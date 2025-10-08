2025-10-15 Wednesday

IREN Announces $875M Convertible Note Offering as Stock Falls 6%

TLDR IREN Energy stock dropped 6% after announcing an $875 million convertible note offering that could expand to $1 billion The convertible notes mature in July 2031 and can be converted to IREN shares or cash under certain conditions Proceeds will fund general operations and capped call transactions designed to reduce share dilution The company [...] The post IREN Announces $875M Convertible Note Offering as Stock Falls 6% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 15:35
Open Miner, a New Ecological and Environmentally Friendly Cloud Mining, Mine Multiple Cryptocurrencies and Earn Daily Income

Open Miner offers FCA-certified crypto mining with a $500 signup bonus, daily rewards, and secure BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, DOGE, and USDT earning options.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 15:27
Trump Champions Fight Fight Fight’s New Ambition

Donald Trump's memecoin TRUMP aims to establish a Digital Asset Treasury. Bill Zanker leads efforts to raise $200 million to $1 billion for this project. Continue Reading:Trump Champions Fight Fight Fight’s New Ambition The post Trump Champions Fight Fight Fight’s New Ambition appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/08 15:09
Grayscale Stakes $150 Million in Ethereum After Launching First US Staking ETPs

TLDR Grayscale staked 32,000 ETH worth $150 million after launching staking rewards for its Ethereum ETPs on October 6 Grayscale became the first US crypto fund issuer to offer staking-based passive income through its ETHE and ETH products Despite the staking launch, Grayscale’s ETFs saw limited inflows under $20 million each on debut day BlackRock’s [...] The post Grayscale Stakes $150 Million in Ethereum After Launching First US Staking ETPs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 14:55
5 Crypto Scams Every Investor Should Watch Out for in 2025

The post 5 Crypto Scams Every Investor Should Watch Out for in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scam 1: Advanced phishing attacks Advanced phishing attacks now target crypto wallets and exchange accounts using sophisticated tactics that exploit user trust to steal private keys or login credentials. To carry out advanced phishing attacks, criminals create fake websites that mimic legitimate platforms. They send deceptive emails posing as trusted organizations or use social engineering tactics to trick victims into sharing sensitive information. Some impersonate support staff or design cloned interfaces to capture information. Attackers may employ sophisticated tactics for such phishing attacks: Wallet drainers: These are malicious programs or scripts used in phishing attacks. After a victim connects their wallet to a fraudulent site and approves a malicious transaction or grants token permissions, the attacker can automatically move funds out of the wallet. Quishing: Fraudsters use malicious QR codes placed in emails, text messages or on public surfaces. When scanned, these codes redirect users to phishing websites or trigger harmful downloads that steal credentials and personal or financial information. Spear phishing: Unlike general phishing, this method targets specific individuals or organizations. Scammers craft personalized messages, often using urgent phrases such as “Immediate Action Required.” The goal is to create a sense of panic and pressure victims into making quick, costly mistakes. In August 2025, Zak Cole, a core Ethereum developer, discovered his crypto wallet had been drained after a malicious Cursor extension stole his private key. Earlier that year, in May 2025, an elderly US citizen fell victim to a $330-million Bitcoin (BTC) heist, where the attacker used advanced social engineering tactics to gain access to the victim’s wallet. Did you know? The earliest recorded Bitcoin scam dates back to 2011, when a Ponzi scheme called “Bitcoin Savings & Trust” promised investors 7% weekly returns. It ultimately defrauded them of more than 700,000 BTC. Scam 2: Rug pulls Scammers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 14:55
Earn High NFT Tokens with Sleep to Earn App Development

