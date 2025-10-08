Crypto News: ICE to Invest $2B in Polymarket as Prediction Markets Gain Momentum

ICE invests $2B in Polymarket, enhancing crypto prediction markets with tokenization and data distribution for global growth. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will invest $2 billion in Polymarket. This investment reflects ICE's growing interest in integrating prediction markets with traditional finance. The deal is also seen as a step forward in advancing the role of cryptocurrencies in mainstream financial markets. ICE's Investment and Strategic Partnership ICE's $2 billion investment in Polymarket will be fully paid in cash. The agreement also increases Polymarket's valuation to $9 billion. In addition to the cash investment, ICE will become a global distributor of Polymarket's event-driven data. As part of this partnership, both companies plan to explore future tokenization projects. These initiatives are expected to introduce new ways for users to engage with crypto-based predictions. The collaboration is seen as a major step towards bringing prediction markets into the wider financial sector. Furthermore, this investment also comes as the interest in prediction markets continues to grow. Platforms like Polymarket are becoming more popular as people look for alternative ways to predict the future. ICE sees a clear opportunity to expand its reach by tapping into this emerging sector. Expanding Tokenization Initiatives The partnership between ICE and Polymarket will focus on future tokenization initiatives. Tokenization refers to the process of turning real-world assets into digital tokens that can be traded. Subsequently, both companies plan to develop products that combine prediction markets with tokenized assets. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan noted that this collaboration would help bring prediction markets to the financial mainstream. With ICE's institutional credibility and resources, the potential to expand tokenized financial products is immense. The partnership aims to create new ways for users to interact with these markets. Markets on everything. We're proud to announce that $ICE,…