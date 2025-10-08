New Tampa Bay Rays Owners Prefer Stadium Development Similar To Battery Atlanta

The post New Tampa Bay Rays Owners Prefer Stadium Development Similar To Battery Atlanta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tampa Bay Rays new owners, from left, co-chairman Bill Cosgrove, managing partner and co-chair Patrick Zalupski, and chief executive officer Ken Babby, during an introductory baseball news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. After doing its homework when it comes to stadium development, the Tampa Bay Rays’ new ownership group, led by Jacksonville-based developer, Partrick Zalupski, came to the conclusion that the Atlanta Braves’ home of Truist Park, which anchors the Battery Atlanta sports and entertainment district, is the model to be followed. “We spent a lot of time studying, evaluating and meeting with the Atlanta Braves,” said Zalupski, at a press conference held at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday. “We think the Battery is the gold standard of what we want to build and develop here in Tampa Bay.” Notice Zalupski said ‘Tampa Bay’ and not Tampa or St. Pete during an event in which both city’s mayors, Tampa’s Jane Castor and St. Pete’s Ken Welch, attended as well as officials from the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. While there is no interest in building a facility “30 miles outside Tampa” as Zalupski put it, several options are on the table as the group works with a fresh canvas that comes with wide open pathways, but certainly constraints as obstacles that are sure to emerge. The group closed on the sale of the ballclub September 30. The current lease at Tropicana Field, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton last October, runs through the 2028 season. It is the desire of the new owners to be in a new facility for the beginning of the 2029 season. “We acknowledge this is aggressive and perhaps audacious,” Zalupski said of the timeline given that it is October and…