Since there are several ways to earn NFT tokens, the sleep-to-earn app development offers the easiest way to acquire them while sleeping. The amazing technique works with blockchain technology and NFT tokens. By accessing the sleep-to-ear development apps, the trader can acquire a high number of tokens by analyzing the quality of the sleep patterns. With the acquired NFT tokens, the trader can make a crypto exchange during their sleep hours. The app offers high chances of making a profitable trade with the NFT tokens attained during sleep. This informative blog gives you ideas on the workings of sleep-to-earn apps and their benefits. What are Sleep-to-Earn Apps? Sleep-to-earn app refers to the software application programs that allow traders to earn NFT tokens by analyzing the quality of their sleep. This application is designed to rectify the sleeping pattern of the users using specialized sensors that mark the hours of sleep made by the user. The application also classifies sleep as dense sleep, low sleep, and sound sleep. Based on the intensity of the sleep, the users will acquire the NFT&nbsp;tokens. Understanding the Working of Sleep-to-Earn App? Download the sleep-to-earn appInitially, the users need to download the sleep-to-earn app in their mobile phones. After successful installation, they need to create their own account followed by a signup&nbsp;process. In-built phone sensors:The application works by monitoring the sensors in the mobile that gives the out of the sleeping cycles made by the user. The quality and density of the sleep will be recorded by the application using these&nbsp;sensors. Earning NFT tokensBased on the quality of sleep, the NFT tokens can be earned. If sleep is high, a high number of tokens can be attained. These earned NFTs can be then used in the NFT marketplaces and in other crypto-exchange platforms. How many NFT Tokens can be earned per hour of&nbsp;sleep? The number of tokens that can be earned per hour cannot be determined precisely. However, the capability of the user to earn tokens is dependent on the quality of the sleep and the duration of the sleep, measured through metrics like sleeping phases. Some sleep-to-earn apps allow users to earn tokens daily based on a specific limit set by the application. The reward structure and the amount of tokens that can be earned by the user are entirely dependent on the application rules and algorithms. For example, MetaGym is an application that allows users to earn up to $100MGCN per day. This means that they allow the user to earn up to 4 to 5 tokens per&nbsp;hour. How sleep-to-earn app offer a high number of NFT&nbsp;tokens? Quality of sleep: If the quality and density of the sleep is high, the user can attain more rewards that can be eventually converted to more&nbsp;NFTs. In-app activities: The application is incorporated with the feature of in-app activities. When users participate in these in-app activities, they are subjected to earn more NFT&nbsp;tokens. Allowing the mechanism of staking: With the help of the staking feature, the users can stake their tokens with them to earn additional rewards. These additional rewards will be then translated to NFT&nbsp;tokens. Integration with Defi and Metaverse ecosystems: The application can be cross-functionalized with the metaverse and the Defi platforms where users can earn NFT tokens. These ecosystems are the best means of offering NFT tokens through a rewarding system. How is the quality of sleep measured through sleep-to-earn apps? The quality of the sleep can be measured through the sleep-to-earn app using several techniques. Analysing the phases of&nbsp;sleep: The app segregates the sleeping amount into various phases like light sleep, dense sleep, and rapid eye movement sleep. By analyzing these phases, the quality of the sleep can be determined. Analyzing the cycle duration: A complete sleep cycle lasts for about 90 minutes. The sleep-to-earn apps help in measuring the cycle duration with or without any disturbances made by the user. In some cases, the mobile phones using these apps are placed below the pillow to estimate the movements of the sleeper. This will help in analyzing whether the person is awake during slight disturbances. In some cases, the apps make use of mobile phone accelerometers to detect the movements of the sleeper during continuous hours of&nbsp;sleep. Our sleep-to-earn app development services: We focus on offering cost-effective sleep-to-earn development services to our customers. Our well-experienced customers are highly privileged in meeting the client’s demands on a timely basis. We are equipped to develop sleep-to-earn applications that can fetch you a high number of tokens based on your quality of&nbsp;sleep. Our development services are trustworthy since we do not compromise on quality. The apps developed by us are easy to use, handy in nature, and can be incorporated into all kinds of mobile devices. We also offer you the best apps with the best security standards since we use efficient blockchain networks. Our apps calculate the quality of your sleep with greater accuracy and cause no interruption in&nbsp;between. Conclusion The entire blog discusses the sleep-to-earn application, its working, and its benefits. Sleep-to-earn apps can be easily launched and deployed. These applications have utilized the quality sleeping time of the users to generate NFT&nbsp;tokens. A remarkable feature of these applications is that they are easy to use and can eventually be installed on smartphones. The price value of the NFTs generated from these tokens depends on the popularity and the demand for the tokens over a particular period. The blog justifies the fact that investing in sleep-to-earn app development will produce high-earning opportunities by generating a high number of tokens. It is the easiest way to produce NFT tokens when compared to other platforms. The application also motivates the user to maintain a healthy sleeping habit. It helps the user to evaluate themselves to stay tuned to their sleeping routine daily. In short, investing in sleep-to-earn apps offers exciting benefits both to the users and modern business&nbsp;people. Earn High NFT Tokens with Sleep to Earn App Development was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/08 14:53
Crypto Selloff – Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Altcoins Prices Fall as Liquidations Surge

The post Crypto Selloff – Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Altcoins Prices Fall as Liquidations Surge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The global cryptocurrency market today is facing a sharp cooldown. The total market capitalization dropped 2.74% in the last 24 hours to settle around $4.16 trillion. Even though trading volumes jumped to $240.649 billion, the overall sentiment has turned cautious. As I see it, this crypto selloff is driven by fading short-term momentum, heavy liquidations, …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 14:52
The US Dollar’s Tailwind: Boost Today, Bust Tomorrow?

