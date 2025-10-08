2025-10-14 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump to use tariff revenue to fund moms and babies program as shutdown drags on

Trump to use tariff revenue to fund moms and babies program as shutdown drags on

The post Trump to use tariff revenue to fund moms and babies program as shutdown drags on appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump administration is planning to use tariff revenue to keep a key food aid program for mothers and babies in American from running dry as the government shutdown stretches into another chaotic week, breaking a record. According to Karoline, the president plan to redirect millions of dollars collected through tariffs to temporarily fund the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, before it collapses from a lack of federal money. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Tuesday that “the Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats’ political games.” WIC, which helps families buy formula, fruits, vegetables, baby food, yogurt, bread, cheese, and more, was expected to run out of money this week. In past shutdowns, the program leaned on emergency reserves to stay afloat, but this time around, things are far more fragile. Some states had already started planning to use their own funds to cover the program temporarily, with the hope of getting reimbursed later once Congress gets its act together. States face delays as White House rushes to plug the gap Now WIC supports around 7 million people across the country, though only half of those who qualify are actually enrolled. And while the program has enjoyed strong bipartisan support since it was created, cracks have started to show. The White House’s 2026 budget plan includes cuts to the popular fruit and vegetable benefits, and House Republicans’ agriculture bill has floated similar reductions. Even as Trump moves to hold the line with tariff cash, Georgia Machell, who heads the National WIC Association, said the situation is full of holes. “Families need long-term stability, not short-term uncertainty. We still don’t know how much funding this measure provides, how quickly…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6,232-1,17%
FUND
FUND$0,01383--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018997+44,83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:42
Share
Solana Revenue Hits $2.85B Surpassing Ethereum’s Early Growth Stage

Solana Revenue Hits $2.85B Surpassing Ethereum’s Early Growth Stage

Solana’s revenue hit $2.85B, outpacing Ethereum’s early-stage growth by 30x. Solana saw $1.12B in revenue from trading platforms in the past year. Solana’s daily active addresses reached 1.2–1.5 million, three times Ethereum’s. Nearly $4B in SOL tokens are held by public companies, fueling growth. Solana’s recent financial performance has surpassed expectations, with a report by [...] The post Solana Revenue Hits $2.85B Surpassing Ethereum’s Early Growth Stage appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0,005883+36,75%
Solana
SOL$195,76-1,25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03446-2,87%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 07:29
Share
NFL Fines Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans

NFL Fines Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans

The post NFL Fines Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be fined $250,000 by the NFL after he appeared to flash his middle finger at fans during his team’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday, the league confirmed to Forbes in an email, though Jones has said the “unfortunate” gesture was “inadvertent.” Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The $250,000 fine, which was first reported by ESPN can be appealed, according to the NFL. Videos on social media appear to show Jones giving a thumbs up to fans during the Cowboys’ away game at Metlife Stadium before directing his eyesight lower, flashing his middle finger and then pointing his index finger at fans. Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the gesture was “inadvertent.” Jones added the gesture was made after the Cowboys scored a touchdown, noting, “There wasn’t any antagonistic issue or anything like that, I just put up the wrong show on the hand.” It is also unclear whether Jones, who is also the Cowboys team president and general manager, violated a specific NFL rule or policy, though the league says fines are used as a “last resort” when disciplining violations. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Forbes Valuation We estimate Jones and his family’s collective net worth at $20.7 billion. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. The team is now worth an estimated $13 billion, making it the most valuable team in the NFL, according to Forbes. Big Number 0.0012%. That is the share of Jones’ net worth the $250,000 fine represents. Key Background The NFL’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018997+44,83%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40,6562+4,85%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,91+31,88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:21
Share
CEA Industries Shares Rise After Revealing 480,000 BNB Holdings as BNB Reaches New Highs

CEA Industries Shares Rise After Revealing 480,000 BNB Holdings as BNB Reaches New Highs

