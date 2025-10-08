2025-10-14 Tuesday

NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Wednesday, October 8

NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Wednesday, October 8

The post NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Wednesday, October 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pips, Pips, Pips and more Pips! Today’s Pips is rather challenging, mostly because the Medium puzzle is as hard as some Hard puzzles! In fact, today I’m doing a walkthrough for both, so let’s get right to it! Looking for Tuesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number. < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed…
‘House Of David’ Season 1 Is New On Digital Streaming – How To Watch

‘House Of David’ Season 1 Is New On Digital Streaming – How To Watch

The post ‘House Of David’ Season 1 Is New On Digital Streaming – How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Partial poster for “House of David” Season 1 featuring Michael Iskander. Prime Video/Lionsgate The first season of the hit biblical drama House of David arrives on digital streaming for purchase on Tuesday. House of David Season 1 originally premiered on Prime Video in February. The official synopsis for the first season of the series reads, “House of David tells the story of the ascent of biblical icon, David (Michael Iskander), who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul (Ali Suliman) as he falls victim to his own pride. Forbes‘House Of David’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers “At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.” Created by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, House of David Season 1 also stars Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam. Lionsgate announced in a press release on Tuesday that House of David Season 1 is now available for purchase for $14.99 for standard definition and $19.99 for High Definition on digital streaming via video on demand. ForbesStephen Lang On His Faith In ‘House Of David’ And Playing Prophet SamuelBy Tim Lammers The digital release of House of David Season 1 is currently available on such platforms as Apple TV and Prime Video (for viewers who don’t subscribe to the streaming service). Lionsgate also announced that House of David Season 1 will debut on DVD on Tuesday, Oct. 28. ‘House Of David’ Season 1 Was A Big…
Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeds $7.5B

Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeds $7.5B

The post Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeds $7.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume exceeded $7.5 billion, signaling record institutional participation. Spot Bitcoin ETFs grant exposure to Bitcoin and have seen cumulative inflows rise since US regulator approval. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume surpassed $7.5 billion today, reflecting heightened institutional interest in the regulated crypto investment vehicles. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, investment products that provide direct exposure to Bitcoin’s price, have attracted institutional interest since their approval by US regulators. Major asset managers like BlackRock have driven cumulative inflows to record highs as of early October 2025. The surge in trading volume underscores the broader trend of traditional finance integrating crypto assets for portfolio diversification. Major financial institutions have increasingly incorporated spot Bitcoin ETFs into their offerings, enhancing accessibility for both retail and institutional investors. Asset managers behind these ETFs have collaborated with crypto custodians to ensure secure and compliant operations, bolstering trust in the products during periods of market volatility. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-etf-daily-trading-volume-exceeds-7-5b/
What it means for US prediction markets

What it means for US prediction markets

The post What it means for US prediction markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) invested $2 billion into Polymarket at a $9 billion post-money valuation, CEO Shayne Coplan announced on Oct. 7. The deal represents the most significant single investment in prediction markets and positions the sector as crypto’s emerging battleground as institutional capital seeks on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility. ICE is the owner of the New York Stock Exchange and the world’s largest exchange company. Lynn Martin, president of NYSE, celebrated the partnership in a post before the opening bell. She said that the partnership will “help bring prediction markets into the financial mainstream.” Beyond the investment Coplan described the partnership as “a major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream” and “a monumental step forward for DeFi.” The announcement also highlighted that ICE founder Jeff Sprecher plans to utilize NYSE infrastructure to advance the tokenization of assets. Additionally, ICE will distribute Polymarket data to thousands of financial institutions globally. The investment follows two previously unannounced rounds. Coplan revealed that Founders Fund led a $150 million Series B earlier in 2025 at a $1.2 billion valuation, with participation from Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, and Coinbase. Blockchain Capital also led a $55 million Series A in 2024 at a $350 million valuation. What it means for prediction markets Polymarket’s return to US markets gained regulatory clearance on Sept. 3 when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a no-action letter to QCX LLC, enabling event contracts to operate under federal derivatives rules. QCX was acquired by Polymarket this year. The approval marks a comeback for the platform, which ceased US operations in 2022 after settling unregistered derivatives charges for $1.4 million. The regulatory green light arrives as prediction markets captured mainstream attention. September’s monthly volume more than doubled to $4.28 billion, up 126.3% from August’s $1.89 billion. Kalshi seized…
Will There Be A ‘Monster’ Season 4 After ‘The Ed Gein Story’? Here’s The Good News

