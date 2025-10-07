MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-10-14 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin Breaks $126K — Bitwise CIO Sees $1 Trillion Wave Coming
1
$0.005958
+54.23%
COM
$0.014988
+14.60%
NOT
$0.000896
-6.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:01
Congresswoman Violates STOCK Act With Late Trade Disclosures: Purchases Include Bitcoin ETF
As legislation in Congress heats up to ban elected officials from buying and selling stocks, several members have violated the STOCK Act in 2025, failing to disclose their transactions in a timely fashion.read more
ACT
$0.02326
-2.43%
TRADE
$0.07877
-11.52%
BAN
$0.05581
-8.49%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:03
How to Buy MAGACOIN FINANCE — Expert Guide to the Best Crypto Presale of 2025
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/how-to-buy-magacoin-finance-expert-guide-to-the-best-crypto-presale-of-2025/
FINANCE
$0.0010403
+1.69%
EXPERT
$0.000641
-1.23%
COM
$0.014988
+14.60%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
5 Years After Launch, Shiba Inu Holders Could Finally See SHIB Hit $0.0001, But Not Before This Meme Coin Explodes 18777%
Five years gone, and the Shiba Inu bet may finally be paying off as it now has eyes on $0.0001, a target that implies nearly 10x gain from today’s levels. But before Shiba Inu holders could finally see SHIB reaching this height, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new meme coin in the market, is set for
SHIBA
$0.000000000601
-3.84%
SHIB
$0.000010415
-3.38%
NOT
$0.000896
-6.17%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
ETH rally tops out at $4.8K, setting up a make-or-break moment for Ether bulls
Ether’s short-term correction may set the stage for a larger upside move as ETH’s liquidity metrics turn increasingly favorable. Key takeaways:Ethereum failed to break $4,800, with a bearish divergence leading to a 3% correction.Spot selling pressure rose, but leveraged traders remain active.Read more
ETH
$3,975.61
-3.55%
4
$0.13649
-23.09%
BULLS
$742.4
-0.44%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
The Dark Side of AI in Marketing: Power, Persuasion, and Mind Control
Marketers who ignore this truth are sheep walking into a slaughterhouse. Those who embrace it become wolves. Each ad, each offer, each suggestion is an invisible push toward a predetermined outcome.
AI
$0.08079
-3.36%
MIND
$0.0003422
-9.73%
TRUTH
$0.0161
+19.79%
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 05:50
Kite AI Joins RootData 2025 Top 100 Projects List
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/kite-ai-rootdata-2025-recognition/
AI
$0.08079
-3.36%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.014988
+14.60%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:35
Remixing the NFTStrategy Playbook: 3 New Takes
PunkStrategy sparked a meta, and now remixes are pushing out in new directions.
META
$0.000000000000000000000126
+40.00%
NOW
$0.00367
-0.54%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:28
We May Need Data Centers in Space to Build Better AI
As AI models grow larger and cheaper to run, Earth’s data centers face limits in energy, cooling, and community tolerance. Space offers continuous solar power, zero local externalities, and radiation-based cooling—making it an ideal compute environment. Yet orbital infrastructure comes with its own challenges: launch logistics, maintenance, and governance. The likely path forward starts small—with AI models running alongside satellites—before scaling to full orbital training campuses. It’s a glimpse of a future where most AI computing happens beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
MAY
$0.02989
-3.45%
SPACE
$0.1447
-2.03%
AI
$0.08079
-3.36%
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 01:41
Using Browser Network Calls for Data Processing: The Search for a Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake
This article will cover how I got the viral Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake using basic network calls and built a scalable cloud infrastructure for ML services.
CLOUD
$0.15161
-4.95%
ML
$0.03016
-1.37%
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 01:00
