Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 255.4 BTC

The post Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 255.4 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Prenetics continues its Bitcoin accumulation strategy with 255.4 BTC held. Company has over $60 million in cash reserves. Strategy aligns with growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Nasdaq-listed Prenetics announced that as of October 7, 2025, it holds 255.4 Bitcoin, with cash reserves surpassing $60 million, following a daily Bitcoin purchase strategy. Prenetics’ Bitcoin strategy underscores growing institutional trust in cryptocurrencies, enhancing its financial position amidst a strategic shift in operations. Prenetics’ Bitcoin Acquisition Surpasses 255 BTC Since August, Prenetics has been systematically purchasing 1 Bitcoin every day, amassing holdings now at 255.4 BTC. The Bitcoin accumulation is part of a strategic pivot by CEO Danny Yeung, aimed at bolstering the firm’s treasury with digital assets. Prenetics Bitcoin Treasury Information reflects this ongoing strategy. Cash reserves have concurrently soared above $60 million, following a key divestment. This initiative reflects Prenetics’ commitment to digital assets and echoes similar strategies seen across other Nasdaq-listed firms. The focus on Bitcoin signals a belief in its potential as a robust financial reserve. With over $60 million in cash, the company holds zero debt, securing its financial standing and facilitating future investments. “The completion of the ACT divestment represents a pivotal transformation for Prenetics. We have successfully streamlined our operations to focus entirely on our high-growth consumer health business, while building a very healthy balance sheet. With over $60 million in cash, zero debt, and our strategic Bitcoin treasury, we are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on IM8’s extraordinary momentum. Our daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy reflects our long-term conviction in digital assets as a treasury reserve, and we’re excited to share this journey transparently with our investors and stakeholders.” – Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder, Prenetics Reactions from financial markets remain muted, with no significant regulatory responses thus far. Prenetics’ transparency through its official website…
The post Panthers Drive For 3rd Straight Stanley Cup Despite Key Injuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Bennett (left) and Brad Marchand #will try to lead the Florida Panthers to another Stanley Cup in 2025-26. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Getty Images All eyes are on the Florida Panthers as head coach Paul Maurice and his players attempt to join the great dynasties in NHL history by winning three straight Stanley Cup titles. During the last 60 years, the only teams to reach those heights included the Montreal Canadiens of the late 1970s and the New York Islanders of the early 1980s. The Edmonton Oilers of the late 1980s were close when they won four Stanley Cups in five seasons but never made it three in a row. The Panthers are the big dogs in the Eastern Conference, but bringing home a third straight Stanley Cup may be even more difficult than winning the first two. The Panthers will not have superstar Aleksander Barkov for at least six months after suffering a torn ACL and MCL while driving force Matthew Tkachuk will not play until January following surgery on a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia. The Panthers still have a terrific forechecking team that is capable of taking the puck away from opponents and forcing turnovers. They still have Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Brad Machand up front along with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leading the defensive effort. It won’t be easy for the Panthers, but they could be ready to play their best hockey at the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs once again. The Carolina Hurricanes have been regular-season demons under head coach Rod Brind’Amour but have fallen short in the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons. The Hurricanes have added forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman K’Andre Miller to provide more strength and depth. They also have forward Seth…
The post BlackRock’s Most Profitable ETF Is a Nearly $100 Billion Bitcoin Giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is not slowing down. With $12.5 trillion in assets under management, the world’s biggest money manager is going hard on Bitcoin, AI, and European corporate credit. They’re pushing deep into sectors that others are still figuring out, locking down infrastructure, loading up on energy, and snapping up the kind of private assets that come with sky-high fees and low public oversight. At the center of this aggressive push is a deal by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), BlackRock’s recently acquired infrastructure arm, to buy Aligned Data Centers. This would rank as one of the largest data infrastructure buys of the year. GIP is also pushing to finalize the acquisition of Allete Inc., a utility firm based in Minnesota.Regulators are close to approving the deal, which would give BlackRock a direct connection to energy that can feed the growing data center demand. On top of that, they’ve been holding talks with AES Corp., a renewable power and utility giant with a $38 billion valuation. If that deal closes, it would become one of the largest utility takeovers ever recorded. BlackRock pours billions into AI power and crypto ETFs The timing isn’t random. AI needs insane levels of compute, and that compute runs on energy. BlackRock saw the writing on the wall when it shelled out $12.5 billion to buy GIP last year. CEO Larry Fink called it the start of a “golden age” for infrastructure. He wasn’t joking. This year, GIP joined forces with Microsoft, MGX, and later Nvidia and xAI, to raise $30 billion for AI and energy infrastructure. With leverage, they expect that pool to support $100 billion worth of projects. But AI isn’t the only game BlackRock is cornering. The firm’s Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, is about to smash the $100 billion asset mark. The fund, launched…
