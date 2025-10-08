2025-10-15 Wednesday

Crypto Liquidation Today Hits $700M as Market Faces Extreme Volatility

The post Crypto Liquidation Today Hits $700M as Market Faces Extreme Volatility appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is currently facing a wave of red, with over $700 million in leveraged positions liquidated in the last 24 hours. Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Plasma (XPL), were among the hardest hit as traders suffered massive losses amid heightened market volatility and ongoing macroeconomic …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 16:42
Polymarket CEO reveals two previously undisclosed financing transactions totaling over $200 million

PANews reported on October 8th that after securing a $2 billion investment from ICE at a $9 billion valuation, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan published a post on the X platform announcing two previously undisclosed financing transactions: the first occurred last year, with Blockchain Capital leading a $55 million investment at a valuation of $350 million, with participation from Founders Fund, 1789, 1 confirmation, Abstract, Coinbase, Dragonfly, ParaFi, and SV Angel; the second occurred earlier this year, with Founders Fund leading a $150 million investment at a valuation of $150 million, with participation from Ribbit, Valor, Point 72 Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and others.
PANews2025/10/08 16:19
Strategy ranks fifth among US corporate treasuries

The post Strategy ranks fifth among US corporate treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc. is now ranked fifth among U.S. corporations with the largest Bitcoin holdings, with holdings of approximately $80 billion. The firm released a chart showing how its Bitcoin reserves compare to the cash holdings of major players, including Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Its $80 billion Bitcoin trove puts it just behind these top four corporations by total treasury size and ahead of firms such as NVIDIA, Apple, Meta, and Tesla in cash and short-term holdings. Strategy’s crypto holdings were valued at $73.21 billion in Q3 According to Strategy’s latest SEC filing, its Bitcoin holdings totalled 640,031 tokens, worth $47.35 billion, as of October 5. The company refrained from buying more Bitcoin between September 29 and October 5, keeping the average cost basis at $73,983 per BTC. The firm’s digital asset holdings were valued at $73.21 billion as of September 30, with a third-quarter fair value gain of $3.9 billion — one of the largest unrealised gains in its history. Ideally, Bitcoin’s strong performance in Q3 2025 fueled the appreciation. Strategy also recorded a $1.12 billion deferred tax expense tied to the accounting impact of its large exposure to Bitcoin. However, during the week ended September 22-28, 2025, Strategy sold 101,713 Series A Preferred STRF for net proceeds of $11.3 million, representing a notional holding worth $10.2 million. About $1.72 billion of STRF shares went unsold on the last day of July. For the same period, the company also sold 5,000 STRD shares for a total net gain of $0.4 million on proceeds of $0.5 million. The firm had an additional $4.15 billion worth of STRD stock remaining for sale. Strategy raised the annual cap of its security program to $2 million. Strategy’s board voted to boost Michael J. Saylor’s annual security spending limit to $2 million from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:15
Expert Sees LTC Crashing to $50 Even As Litecoin ETF Approval Reaches Final Stage

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:12
Trump’s Involvement Sparks Interest in New Memecoin Venture

The post Trump’s Involvement Sparks Interest in New Memecoin Venture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the realm of digital currencies, former US President Donald Trump is creating a buzz with his connection to the TRUMP memecoin, backed by an initiative with sizable financial aspirations. Spearheaded by Bill Zanker, a key collaborator of Trump, the Fight Fight Fight team is targeting the establishment of a Digital Asset Treasury, aiming to […] Continue Reading:Trump’s Involvement Sparks Interest in New Memecoin Venture Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trumps-involvement-sparks-interest-in-new-memecoin-venture
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:04
YZi Labs Launches $1B Builder Fund to Boost BNB Ecosystem

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/yzi-labs-launches-1b-builder-fund-to/
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:03
Bitcoin risks new $114K plunge as 'predatory' traders squeeze BTC longs

Bitcoin price analysis gave a new $114,000 bottom target for BTC after a 4% drop from all-time highs, while traders added fresh liquidity. Key points:Bitcoin price action stays lower after falling over 4% in hours.Liquidity is already recovering, with short-term volatility increasingly likely as a result.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:01
S&P Unveils New Index with 50 Crypto Options; NYSE Owner Nears $2 Billion Polymarket Deal

In a new move to cater to the increasing investor appetite for crypto assets spurred by the new regulatory dawn, the S&P Dow Jones Indices has unveiled the S&P Digital Markets 50 index. Announced on Tuesday, this new index aims to provide investors diversified exposure to the cryptocurrency landscape and related stocks.  S&P’s Response To […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 16:00
Bitcoin – 77% odds of BTC hitting $130K amid ‘debasement trade’

Will the $120K BTC support set the next springboard to $130K and above?
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
Shiba Inu News: Pepe & AlphaPepe Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now in Q4

SHIB steady, PEPE consolidating, and AlphaPepe soaring with $275K raised, 2,200 holders, and staking rewards, making it Q4’s top meme coin with 100× potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 16:00
