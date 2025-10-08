2025-10-14 Tuesday

Trump to use tariff revenue to fund moms and babies program as shutdown drags on

The post Trump to use tariff revenue to fund moms and babies program as shutdown drags on appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump administration is planning to use tariff revenue to keep a key food aid program for mothers and babies in American from running dry as the government shutdown stretches into another chaotic week, breaking a record. According to Karoline, the president plan to redirect millions of dollars collected through tariffs to temporarily fund the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, before it collapses from a lack of federal money. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Tuesday that “the Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats’ political games.” WIC, which helps families buy formula, fruits, vegetables, baby food, yogurt, bread, cheese, and more, was expected to run out of money this week. In past shutdowns, the program leaned on emergency reserves to stay afloat, but this time around, things are far more fragile. Some states had already started planning to use their own funds to cover the program temporarily, with the hope of getting reimbursed later once Congress gets its act together. States face delays as White House rushes to plug the gap Now WIC supports around 7 million people across the country, though only half of those who qualify are actually enrolled. And while the program has enjoyed strong bipartisan support since it was created, cracks have started to show. The White House’s 2026 budget plan includes cuts to the popular fruit and vegetable benefits, and House Republicans’ agriculture bill has floated similar reductions. Even as Trump moves to hold the line with tariff cash, Georgia Machell, who heads the National WIC Association, said the situation is full of holes. “Families need long-term stability, not short-term uncertainty. We still don’t know how much funding this measure provides, how quickly…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 07:42
Solana Revenue Hits $2.85B Surpassing Ethereum’s Early Growth Stage

Solana’s revenue hit $2.85B, outpacing Ethereum’s early-stage growth by 30x. Solana saw $1.12B in revenue from trading platforms in the past year. Solana’s daily active addresses reached 1.2–1.5 million, three times Ethereum’s. Nearly $4B in SOL tokens are held by public companies, fueling growth. Solana’s recent financial performance has surpassed expectations, with a report by [...] The post Solana Revenue Hits $2.85B Surpassing Ethereum’s Early Growth Stage appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/08 07:29
NFL Fines Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans

The post NFL Fines Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be fined $250,000 by the NFL after he appeared to flash his middle finger at fans during his team’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday, the league confirmed to Forbes in an email, though Jones has said the “unfortunate” gesture was “inadvertent.” Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The $250,000 fine, which was first reported by ESPN can be appealed, according to the NFL. Videos on social media appear to show Jones giving a thumbs up to fans during the Cowboys’ away game at Metlife Stadium before directing his eyesight lower, flashing his middle finger and then pointing his index finger at fans. Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the gesture was “inadvertent.” Jones added the gesture was made after the Cowboys scored a touchdown, noting, “There wasn’t any antagonistic issue or anything like that, I just put up the wrong show on the hand.” It is also unclear whether Jones, who is also the Cowboys team president and general manager, violated a specific NFL rule or policy, though the league says fines are used as a “last resort” when disciplining violations. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Forbes Valuation We estimate Jones and his family’s collective net worth at $20.7 billion. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. The team is now worth an estimated $13 billion, making it the most valuable team in the NFL, according to Forbes. Big Number 0.0012%. That is the share of Jones’ net worth the $250,000 fine represents. Key Background The NFL’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 07:21
How SEC Innovation Exemptions Could Change Crypto Forever

The post How SEC Innovation Exemptions Could Change Crypto Forever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At a recent event in Manhattan, SEC Chair Paul Atkins vowed to deliver innovation exemptions by the end of the year. This would give Web3 firms explicit permission to ignore certain regulations. The Commission can’t make any progress on the effort right now, due to the government shutdown. It will need to carefully construct the exemptions’ language to retain crucial fiscal guardrails and prevent instability. Innovation Exemptions Explained Since Paul Atkins took over at the SEC in April, he’s been revolutionizing US crypto regulation in several key ways. Between his involvement in market structure legislation and moves to approve altcoin ETFs, he’s made a lot of progress, but there’s one immediate goal that remains out of reach. Sponsored Sponsored For over a month, Atkins has been describing an “innovation exemption” for crypto firms. The rules are a little unclear, but they would essentially allow Web3 businesses to ignore existing rules. The CFTC already experimented with this, declaring that it will take no action against Polymarket for previous violations. This allowed the platform to return to the US. Atkins has repeatedly commented on the innovation exemption, claiming that he hopes to bring it about soon. Today, he made a public appearance with CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham, where he explicitly stated that this rule change should take effect before 2026: “I have confidence [that the SEC] will be able to do it. [The exemption] is one of the top priorities…because I want to be welcoming to innovators and have them feel like they can do something here in the United States,” Atkins reportedly told the attendees. Is This a Good Idea? He also addressed a few other topics, mentioning that all official SEC business is frozen as long as the US federal government remains shut down. Although individual employees are free to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 07:11
OCC Certification Docs Signed By Ripple Execs In 2025 Surface Online, Is An XRP Bank Coming In October?