The post CEA Industries Shares Rise After Revealing 480,000 BNB Holdings as BNB Reaches New Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CEA Industries’ BNB treasury is a strategic holding of 480,000 BNB tokens valued at roughly $611 million after recent price gains. The company acquired BNB at an average cost of $860 per token and now aims to expand its BNB treasury to 1% of total supply by year-end 2025. 480,000 BNB holdings now worth ~$611M Average acquisition cost: $860 per BNB; current price ~ $1,273 CEA plans to own 1% of total BNB supply by end of 2025; BNB is trading at record highs CEA Industries BNB treasury now worth ~$611M after BNB rally. Learn what this means for shareholders and the market — read the full breakdown. What is CEA Industries’ BNB treasury and how much is it worth? CEA Industries’ BNB treasury refers to the company’s corporate reserve of 480,000 BNB tokens. Acquired at an average cost of $860 per token (total invested ≈ $412.8M), the holdings are now valued at roughly $611M following BNB’s surge to around $1,273. How did BNB’s rally impact CEA Industries’ valuation and stock? BNB’s rally pushed token price to a fresh all-time high, lifting CEA’s on-paper treasury value by roughly $198M. CEA Industries (BNC) shares rose about 8% on the announcement, reflecting investor response to the enlarged digital-asset reserve despite recent stock volatility. CEA BNB Treasury: Acquisition vs Current Value Metric Figure Tokens held 480,000 BNB Average acquisition cost $860 per BNB Initial investment ≈ $412.8 million Current token price (approx.) $1,273 Current treasury value ≈ $611 million Why did CEA Industries buy BNB and what is the treasury strategy? CEA Industries is building a BNB treasury to capture exposure to the BNB ecosystem and to replicate treasury models used by other digital-asset firms. Management has stated an objective to hold 1% of total BNB supply by year-end 2025, positioning CEA as…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009275-3,63%
Binance Coin
BNB$1 197,87-12,20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018997+44,83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:14
Share
How SEC Innovation Exemptions Could Change Crypto Forever

How SEC Innovation Exemptions Could Change Crypto Forever

The post How SEC Innovation Exemptions Could Change Crypto Forever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At a recent event in Manhattan, SEC Chair Paul Atkins vowed to deliver innovation exemptions by the end of the year. This would give Web3 firms explicit permission to ignore certain regulations. The Commission can’t make any progress on the effort right now, due to the government shutdown. It will need to carefully construct the exemptions’ language to retain crucial fiscal guardrails and prevent instability. Innovation Exemptions Explained Since Paul Atkins took over at the SEC in April, he’s been revolutionizing US crypto regulation in several key ways. Between his involvement in market structure legislation and moves to approve altcoin ETFs, he’s made a lot of progress, but there’s one immediate goal that remains out of reach. Sponsored Sponsored For over a month, Atkins has been describing an “innovation exemption” for crypto firms. The rules are a little unclear, but they would essentially allow Web3 businesses to ignore existing rules. The CFTC already experimented with this, declaring that it will take no action against Polymarket for previous violations. This allowed the platform to return to the US. Atkins has repeatedly commented on the innovation exemption, claiming that he hopes to bring it about soon. Today, he made a public appearance with CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham, where he explicitly stated that this rule change should take effect before 2026: “I have confidence [that the SEC] will be able to do it. [The exemption] is one of the top priorities…because I want to be welcoming to innovators and have them feel like they can do something here in the United States,” Atkins reportedly told the attendees. Is This a Good Idea? He also addressed a few other topics, mentioning that all official SEC business is frozen as long as the US federal government remains shut down. Although individual employees are free to…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00168216+0,09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018997+44,83%
Threshold
T$0,01282-4,54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:11
Share
Dogecoin Receives Major Update with Cardinals Index Node Boosting Network

Dogecoin Receives Major Update with Cardinals Index Node Boosting Network

TLDR The Cardinals Index Node enhances Dogecoin’s data indexing speed to 500ms. Analysts predict Dogecoin could see a 37x price surge by late 2025. Tesla’s potential involvement with Dogecoin’s node could increase adoption. 21Shares has launched a Dogecoin ETF, signaling growing institutional interest. Dogecoin, once known for its status as a meme coin, has taken [...] The post Dogecoin Receives Major Update with Cardinals Index Node Boosting Network appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0,11124-2,58%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0,902-4,04%
NODE
NODE$0,06955-6,12%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 07:01
Share
NYSE Parent Invests $2B In Polymarket At 9B Valuation

