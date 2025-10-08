MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-10-14 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PancakeSwap’s Chinese account compromised, advises against link interactions
The post PancakeSwap’s Chinese account compromised, advises against link interactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways PancakeSwap’s official Chinese X account has been compromised. Users are advised not to click or interact with any links shared recently from the compromised account. PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange, confirmed today that its Chinese-language X account has been compromised and advised users to avoid interacting with any links from that account. PancakeSwap introduced CAKE.PAD in recent months, a rebranded feature allowing users to commit CAKE tokens for early access to new tokens without staking or lock-ups. The platform also collaborated with Zeus Network to launch a syrup pool for ZEUS tokens. The exchange highlighted a resurgence in platform activity, achieving a new high in trading volume for the quarter. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/pancakeswap-chinese-account-compromise-advisory-2024/
LINK
$18.38
-4.76%
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
NOT
$0.0008836
-6.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:38
Share
BNY Eyes Blockchain for Real-Time Tokenized Payments
The post BNY Eyes Blockchain for Real-Time Tokenized Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNY, the largest custodian bank in the world, is exploring tokenized deposits to enable clients to transfer funds instantly, 24/7, while easing constraints of its legacy systems. Carl Slabicki, executive platform owner for Treasury Services at BNY, told Bloomberg that the project is part of an effort to upgrade real-time and cross-border payments, aiming to move a portion of its $2.5 trillion daily payment flow onto blockchain rails. Tokenized deposits can help “banks overcome legacy technology constraints, making it easier to move deposits and payments across their own ecosystems – and eventually, across the broader market as standards mature,” Slabicki said. Tokenized deposits are digital coins backed one-to-one by commercial bank money. Unlike stablecoins, which are often backed by securities or third-party reserves, tokenized deposits represent direct claims on commercial bank balances. Cointelegraph reached out to BNY for comment, but had not received a response by publication. Related: Bitwise files for stablecoin, tokenization ETF with US SEC Goldman Sachs, BNY to launch tokenized money market funds In July, Goldman Sachs and BNY revealed that they are teaming up to offer institutional clients access to tokenized money market funds, aiming to bring real-time settlement and round-the-clock market access to traditional finance. The ownership of these funds will be recorded on Goldman’s private blockchain. The initiative includes participation from major players like BlackRock, Fidelity and Federated Hermes. Money market fund tokens. Source: Copper.co BNY is also one of over 30 institutions working with SWIFT to build a shared blockchain-based ledger for real-time international payments. Related: RWA tokens surge 11% weekly as onchain value peaks at $29B Global banks test tokenized deposits for cross-border payments BNY’s announcement comes amid a flurry of similar initiatives. JPMorgan launched its own tokenized deposit pilot, JPMD, in June. HSBC followed last month, rolling out a cross-border tokenized deposit service for…
BNY
$0.00221
--%
REAL
$0.06757
-5.19%
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:34
Share
RedotPay Joins RootData’s 2025 Top 100 Projects
The post RedotPay Joins RootData’s 2025 Top 100 Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: RedotPay recognized as a “Top 100 Projects” honoree for 2025. Participation in RootData’s Silicon Valley summit. Advancement in digital currency wallets and payment solutions. RedotPay was honored as a RootData List 2025 “Top 100 Projects” inductee at the Silicon Valley 101 x RootData annual summit in Silicon Valley, highlighting its blockchain payment innovations. This accolade underscores RedotPay’s leadership in advancing digital currency adoption, enhancing its industry reputation while boosting crypto payment ecosystem visibility. Immediate market reactions remain primarily reputational. RootData Honors RedotPay for Innovative Blockchain Solutions RedotPay’s selection as one of RootData’s “Top 100 Projects” for 2025 highlights its innovative approach in the blockchain technology space. The recognition, announced at the annual Silicon Valley 101 x RootData summit, underscores the company’s efforts in advancing digital currency wallets and payment solutions. The announcement strengthens RedotPay’s reputation within the industry, potentially leading to increased interest from investors and other crypto-sector stakeholders. As quoted by CertiK, “RedotPay selected for RootData List 2025 Top 100 projects at Silicon Valley summit. Crypto payment platform RedotPay secures $47 million strategic funding…” CertiK, reflecting the company’s significant achievements. Industry observers and community members generally view the inclusion positively, acknowledging the opportunity it presents for RedotPay to expand its market reach. Discussions on social platforms suggest anticipation for further integration of crypto payment solutions in mainstream financial systems. Crypto Market Outlook as Bitcoin Hits $122,046.45 Did you know? The annual RootData awards have consistently foreshadowed increased funding and developmental milestones for honorees, providing a historical pattern of post-recognition growth within the crypto sector. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $122,046.45, with a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, and holds a market dominance of 58.24%. Recent data reflects a 6.79% price increase over the last seven days, amid robust trading activity and liquidity cycles. Bitcoin(BTC),…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
