event odds onto earnings expectations; 3. The quantitative team will use "belief fluctuations" to hedge portfolio risks. This is the first institutional-level bridge in financial history that connects "attention" and "price" - a financial data set that not only describes "what has happened" but also reveals "what may happen" and is being widely adopted. Why Polymarket and not others? This new market structure introduces a new risk: information distortion. When information spreads faster than it can be verified, trust collapses. This is the core advantage of Polymarket. It is not a market that relies on centralized trust, but an open system built on verifiable trust. For prediction markets to truly work, there must be a common verification foundation—a place where all results, transactions, and settlements can be independently verified. The question is: when attention starts to drive capital, who will ensure honesty? To this end, Polymarket is built on Ethereum's trust layer (Trustware) and extended through Polygon. Ethereum's trust mechanism ensures that every transaction, every settlement, and every market outcome can be verified, without relying on the subjective discretion of centralized institutions. What's next Over the past year, Polymarket has seen over $16 billion in trading volume and over 250,000 monthly active users. While some believe its popularity will wane after the election cycle, trading volume remains strong. As market depth grows, the platform is poised to launch more financial instruments: Conditional event contracts Earnings Results Market Macro datapoint ladders and more experimental governance mechanisms (such as Futarchy, where decisions are guided by market odds) Evolution of market patterns By supporting Polymarket, the NYSE is effectively acknowledging that the “market landscape” itself is evolving. The foundation of the ICE empire is clearing, settlement, and exchange technology. In Polymarket, it sees the next frontier: A digitally native, socially driven, open and verifiable market system - yet still built on a transparent, secure, and globally scalable trust architecture, which is completely consistent with the principles that ICE has always pursued. Future exchanges will price beliefs, probabilities, and truths.
Swedish lawmakers propose exempting Bitcoin transactions used for everyday payments from capital gains tax

PANews reported on October 8 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, Swedish MP Nordin formally proposed exempting Bitcoin transactions used for daily payments from capital gains tax.