The post New Tampa Bay Rays Owners Prefer Stadium Development Similar To Battery Atlanta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tampa Bay Rays new owners, from left, co-chairman Bill Cosgrove, managing partner and co-chair Patrick Zalupski, and chief executive officer Ken Babby, during an introductory baseball news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. After doing its homework when it comes to stadium development, the Tampa Bay Rays’ new ownership group, led by Jacksonville-based developer, Partrick Zalupski, came to the conclusion that the Atlanta Braves’ home of Truist Park, which anchors the Battery Atlanta sports and entertainment district, is the model to be followed. “We spent a lot of time studying, evaluating and meeting with the Atlanta Braves,” said Zalupski, at a press conference held at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday. “We think the Battery is the gold standard of what we want to build and develop here in Tampa Bay.” Notice Zalupski said ‘Tampa Bay’ and not Tampa or St. Pete during an event in which both city’s mayors, Tampa’s Jane Castor and St. Pete’s Ken Welch, attended as well as officials from the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. While there is no interest in building a facility “30 miles outside Tampa” as Zalupski put it, several options are on the table as the group works with a fresh canvas that comes with wide open pathways, but certainly constraints as obstacles that are sure to emerge. The group closed on the sale of the ballclub September 30. The current lease at Tropicana Field, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton last October, runs through the 2028 season. It is the desire of the new owners to be in a new facility for the beginning of the 2029 season. “We acknowledge this is aggressive and perhaps audacious,” Zalupski said of the timeline given that it is October and…
The post Bitcoin Breaks $126K — Bitwise CIO Sees $1 Trillion Wave Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
The post Trump calls Carney a ‘world-class leader’ as Canada leaves D.C. without a trade deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prime Minister Mark Carney left Washington on Tuesday without a trade deal, even after a high‑profile Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump. The meeting, which had been billed as a chance to reset relations, ended with smiles, quotes for the cameras, and no relief from the tariffs choking Canadian industries. Trump called Carney “a world-class leader” and “a tough negotiator,” but the Canadian leader went home empty-handed. Trump said, “We’ve come a long way over the last few months, actually, in terms of that relationship. I think they’re going to walk away very happy.” Carney, who praised Trump’s role in foreign policy during the meeting, heard the president respond, “We have great love for each other. We have a natural conflict.” The exchange summed up the odd balance of flattery and tension that has defined their dealings since Trump returned to the White House. Trump cracks jokes while Canada fails to get tariff relief Reporters pressed Trump on why Canada still had no deal while the European Union had already reached an agreement. Trump deflected, saying, “Because I want to be a great man, too,” drawing laughter in the room. The comments were lighthearted, but they left the fundamental question unanswered. Carney risked political backlash at home by attending without winning any concessions, as the tariffs remain on Canadian steel, aluminum, autos, copper, and softwood lumber. Canada’s 25 percent countertariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum are also still in place. The White House reception matched what Carney’s office had predicted in advance: a session designed to create progress rather than close an agreement. But the domestic cost is rising. Carney won the April election on promises to face down Trump and protect Canada’s economy from the tariff fight. Months later, Canada is still the only member of the G7 that…
As legislation in Congress heats up to ban elected officials from buying and selling stocks, several members have violated the STOCK Act in 2025, failing to disclose their transactions in a timely fashion.read more
Ether’s short-term correction may set the stage for a larger upside move as ETH’s liquidity metrics turn increasingly favorable. Key takeaways:Ethereum failed to break $4,800, with a bearish divergence leading to a 3% correction.Spot selling pressure rose, but leveraged traders remain active.Read more
Marketers who ignore this truth are sheep walking into a slaughterhouse. Those who embrace it become wolves. Each ad, each offer, each suggestion is an invisible push toward a predetermined outcome.
As AI models grow larger and cheaper to run, Earth’s data centers face limits in energy, cooling, and community tolerance. Space offers continuous solar power, zero local externalities, and radiation-based cooling—making it an ideal compute environment. Yet orbital infrastructure comes with its own challenges: launch logistics, maintenance, and governance. The likely path forward starts small—with AI models running alongside satellites—before scaling to full orbital training campuses. It’s a glimpse of a future where most AI computing happens beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