SUMMIT
$0.000014
+7.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:32
Share
Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF nears SEC approval
The post Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF nears SEC approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent filing by Canary Capital has brought the market one step closer to a key milestone, the potential approval of a spot ETF tracking Hedera Hashgraph’s (HBAR) native token. The submission has fueled optimism among investors and analysts, many of whom believe the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could finally break its streak of delays and grant long-awaited approval. On Tuesday, Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement for its proposed Canary HBAR ETF with the ticker symbol of HBR and a sponsor’s fee of 0.95%. The firm is also verifying an equivalent Litecoin ETF pending under ticker LTCC, with the same fee structure. These last-minute details, tickers, and sponsor fees are typically the final steps before an ETF receives regulators’ blessing. Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas drove that point home in a post on X, where he wrote that “those are the last things to get filled in before go-time.” The 0.95% fee is “pricey compared with Bitcoin ETFs,” says Blockforce Capital founder and crypto asset manager Eric Ervin, but not for newer and more niche products entering the ETF space as a way to gain exposure to cryptos in an already crowded market. The HBAR and Litecoin ETFs are on the 1-yard line, Bloomberg Intelligence’s James Seyffart said, suggesting that a green light will come as soon as the SEC is fully functioning again. This positive new optimism is also backed by HBAR, Solana, and XRP ETFs, which have been listed on the Depository Trust, a technical step that precedes trading approval. The Nasdaq has also filed a Form 19b-4, the regulatory filing form required for the listing and trading of shares of the HBAR ETF once it has been greenlighted. This frenetic blur of activity paints a picture of an ETF that is well…
HBAR
$0.17803
-4.98%
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
TOKEN
$0.008503
-8.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:27
Share
The 15 Altcoins That Crypto Developers Focused On Most in the Last Week Have Been Revealed
The post The 15 Altcoins That Crypto Developers Focused On Most in the Last Week Have Been Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The projects that cryptocurrency developers have focused on most in the last week have been revealed. Weekly statistics based on GitHub data revealed that Ethereum (ETH) continues to lead in both core development and overall ecosystem activity, followed by Cardano (ADA), Hedera (HBAR), Flow (FLOW), and Internet Computer (ICP). The altcoins that developers focus on the most and the developer commit numbers are listed as follows: Ethereum (ETH) – 377 Cardano (ADA) – 322 Hedera (HBAR) – 167 Flow (FLOW) – 127 Internet Computer (ICP) – 112 Chainlink (LINK) – 95 Stellar (XLM) – 79 Polkadot (DOT) – 72 Gnosis (GNO) – 71 Avalanche (AVAX) – 67 Decentraland (MANA) – 63 Cosmos (ATOM) – 62 Mina Protocol (MINA) – 61 Audius (AUDIO) – 50 Ripple (XRP) – 46 On an ecosystem basis, the picture was different: Ethereum (ETH) – 50,107 Scale (SKL) – 10,614 Cosmos (ATOM) – 6.185 Solana (SOL) – 3.776 Polkadot (DOT) – 3.002 Bitcoin (BTC) – 1,256 Internet Computer (ICP) – 1.223 Arbitrum (ARB) – 1.214 Polygon (MATIC) – 1.181 Celo (CELO) – 955 Near Protocol (NEAR) – 829 Cardano (ADA) – 775 Stellar (XLM) – 433 Injective (INJ) – 409 Avalanche (AVAX) – 405 Data shows that Ethereum continues to lead by a wide margin in both core development and overall ecosystem activity. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-15-altcoins-that-crypto-developers-focused-on-most-in-the-last-week-have-been-revealed/
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
ETH
$3,939.47
-3.94%
CORE
$0.2423
-7.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:25
Share
Jensen Huang explains why Nvidia's latest partnership with OpenAI is different
The post Jensen Huang explains why Nvidia's latest partnership with OpenAI is different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, said the company has entered its first ever direct partnership with OpenAI, changing how the ChatGPT maker will get its hardware. Jensen explained the deal on Tuesday during the CNBC Investing Club’s Monthly Meeting at the New York Stock Exchange, adding that OpenAI will now buy Nvidia systems straight from the company instead of through cloud providers. “This is a partnership that, for the first time, OpenAI is going to buy directly from us,” Jensen said. “Usually…a cloud service provider buys from us, and they rent from a cloud service provider. And so now it’s going to be a direct partnership.” The deal is backed by numbers that show just how large it is.Nvidia announced in September that it plans to invest up to $100 billion into OpenAI to build out artificial intelligence data centers.Both companies said the systems will require 10 gigawatts of power. Jensen told CNBC that this amount of energy is the same as running between 4 million and 5 million GPUs. That puts OpenAI on track to run its own computing infrastructure rather than relying on someone else’s servers. Nvidia signs direct AI infrastructure deal The partnership comes as both Nvidia and OpenAI are driving the current AI boom. Demand for Nvidia’s chips began three years ago when OpenAI first released ChatGPT, which introduced generative AI to millions of users. Since then, Nvidia’s market cap has more than tripled, reaching over $4 trillion and making it the most valuable company on the market. Jensen told Cramer that the OpenAI deal is “incremental” compared to Nvidia’s earlier partnerships with Oracle and CoreWeave, because this time OpenAI will run its own data centers. “We’re going to help them build an AI infrastructure that they operate themselves ……
