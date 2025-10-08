MEXC Exchange
Opendoor Stock Jumps 14% After CEO Confirms Bitcoin Integration Plans
TLDR Opendoor’s stock surged 14% after announcing plans to accept cryptocurrency payments for homes. CEO Kaz Nejatian confirmed that Opendoor will prioritize cryptocurrency payments for real estate transactions. Opendoor is planning to cut 85% of its workforce, aiming for a more efficient operation. The move into cryptocurrency reflects Opendoor’s strategy to appeal to digital asset [...] The post Opendoor Stock Jumps 14% After CEO Confirms Bitcoin Integration Plans appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:19
Cardano Could Soon See Major Stablecoin Launch According to Expert
TLDR Gambardello teases upcoming stablecoin launch on Cardano soon. Cardano’s growing institutional interest could signal stablecoin arrival. No Tier-1 stablecoin has launched on Cardano yet despite rumors. Charles Hoskinson plans Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin integration for Cardano. Dan Gambardello, a well-known Cardano advocate, has fueled speculation about a possible major stablecoin launch on the blockchain. In [...] The post Cardano Could Soon See Major Stablecoin Launch According to Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:08
Wall Street Billionaire: “Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy”
Speaking on CNBC, Jones said Bitcoin’s setup reminds him of the late-1990s tech boom – only this time, the fundamentals […] The post Wall Street Billionaire: “Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy” appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/08 06:03
XRP Price Faces Bearish Outlook; Says Peter Brandt Amid Growing Impatience from Traders
The post XRP Price Faces Bearish Outlook; Says Peter Brandt Amid Growing Impatience from Traders appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Peter Brandt, a veteran trader, has cautioned a potential bearish outlook for XRP in the midterm. Brandt has noted that the XRP price may be developing a descending triangle with a midterm target of around $2.68. While using historical data to compare price action, Brandt noted that the XRP price may be eyeing $2.22 if …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 06:01
How to Buy MAGACOIN FINANCE — Expert Guide to the Best Crypto Presale of 2025
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/how-to-buy-magacoin-finance-expert-guide-to-the-best-crypto-presale-of-2025/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
BOE signals flexibility on stablecoin caps amid industry pushback: Report
The Bank of England may relax proposed caps on corporate stablecoin holdings after industry backlash, as the UK races to stay competitive in the $314 billion market. The Bank of England (BOE) appears to be softening its stance on proposed limits to corporate stablecoin holdings, with plans to introduce exemptions for certain firms that may need to maintain larger reserves of fiat-pegged assets, according to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday.Citing people familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg reported that the BOE’s reconsideration comes amid intense industry backlash and growing international competition, particularly from the United States, which is moving toward clearer regulation through the GENIUS Act, which was signed into law in July.The BOE had initially proposed caps on stablecoin holdings — 20,000 pounds (about $27,000) for individuals and 10 million pounds for companies — citing concerns over systemic risks posed by widely used tokens such as USDt (USDT) and USDC (USDC). Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:32
Remixing the NFTStrategy Playbook: 3 New Takes
PunkStrategy sparked a meta, and now remixes are pushing out in new directions.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:28
The Future of Information Freedom Might Be 550 Kilometers Above Earth
Spacecoin's CTC-0 satellite launched in December showed that satellites can transmit encrypted blockchain transactions independently of ground infrastructure. The upcoming C-1 constellation in 2024 will enhance this with multiple satellites, creating multiple communication paths. Users send data via radio to satellites, which is then stored and forwarded to ground stations. Satellites bypass terrestrial internet and avoid censorship and avoiding terrestrial internet censorship.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 04:37
To Become a Type-1 Civilization, We Need a Type-1 Internet, and Spacecoin Might Be the Key
Spacecoin's satellite-based decentralized network could help solve this gap between what we can do with technology and the limits of our infrastructure. As of 2024, about 2.6 billion people, or one-third of the world's population, still don't have internet access. The current internet was built for a world of countries and big companies, not for a global civilization.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 03:28
How Space-Based Quantum Key Distribution Solves Centralized Security Risks
Centralized key servers—controlled by big tech—make today’s encryption systems fast but dangerously vulnerable to quantum threats, surveillance, and single-point failures. Satellite Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) decentralizes security by distributing encryption keys through entangled quantum particles stored in orbit, beyond any authority’s control. This approach ensures global coverage, user-owned security, and quantum-proof protection for Web 3.0. Though challenges remain in performance and accessibility, platforms like Space-Based QKD are leading the way toward a secure, decentralized internet powered by quantum technology.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 02:30
