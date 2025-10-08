MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-10-14 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Solana Hits $2.85B as ETFs and Treasuries Drive Institutional Demand
As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, Solana has emerged as a significant revenue-generating blockchain platform, with recent reports highlighting its impressive financial performance over the past year. Driven largely by activity on trading platforms and various ecosystem applications, Solana’s revenue showcases its growing influence within the broader crypto markets. Solana earned approximately $2.85 billion [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/08 06:45
Share
BMX Expands Presence with Acquisition of Onchain Media and New Appointment
TLDR BMX has acquired Onchain Media to boost content and community engagement. Rachel Brissenden, Onchain Media founder, appointed BMX director of content. BMX aims for sustainable DeFi growth through Onchain Media acquisition. BMX expands community-focused initiatives with live interview content from Onchain Media. BMX, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Base network, has announced [...] The post BMX Expands Presence with Acquisition of Onchain Media and New Appointment appeared first on CoinCentral.
BOOST
$0.08461
-0.16%
DEFI
$0.001195
-7.93%
LIVE
$0.00796
-11.81%
Share
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:30
Share
GraniteShares Files 3X Leveraged Crypto ETFs for XRP and Bitcoin
TL;DR GraniteShares files for 3X leveraged ETFs covering XRP, Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin with long and short positions. New filings escalate beyond existing 2X leveraged products that attracted over $300 million in XRP ETF flows. SEC’s Generic Listing Standards approved September 17 streamline crypto ETF approvals without individual reviews. Federal government shutdown freezes routine SEC [...] The post GraniteShares Files 3X Leveraged Crypto ETFs for XRP and Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
$2.4573
-6.34%
Share
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 06:21
Share
Market Frenzy Ignites: Can Dogecoin and Dogwifhat Withstand the Surge While BullZilla Presale Offers 3881% ROI?
Top new meme coins to invest in right now are redefining the intersection of culture and finance, as narratives in the crypto market move faster than price charts. Meme coins have evolved from playful internet jokes into a trillion-dollar sub-sector that’s reshaping investor psychology. As we head into 2025, three standout projects, BullZilla ($BZIL), Dogwifhat (WIF), […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001692
-8.14%
NOW
$0.00372
+4.49%
Share
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:15
Share
Cardano Could Soon See Major Stablecoin Launch According to Expert
TLDR Gambardello teases upcoming stablecoin launch on Cardano soon. Cardano’s growing institutional interest could signal stablecoin arrival. No Tier-1 stablecoin has launched on Cardano yet despite rumors. Charles Hoskinson plans Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin integration for Cardano. Dan Gambardello, a well-known Cardano advocate, has fueled speculation about a possible major stablecoin launch on the blockchain. In [...] The post Cardano Could Soon See Major Stablecoin Launch According to Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOON
$0.9412
+6.43%
MAJOR
$0.10928
-4.53%
EXPERT
$0.000646
-0.15%
Share
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:08
Share
XRP Logs 4,335% Surge in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance, What’s Next?
XRP drops over 4% as bulls lose nearly $8 million in one hour
XRP
$2.4573
-6.34%
4
$0.14171
-19.11%
BULLS
$742.99
-0.24%
Share
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
Share
Uptober in Full Swing as Crypto Market Tops $4.3 Trillion: Here's What to Expect
The crypto market hit an all-time high this week as Bitcoin again shattered records. But can bulls sustain the momentum throughout the entire month of Uptober?
4
$0.14171
-19.11%
HERE
$0.000229
-7.66%
BULLS
$742.99
-0.24%
Share
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:21
Share
INE Security Releases "Wired Together: The Case For Cross-Training In Net working And Cybersecurity"
INE Security, a leading provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced the results of a global study examining the convergence of networking and cybersecurity disciplines. The report documents operational challenges created by this convergence and presents cross-training as the strategic solution. Only 33% feel well-prepared to handle networking-cybersecurity intersection, creating operational vulnerabilities and increased costs.
CROSS
$0.12852
-8.66%
NET
$0.00005783
-18.50%
WELL
$0.0000783
-22.62%
Share
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 03:53
Share
How Space-Based Quantum Key Distribution Solves Centralized Security Risks
Centralized key servers—controlled by big tech—make today’s encryption systems fast but dangerously vulnerable to quantum threats, surveillance, and single-point failures. Satellite Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) decentralizes security by distributing encryption keys through entangled quantum particles stored in orbit, beyond any authority’s control. This approach ensures global coverage, user-owned security, and quantum-proof protection for Web 3.0. Though challenges remain in performance and accessibility, platforms like Space-Based QKD are leading the way toward a secure, decentralized internet powered by quantum technology.
SPACE
$0.1438
+0.48%
QUANTUM
$0.002702
-0.03%
LIKE
$0.007727
+8.98%
Share
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 02:30
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? (10/7/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 7, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Photograph of the Moon’s Far Side Was Taken in 1959, The U.S. Invaded Afghanistan in 2001, Edgar Allan Poe Died in 1849, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding to Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go?, let’s dive right in. CBDCs + Open Credit: A Three-Layer Model for Privacy, Inclusion, and Audit By @hukanmpe [ 9 Min read ] By separating settlement, credit, and privacy layers, this architectural model for CBDCs aims to prevent surveillance while enabling financial access. Read More. Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? By @chayka [ 4 Min read ] Out of dozens of projects, only a few made it to the start of construction. And only one made it to the final implementation. Read More. How Weak Social Media Passwords Can Be Cracked with SocialBox in Termux By @terminal [ 4 Min read ] Learn how weak social media passwords can be cracked and why social media cybersecurity matters. Stay safe online. Read More. The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] Users clicking Next so fast the cursor blurred. One opened the console to force-skip. What I learned about interfaces that teach themselves. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 00:03
Share
Trending News
More
Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.
Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal
Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework
California Governor Signs Bill to Protect Unclaimed Cryptocurrency from Forced Liquidation