WHY
$0.00000002253
+1.66%
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
EVER
$0.01864
+4.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:24
Share
Too Late for Polkadot’s $55 Peak? MoonBull Shows Why It’s the Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains in 2025
Best crypto to join for short term gains is the question echoing in every community chat right now. How many […] The post Too Late for Polkadot’s $55 Peak? MoonBull Shows Why It’s the Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY
$0.00000002253
+1.66%
GAINS
$0.01992
-15.34%
CHAT
$0.1896
-1.81%
Share
Coindoo
2025/10/08 09:15
Share
Why Ripple Won’t Be Just A Regular Bank – The Fed Master Account Application Is A Game-Changer
The post Why Ripple Won’t Be Just A Regular Bank – The Fed Master Account Application Is A Game-Changer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Ripple Won’t Be Just A Regular Bank – The Fed Master Account Application Is A Game-Changer | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-wont-be-a-regular-bank/
WHY
$0.00000002253
+1.66%
T
$0.01273
-4.50%
BANK
$0.13448
-9.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:10
Share
Michael Dell says AI buildout will eventually overshoot, even as sales explode
The post Michael Dell says AI buildout will eventually overshoot, even as sales explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Dell said on Tuesday that the AI race is moving so fast it will eventually hit a ceiling. The Dell Technologies chief explained that demand for computing power is “tremendous,” but the nonstop building of artificial intelligence data centers cannot continue forever. “I’m sure at some point there’ll be too many of these things built, but we don’t see any signs of that,” Michael said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.” For now, the surge is still alive, and his company is right in the middle of it. The numbers back it up. The server networking business inside Dell jumped 58% in the past year and then another 69% in the last quarter alone, according to Michael. Growth has been fueled by large language models that now stretch beyond text into multimodal and multi-agent systems, each one pulling more power from chips and infrastructure. That hunger is what keeps orders flowing. Dell expands sales with Nvidia chips and big customers Michael explained that the company’s AI servers are powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chips.Those machines are then sold to heavy hitters like CoreWeave, a cloud service provider, and xAI, the startup run by Elon Musk.The stock market reacted quickly to this boom. Dell shares rose more than 3% on Tuesday, right after the company raised its long-term growth outlook in front of analysts. Michael lifted the company’s expected annual revenue growth to a range of 7% to 9%, up from the earlier 3% to 4% forecast.Diluted earnings per share are now expected to grow 15%, almost double the 8% previously targeted. This followed strong second-quarter earnings in August. Looking further ahead, Michael said the company plans to ship $20 billion worth of AI servers in fiscal 2026, which is double last year’s figure. But while sales are exploding, there’s a…
AI
$0.07928
-5.28%
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
M
$2.05181
+0.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:03
Share
Time2Build to Pay for Open Source Bitcoin LN Integration
The post Time2Build to Pay for Open Source Bitcoin LN Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Industry initiative Time2Build is paying developers to integrate the Breez Bitcoin Lightning Network software development kit (SDK) into existing open-source projects, aiming to drive lasting adoption rather than short-term experimentation. According to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the initiative is not a hackathon or a developer bounty. Instead, it pays developers for contributing to existing open-source projects and adding Bitcoin (BTC) features to them. Only code accepted by project maintainers is rewarded, ensuring that Lightning Network features actually reach users. A representative told Cointelegraph that “eligible open-source projects must have a FOSS [free and open source] license, an active community and a real-world user base.” “Focus is on lasting adoption, not demos or short-lived hacks,” the announcement said. Breez partners for Time2Build include Lightning Network company Lightspark, stablecoin behemoth Tether and Bitcoin education company Plan ₿ Network. The prize pool was funded by Breez and its partner companies, with DraperU and PlebLab also offering special residencies as additional prizes. Related: Lightning Labs CTO downplays node security bug, citing compromised user An open source Lightning Network SDK According to the official documentation, Breez API “provides developers with an end-to-end solution for integrating self-custodial Lightning into their apps and services.” In other words, it allows for integrating the Lightning Network with less hassle for the developers without ceding control over assets to a third party. A Breez representative explained that the SDK is free and open source for any developer to use. It also allows for integration with the third-party Lightning Network service provider Spark, by initiative partner LightSpark. The Lightning Network is a Bitcoin scalability solution that proponents have promised will return Bitcoin to its original purpose as a means of payment. It enables instant and nearly free trustless transactions offchain that can be settled onchain at a later time.…
OPEN
$0.40192
-8.98%
LN
$0.01501
-1.31%
COM
$0.014042
+7.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 08:55
Share
Trending News
More
Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token
Blackrock’s IBIT bucks trend as outflows dominate rival BTC, ETH ETFs
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy
EU Finalizes Roadmap for Digital Euro to Challenge US Payment Dominance
Crypto Markets Slide as Key Bitcoin Support Weakens and ETF Flows Reverse