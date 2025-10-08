Canary Capital amends spot Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF filings

Canary Capital has filed updated applications for its proposed spot Litecoin ETF and Hedera exchange-traded funds. Summary Canary Capital filed amended S-1 forms for spot LTC and HBAR ETFs, finalizing tickers and fees. Bloomberg analysts call the filings "the last step before go-time." Approval odds remain high despite the SEC's limited operations during the shutdown. The move signals that both products may be nearing approval despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. According to filings made on Oct. 7, Canary submitted S-1 amendments for both ETFs, revealing their tickers as LTCC for the Litecoin (LTC) fund and HBR for the Hedera (HBAR) fund. The funds charge a 0.95% sponsor fee. The fee level, while higher than the 0.2%–0.5% range typical for spot Bitcoin ETFs, is considered standard for niche or emerging digital asset products. Litecoin and HBAR ETF details Each ETF will directly hold the underlying tokens, with custody managed by regulated providers such as BitGo and Coinbase. Net asset values will be calculated daily using data aggregated from multiple exchanges around 4 p.m. ET. The filings arrived just days after the Securities and Exchange Commission missed its original decision deadline for the Litecoin ETF due to limited operations caused by the U.S. government shutdown. Despite the delay, the amendments suggest Canary is making final preparations for potential approval once the SEC resumes normal functions. Analysts see approvals as "imminent" Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the amendments as "the last thing updated before go-time." Balchunas noted that while the 0.95% fee is "pricey" compared to Bitcoin ETFs, it's common for first-of-its-kind funds. Seyffart added that the filings put both ETFs "at the goal line—victory in sight."