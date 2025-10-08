Robin Williams’ Daughter Condemns AI-Generated Videos Of Her Father
The post Robin Williams’ Daughter Condemns AI-Generated Videos Of Her Father appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Actor Robin Williams (right) arrives with daughter Zelda (left) at Sony Pictures’ premiere of “R.V.” at the Mann Village Theatre on April 23, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Getty Images Zelda Williams, daughter of Robin Williams, has pushed back against fans sending her eerie AI-generated videos of her late father. In a lengthy message posted on Instagram, Williams wrote, “Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad … It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s not what he’d want.” Williams’ post highlighted one of the most uncomfortable, ghoulish consequences of generative AI, and its ability to churn out photorealistic video—the emergence of digital necromancy. Using the latest video generation models, AI users can reanimate the dead using photos and footage taken while the subjects were still alive, creating AI-doppelgangers that resemble the deceased, puppets that can spring into action with a prompt. Robin Williams died by suicide on August 2014, at 63 years-old, long before the wave of AI-generated slop was unleashed on the internet. Zelda Williams has previously voiced concern over generative AI in 2023, describing the technology as “a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is.” What Did Zelda Williams Say About AI? In her recent Instagram statement, Williams didn’t hold back in condemning the current generative AI trend, and the horror of seeing the likeness of a loved one reanimated. “To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening,” her statement read. “You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history…