Will There Be A ‘Monster’ Season 4 After ‘The Ed Gein Story’? Here’s The Good News

The post Will There Be A ‘Monster’ Season 4 After ‘The Ed Gein Story’? Here’s The Good News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Now that Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam, is here, what does Netflix have in store for a fourth season of its Monster anthology series? Recounting the gruesome tale of true-life murderer and grave robber Ed Gein (Hunnam), Monster: The Ed Gein Story premiered on Netflix on Oct. 3. Even though the show premiered on streaming on Friday, Monster: The Ed Gein Story debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 Global TV Shows chart for the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, amassing 12.2 million views, which equates to 90.6 million hours viewed. The show also finished at No. 1 on the streamer in 11 countries worldwide. ForbesWhy Does Adeline From ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers Given the ratings and awards success of the first two seasons of Monster — 2022’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and 2024’s Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story — Netflix didn’t wait for the premiere of Monster: The Ed Gein Story to move ahead and renewed the anthology series for a fourth season. In September, Netflix Tudum confirmed published reports that Monster was coming back for a fourth season, and its subject would be Lizzie Borden. Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892 but was acquitted of the charges. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Ella Beatty attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Who Is Starring In The ‘Monster’ Season About Lizzie Borden? On Sept. 17, Netflix announced several of the core cast members who star in the Lizzie…
Millions Stolen Through Giselle Bundchen Deepfake Scam

Millions Stolen Through Giselle Bundchen Deepfake Scam

The post Millions Stolen Through Giselle Bundchen Deepfake Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld) Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Brazilian police recently arrested four people charging them with using deepfake videos of supermodel Gisele Bundchen in advertisements for “free” anti-wrinkle creams and suitcases for which customers merely had to pay shipping fees. Victims of the scam paid bogus shipping fees but never received the non-existent products. According to police the scammers took in $3.9 million in phony shipping fees. The advertisements were paid advertisements on Instagram and while Meta stated that it prohibits ads that fraudulently use the images of public figures and that they use AI deepfake detection and trained review teams to identify and take down such ads, they are not particularly effective. The Tech Transparency Project did a study in which it found 663 scam advertisers running more than 150,000 deepfake ads on Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram for which the scammers paid Meta $49 million. Making matters worse, Meta’s ad system uses algorithms that enable precise demographic targeting of ads to susceptible people. Meta’s actions to remove deepfake ads have been criticized by its own Oversight Board for being slow to flag and remove such ads as well as for being reactive rather than using technology to prevent such ads. Meta disputes the findings of the Oversight Board. In the United States Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects social media platforms from liability for third party content including deepfake ads, however, lawyers have argued that when a platform uses its algorithms to target its advertising to specific people or groups, they actively participate in the…
Meanwhile Completes $82M Funding Led by Haun Ventures

Meanwhile Completes $82M Funding Led by Haun Ventures

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/meanwhile-raises-82m-for-btc-expansion/
DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor

DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor

The post DCG Subsidiary Yuma Taps TradeBlock Founders to Lead Growth in Decentralized AI on Bittensor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yuma, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) focused on decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), has appointed veteran crypto founders Greg Schvey and Jeff Schvey as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, the company said in a Tuesday press release. The hires mark a key expansion for Yuma as it scales operations across the Bittensor network, including validator, mining, and subnet accelerator initiatives, and prepares to launch an asset management division, the company said. The Schvey brothers are best known for co-founding TradeBlock, an institutional crypto data and portfolio management platform acquired by DCG, and Axoni, a blockchain infrastructure firm serving traditional financial markets. Axoni’s largest business unit was acquired by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in 2024. DCG was an early investor in both ventures. “Greg and Jeff are proven leaders who bring a rare blend of institutional infrastructure experience and startup grit, combined with hands-on experience in Bittensor,” said Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Yuma and DCG, in the release. “Their leadership will be pivotal as Yuma powers the next era of decentralized AI.” Founded in November 2024, Yuma has become one of the largest contributors to Bittensor through its subnet accelerator, validator operations, and mining efforts. This year, it onboarded eight institutional validator partners, including BitGo, Copper, and Crypto.com, and supported the launch of eight subnets. The addition of the Schvey brothers underscores Yuma’s ambitions to strengthen its infrastructure and expand institutional participation in decentralized AI, the firm said. Read more: Bittensor’s Decentralized AI Studio, Yuma, Comes to University of Connecticut Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/06/dcg-subsidiary-yuma-taps-tradeblock-founders-to-lead-growth-in-decentralized-ai-on-bittensor
Oliveira Vs. Gamrot Full Fight Card

Oliveira Vs. Gamrot Full Fight Card

The post Oliveira Vs. Gamrot Full Fight Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Charles Oliveira of Brazil prepares to face Michael Chandler during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC The UFC presents the UFC Rio 2025 fight card on Saturday, October 11, from Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro Brazil. In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Mateusz Gamrot, who is looking for his shot at a UFC title. The UFC Rio event streams on ESPN+. ForbesUFC Announces Main Card For UFC 321 PPV: Aspinall Vs. Gane Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith UFC Rio Main Card Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot – Lightweight Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson – Bantamweight Vicente Luque vs. Joel Álvarez – Welterweight Jhonata Diniz vs. Mário Pinto – Heavyweight Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli – Featherweight Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell – Featherweight UFC Rio Preliminary Card Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter – Flyweight Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen – Heavyweight Bia Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva – Women’s Bantamweight Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll – Flyweight Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman – Heavyweight Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz – Women’s Strawweight Luan Lacerda vs. Saimon Oliveira -Bantamweight ForbesUFC Announces Main Card For UFC 321 PPV: Aspinall Vs. Gane Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith The UFC Rio main card streams on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET following prelims on the same streaming service at 4:00 p.m. ET. UFC Rio Main Event: Charles Oliveira Vs. Mateusz Gamrot NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Charles Oliveira of Brazil is seen as he walks to the octagon before facing Michael Chandler of the United States of America in a lightweight fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New…
Bondi Won’t Answer Questions About Epstein, National Guard And More

Bondi Won’t Answer Questions About Epstein, National Guard And More

The post Bondi Won’t Answer Questions About Epstein, National Guard And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer a series of questions about the Justice Department’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and any findings related to President Donald Trump in a combative hearing with senators Tuesday—as Bondi has come under fire from both sides of the aisle over her failed promises to reveal details of the probe. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Bondi has faced bipartisan criticism since the Justice Department said in July it would not release details of its probe into Epstein, despite repeated promises from Trump on the campaign trail to do so. Bondi did not answer directly when asked (by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.) if the FBI found photographs of Trump “with half-naked young women” that Epstein allegedly showed people, if her agency planned to probe Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about his recent allegations that Epstein had blackmailed people (by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.) or when asked (by Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.) who ordered the DOJ to note anything related to Trump while reviewing the documents related to its Epstein investigation. Bondi instead frequently attacked her questioners, accusing Whitehouse, of “taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants,” apparently referring to campaign donations from LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who raised money from Epstein on behalf of the M.I.T. Media Lab. She also refused to say whether she knew anything about Lutnick’s recent comments in the New York Post calling Epstein “the greatest blackmailer ever,” despite Bondi saying previously there was no evidence Epstein blackmailed anyone: “If Howard Lutnick wants to speak to the F.B.I.,” he can do that, Bondi said. In another tense exchange…
