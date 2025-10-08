TRUMP meme coin backer eyes up to $1 billion funding for digital asset treasury

The post TRUMP meme coin backer eyes up to $1 billion funding for digital asset treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Trump-linked token issuer eyes $200 million funding round amid slump. Bill Zanker, a long-time associate of Donald Trump, leads the company, which is now aiming for a $1 billion raise. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the Official Trump (TRUMP) coin project, is seeking to raise at least $200 million to establish a digital asset treasury entity focused on acquiring the meme token, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plan. The company, led by Donald Trump associate Bill Zanker, is eyeing up as much as $1 billion. Sources cautioned that the deal is still developing and may not go through. Launched in early 2025, the Trump-linked token quickly reached a new all-time high above $73 before declining sharply. As of press time, TRUMP was trading at around $7.6, down around 3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Fight Fight Fight previously sought to boost token holder engagement through initiatives such as a May dinner with Donald Trump, which invited top token holders to attend. The event’s announcement sparked a 70% price rally. In June, the team reportedly planned to introduce an “Official Trump Wallet,” but the initiative was later suspended following disagreements with World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by Trump’s sons. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/trump-meme-coin-backer-digital-asset-treasury/