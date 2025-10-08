Panthers Drive For 3rd Straight Stanley Cup Despite Key Injuries

Sam Bennett (left) and Brad Marchand #will try to lead the Florida Panthers to another Stanley Cup in 2025-26. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Getty Images All eyes are on the Florida Panthers as head coach Paul Maurice and his players attempt to join the great dynasties in NHL history by winning three straight Stanley Cup titles. During the last 60 years, the only teams to reach those heights included the Montreal Canadiens of the late 1970s and the New York Islanders of the early 1980s. The Edmonton Oilers of the late 1980s were close when they won four Stanley Cups in five seasons but never made it three in a row. The Panthers are the big dogs in the Eastern Conference, but bringing home a third straight Stanley Cup may be even more difficult than winning the first two. The Panthers will not have superstar Aleksander Barkov for at least six months after suffering a torn ACL and MCL while driving force Matthew Tkachuk will not play until January following surgery on a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia. The Panthers still have a terrific forechecking team that is capable of taking the puck away from opponents and forcing turnovers. They still have Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Brad Machand up front along with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leading the defensive effort. It won't be easy for the Panthers, but they could be ready to play their best hockey at the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs once again. The Carolina Hurricanes have been regular-season demons under head coach Rod Brind'Amour but have fallen short in the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons. The Hurricanes have added forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman K'Andre Miller to provide more strength and depth. They also have forward Seth…