NYSE Parent Invests $2B In Polymarket At 9B Valuation

The post NYSE Parent Invests $2B In Polymarket At 9B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), invested $2 billion in cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket. According to a Tuesday Polymarket X post, the ICE invested $2 billion in the prediction market. The deal values Polymarket at a $9 billion post-money valuation. Source: Polymarket ICE’s NYSE is the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization, exceeding $25 trillion as of July 2024. Its interest is the latest move that fuses the United States’ traditional financial landscape with the cryptocurrency industry. Polymarket is a crypto-powered prediction market where people buy and sell “shares” in real-world event outcomes (elections, sports, crypto prices), with market prices reflecting the crowd’s implied probabilities. Trades typically settle in stablecoins, and markets are resolved against predefined, verifiable sources, with access for US users restricted due to regulatory reasons. Polymarket’s homepage. Source: Polymarket Related: US Justice Department, CFTC end Polymarket investigations — Report Polymarket prepares US relaunch The news also follows recent reports that Polymarket is reportedly preparing a US launch that could value the company as high as $10 billion. In early September, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a no-action letter to QCX granting Polymarket relief from certain federal reporting and record-keeping requirements. That stance marks a notable shift from prior years. In mid-November 2024, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) went as far as to raid the home of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, seizing his phone and electronics. The CFTC also issued a cease-and-desist order against Polymarket in early 2022. Related: Polymarket faces scrutiny over $7M Ukraine mineral deal bet This followed Polymarket’s July acquisition of the US-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse QCEX for $112 million in preparation for its re-entry into the US market. In recent times, the prediction market has undergone significant leadership changes.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018997+44,83%
Movement
MOVE$0,08309-4,38%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01263-4,82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:58
Share
Why is everything dumping? Mixed treasury auction results point to risk-off

Why is everything dumping? Mixed treasury auction results point to risk-off

The post Why is everything dumping? Mixed treasury auction results point to risk-off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market shed 2.3% on Oct. 7, and the 42-day Treasury bill auction released at approximately 13:00 ET appears to have catalyzed the broad risk-off move. The stop-out yield at 4% came in above the median of 3.97%, signaling investors demanded higher compensation to hold short-dated government debt. The uptick in short-end rates tightened financial conditions, triggering immediate equity selloffs. The SPY 30-minute chart shows a sharp drop starting just after 13:00 ET, coinciding precisely with the release of the auction results. Trading volume surged on the selloff candles, indicating the move stemmed from a real catalyst rather than random drift. Equities typically react to short-end rate increases, and crypto markets followed the broader risk-off positioning. Crypto declines The crypto total market cap was located at $4.28 trillion as of press time, one day after Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $126,000. Additionally, the correction capped an upward move that began Oct. 1, when the US government entered a shutdown.  The rally added roughly $12,000 before the recent price peak, with the Treasury auction result appearing to halt momentum. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $121,950, down 2.65% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum slipped 3.8% to $4,510.06, while XRP matched the decline at $2.87. Solana fell 3.7% to $223.82, Cardano dropped 4.5% to $0.8319, and Dogecoin shed 5.4% to $0.2517. BNB diverges BNB stood out as the session’s lone gainer among major assets, posting a 6.9% advance to $1,307.61 after touching a new all-time high of $1,350 earlier in the day.  The token’s strength diverged from broader market weakness, suggesting asset-specific catalysts outweighed macro headwinds. The selloff reflects the continued sensitivity of crypto to traditional finance signals. Short-end Treasury yields serve as a real-time gauge of market risk appetite, and even modest rate increases can trigger…
WHY
WHY$0,00000002253+1,66%
BounceToken
AUCTION$6,297-3,74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018997+44,83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:53
Share
NFL Will Reportedly Fine Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans

NFL Will Reportedly Fine Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans

The post NFL Will Reportedly Fine Cowboys’ Jerry Jones $250,000 For Gesture Against Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be fined $250,000 by the NFL after he appeared to flash his middle finger at fans during his team’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday, according to ESPN, though Jones has said the “unfortunate” gesture was “inadvertent.” Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The $250,000 fine can be appealed, according to ESPN, which cited an unnamed source. Videos on social media appear to show Jones giving a thumbs up to fans during the Cowboys’ away game at Metlife Stadium before directing his eyesight lower, flashing his middle finger and then pointing his index finger at fans. Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the gesture was “inadvertent.” Forbes has reached out to the NFL for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/10/07/cowboys-owner-jerry-jones-will-be-fined-250000-for-flashing-middle-finger-report-says/
FINE
FINE$0,0000000014+0,76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018997+44,83%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40,6562+4,85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:51
Share
Crypto News: BNY Mellon Eyes Blockchain Payments Amid $2.5 Trillion Daily Transactions

Crypto News: BNY Mellon Eyes Blockchain Payments Amid $2.5 Trillion Daily Transactions

BNY Mellon explores blockchain payments to modernize $2.5 trillion daily payments, boost efficiency, and strengthen compliance in global finance. BNY Mellon, a global finance leader, now explores using tokenized deposits. This new technology would allow clients to process payments on a blockchain network. This move is a significant step towards digital asset infrastructure. It features […] The post Crypto News: BNY Mellon Eyes Blockchain Payments Amid $2.5 Trillion Daily Transactions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TaskBunny
BNY$0,00221-0,89%
Boost
BOOST$0,08418-0,39%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0010434+3,92%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

Garrett Jin: Crypto investors shouldn't rely solely on narratives and personal emotions to make investment decisions

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Keeps Interest Rate Stable