The first government shutdown in nearly seven years is delaying the release of key data at a time when the Federal Reserve is missing on both mandates. For the first time since late 2018, the federal government went into a partial shutdown when Congress failed to agree on a new funding bill for the fiscal year that started on October 1. The current shutdown is expected to extend at least into this coming&nbsp;week. Shutdowns are typically non-events for the stock market. Looking back to the 1970s across 22 shutdown episodes, the S&amp;P 500 has averaged a gain of 0.3% during the shutdown period and was up 54% of the&nbsp;time. But this event could carry more weight for investors. That’s because federal agencies won’t be releasing key economic reports at a time when the Fed is starting to cut rates while missing on both mandates. While the September payrolls report was delayed, an ADP report on private sector payrolls showed 32,000 jobs lost during the month (chart below) compared to expectations for a gain of&nbsp;45,000. There’s also more evidence in recent reports that consumer inflation will keep increasing in the months ahead, and could be exacerbated further by the historic weakness in the U.S. Dollar&nbsp;Index. Nonetheless, markets are fixated on the prospect that the shutdown and potential furlough of hundreds of thousands of workers will present additional risks to the economy. That’s locking in forecasts for further rate cuts in the months&nbsp;ahead. I maintain that this has been a slow to hire and slow to fire jobs environment, which could improve as the fog from the trade war is lifting. A strong economy coupled with rate cuts and loose financial conditions should add upside pressure to inflation in the coming&nbsp;months. But for now, the rate backdrop and investor positioning remains a tailwind for the bull market. This week, lets unpack the growing challenges to the inflation outlook and how the dollar could play a key role. We’ll also examine the upside in gold stocks, and why the “dumb money” is adding more fuel for the&nbsp;rally. The Chart&nbsp;Report Even though the government shutdown is delaying the September payrolls report, other data continues showing weakness in the labor market. That includes the ADP report and JOLTs survey that shows more unemployed workers than job openings. While concerns over the labor market take the spotlight, inflationary pressure remain a huge issue and could push consumer prices higher in the months ahead. The ISM Services PMI showed the prices paid component staying at a high level, and was reported at 69.4 in September (where a reading above 50 indicates expansion). Prices paid (blue line) measures changes in input prices for services organizations, and tends to lead changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI — orange line) as you can see in the chart&nbsp;below. Currency debasement could present additional inflation pressures in the months ahead. The U.S. Dollar Index is having a historically bad year, and remains down about 10% year-to-date. That’s a significant decline for the world’s most important currency, where a weaker U.S. dollar increases the cost of foreign imports. While there’s a lag effect, those rising prices tends to show up in consumer inflation gauges. The Fed’s own modeling shows that a 10% decline in the dollar adds about 0.3% to inflation. The chart below plots CPI against a dollar index, which is inverted to show the positive correlation with&nbsp;CPI. While the weaker dollar could spark more inflation ahead, a falling dollar tends to boost risk assets. Everything from stocks to commodities tends to see a tailwind from a weaker dollar for various reasons. Domestic large-cap stocks that receive a large portion of revenues from international regions typically experience an earnings bump from a falling dollar. Commodities are often priced and traded in dollars, where a weak dollar increases the purchasing power of non-U.S. buyers. The chart below shows the correlation over recent time frames for various assets to the dollar, where a negative correlation has been a tailwind for everything from the S&amp;P 500 to gold and&nbsp;silver.Chart from Realinvestmentadvice.com While hype (and valuations) around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia continues running high, precious metals and related mining stocks are among 2025’s leaders. Gold prices are up 46% this year, while silver has gained 63%. That’s fueling mining stocks as well, with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) up 127% this year as high metal prices boosts earnings and the outlook for more growth. The chart below plots an index of gold mining stocks (white line) along with trailing 12 months earnings per share (blue line). Earnings in mining companies are actually expanding quicker than stock price appreciation, which is keeping a lid on mining company valuations.Chart from Tavi Costa on&nbsp;X The stock market continues climbing the “wall of worry.” Despite concerns over the health of the labor market and economic impact of the government shutdown, the S&amp;P 500 is hovering near record highs and has spent 108 consecutive days trading above its 50-day moving average. But investors have collectively been slow to add equity exposure, with various measures of sentiment and positioning data showing mostly neutral readings at a time when you’d expect bullishness to be running high. By some measures, it’s even the opposite. S&amp;P 500 stock index futures positioning shows a relatively large net short position by large speculators. They’re considered to be the “dumb money” in the data series, and are pushing bets against the S&amp;P 500 to levels that you tend to see around major market&nbsp;lows. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: Why valuations don’t matter (and when they&nbsp;do). The rally off the April lows remains under-owned. Growing stock market similarities to the internet&nbsp;bubble. Why the weak U.S. dollar is another catalyst for rising inflation. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members are now up over 100% on a gold mining stock we added in March. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub&nbsp;today. 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Symbotic (SYM) Robotics stock coming back to test the prior high near $63 on a couple occasions since August. Each pullback off that level is getting smaller, with a recent MACD reset at the zero line. I’m watching for a mover over $63 on expanding volume. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. The US Dollar’s Tailwind: Boost Today, Bust Tomorrow? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/08 14:52
Top Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bearish XRP Target if It Closes Below $2.66

A bearish formation on the XRP daily chart suggests further correction if prices close below the crucial $2.66 support trendline. XRP took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, as with major cryptocurrencies.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:47
8 Best Trending Cryptos 2025 That Could Turn Early Buyers into Millionaires

The best trending cryptos 2025 are making waves as meme-coin mania grips investors again. Whales are scanning Ethereum and Solana networks for the next high-yield, community-powered project, and one presale stands above the rest: BullZilla ($BZIL). It’s leading a new generation of meme coins built on real mechanics and massive return potential. Alongside Bonk, MoonBull,
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:45