A recent post by Xaif Crypto on X has sparked attention across the crypto community after revealing official documents showing that Ripple executives signed an OCC certification earlier this year. With the company’s national bank charter decision expected soon, the timing of this reveal is drawing more attention.  Ripple Executives Sign OCC Certification In June […]
Bitcoinist 2025/10/08 07:00
NYSE Parent Invests $2B In Polymarket At 9B Valuation

The post NYSE Parent Invests $2B In Polymarket At 9B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), invested $2 billion in cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket. According to a Tuesday Polymarket X post, the ICE invested $2 billion in the prediction market. The deal values Polymarket at a $9 billion post-money valuation. Source: Polymarket ICE’s NYSE is the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization, exceeding $25 trillion as of July 2024. Its interest is the latest move that fuses the United States’ traditional financial landscape with the cryptocurrency industry. Polymarket is a crypto-powered prediction market where people buy and sell “shares” in real-world event outcomes (elections, sports, crypto prices), with market prices reflecting the crowd’s implied probabilities. Trades typically settle in stablecoins, and markets are resolved against predefined, verifiable sources, with access for US users restricted due to regulatory reasons. Polymarket’s homepage. Source: Polymarket Related: US Justice Department, CFTC end Polymarket investigations — Report Polymarket prepares US relaunch The news also follows recent reports that Polymarket is reportedly preparing a US launch that could value the company as high as $10 billion. In early September, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a no-action letter to QCX granting Polymarket relief from certain federal reporting and record-keeping requirements. That stance marks a notable shift from prior years. In mid-November 2024, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) went as far as to raid the home of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, seizing his phone and electronics. The CFTC also issued a cease-and-desist order against Polymarket in early 2022. Related: Polymarket faces scrutiny over $7M Ukraine mineral deal bet This followed Polymarket’s July acquisition of the US-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse QCEX for $112 million in preparation for its re-entry into the US market. In recent times, the prediction market has undergone significant leadership changes.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 06:58
Robin Williams’ Daughter Condemns AI-Generated Videos Of Her Father

The post Robin Williams’ Daughter Condemns AI-Generated Videos Of Her Father appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Actor Robin Williams (right) arrives with daughter Zelda (left) at Sony Pictures’ premiere of “R.V.” at the Mann Village Theatre on April 23, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Getty Images Zelda Williams, daughter of Robin Williams, has pushed back against fans sending her eerie AI-generated videos of her late father. In a lengthy message posted on Instagram, Williams wrote, “Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad … It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s not what he’d want.” Williams’ post highlighted one of the most uncomfortable, ghoulish consequences of generative AI, and its ability to churn out photorealistic video—the emergence of digital necromancy. Using the latest video generation models, AI users can reanimate the dead using photos and footage taken while the subjects were still alive, creating AI-doppelgangers that resemble the deceased, puppets that can spring into action with a prompt. Robin Williams died by suicide on August 2014, at 63 years-old, long before the wave of AI-generated slop was unleashed on the internet. Zelda Williams has previously voiced concern over generative AI in 2023, describing the technology as “a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is.” What Did Zelda Williams Say About AI? In her recent Instagram statement, Williams didn’t hold back in condemning the current generative AI trend, and the horror of seeing the likeness of a loved one reanimated. “To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening,” her statement read. “You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 06:57
Why is everything dumping? Mixed treasury auction results point to risk-off

The post Why is everything dumping? Mixed treasury auction results point to risk-off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market shed 2.3% on Oct. 7, and the 42-day Treasury bill auction released at approximately 13:00 ET appears to have catalyzed the broad risk-off move. The stop-out yield at 4% came in above the median of 3.97%, signaling investors demanded higher compensation to hold short-dated government debt. The uptick in short-end rates tightened financial conditions, triggering immediate equity selloffs. The SPY 30-minute chart shows a sharp drop starting just after 13:00 ET, coinciding precisely with the release of the auction results. Trading volume surged on the selloff candles, indicating the move stemmed from a real catalyst rather than random drift. Equities typically react to short-end rate increases, and crypto markets followed the broader risk-off positioning. Crypto declines The crypto total market cap was located at $4.28 trillion as of press time, one day after Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $126,000. Additionally, the correction capped an upward move that began Oct. 1, when the US government entered a shutdown.  The rally added roughly $12,000 before the recent price peak, with the Treasury auction result appearing to halt momentum. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $121,950, down 2.65% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum slipped 3.8% to $4,510.06, while XRP matched the decline at $2.87. Solana fell 3.7% to $223.82, Cardano dropped 4.5% to $0.8319, and Dogecoin shed 5.4% to $0.2517. BNB diverges BNB stood out as the session’s lone gainer among major assets, posting a 6.9% advance to $1,307.61 after touching a new all-time high of $1,350 earlier in the day.  The token’s strength diverged from broader market weakness, suggesting asset-specific catalysts outweighed macro headwinds. The selloff reflects the continued sensitivity of crypto to traditional finance signals. Short-end Treasury yields serve as a real-time gauge of market risk appetite, and even modest rate increases can trigger…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 06:53
NFL Will Reportedly Fine Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans

The post NFL Will Reportedly Fine Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be fined $250,000 by the NFL after he appeared to flash his middle finger at fans during his team’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday, according to ESPN, though Jones has said the “unfortunate” gesture was “inadvertent.” Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The $250,000 fine can be appealed, according to ESPN, which cited an unnamed source. Videos on social media appear to show Jones giving a thumbs up to fans during the Cowboys’ away game at Metlife Stadium before directing his eyesight lower, flashing his middle finger and then pointing his index finger at fans. Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the gesture was “inadvertent.” Forbes has reached out to the NFL for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/10/07/cowboys-owner-jerry-jones-will-be-fined-250000-for-flashing-middle-finger-report-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 06:51
What To Watch Tonight On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video And More — Tuesday, October 7 Streaming Guide

The post What To Watch Tonight On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video And More — Tuesday, October 7 Streaming Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What to watch tonight. Credit: Showtime / BBC / Apple Black comedies, gripping police dramas and paranormal sightings. All these and more can be found in today’s friendly neighborhood streaming guide. As I noted in yesterday’s guide, I’ve decided to start posting weekday guides to help you fine folk find something to watch every night of the week. I’ll continue posting my weekend guide on Friday afternoons, but I figured it never hurts to have more suggestions. Some of these will be new releases, some will be classics, some will be classics that just landed on Netflix or one of the many other streaming services we all subscribe to these days. See Also: The Top 20 Movies On Netflix In October By Rotten Tomatoes Score What To Watch Tuesday, October 7 Netflix Nurse Jackie Nurse Jackie Credit: Showtime All seven seasons of Showtime’s hit dark dramedy Nurse Jackie dropped on Netflix today. Sopranos star, Edie Falco, plays ER nurse Jackie Peyton as she navigates family, work and drug addiction. Falco won an Emmy for her roll, making her the first actress to win an Emmy in the drama and comedy categories. True Haunting This new series from director James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring) explores paranormal encounters via a combination of interviews and dramatic reenactments. Hulu The Surfer Nicolas Cage stars in this divisive psychological thriller about a man who returns to his childhood beach to surf with his son—only to find a group of anti-surfing locals with a “don’t live here, don’t surf here” policy. Things go badly from here, as beef between the surfer and the NIMBYs gets wildly out of control. Critics liked this one a lot more than audiences with an 84% critic score and a 46% audience score (or Popcornmeter, because apparently now popcorn decides if…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 06:45
