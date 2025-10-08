MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Buyers On Coinbase Relentless As Premium Stays Green
The post Bitcoin Buyers On Coinbase Relentless As Premium Stays Green appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Buyers On Coinbase Relentless As Premium Stays Green
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 10:28
Fight Fight Fight, the Trump token issuer, is raising between $200 million and $1 billion to establish a digital asset finance company.
PANews reported on October 8th that according to Bloomberg, Fight Fight Fight LLC, the startup that launched the "TRUMP" meme coin just days before Trump's second inauguration, is raising at least $200 million to establish a digital asset reserve company to store the struggling token. The funding round is reportedly targeting as much as $1 billion. However, the deal is still in the works, and its completion remains uncertain. The alleged creation of a Digital Asset Reserve (DAT) for the meme coin is Fight Fight Fight's latest attempt to boost its price, which plummeted shortly after its launch and has continued to slump since then. Data compiled by Coingecko shows that the TRUMP token currently trades at around $8, well below its January high of $44.
PANews
2025/10/08 09:30
Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay to Strengthen Digital Asset Payment Initiatives with Tether
PANews reported on October 8th that Smartpay, a fintech infrastructure company supporting stablecoin payments, has been acquired by Rezolve AI, a publicly listed commerce platform. The acquisition was announced on Tuesday, but financial terms were not disclosed. Rezolve stated that the move will strengthen its digital asset payment initiatives, which it is collaborating with Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin. The acquisition supports Rezolve's plans to build a blockchain-based payment network that allows consumers to pay with digital assets while maintaining instant fiat currency transactions for merchants.
PANews
2025/10/08 09:23
Mantle rallies 11% – THIS signal could hint at MNT’s next move
A retail-fueled rally meets new fundamentals. Can Mantle keep its winning streak alive?
Coinstats
2025/10/08 09:00
Cardano Gains Momentum as Rex & Osprey Introduce ADA Staking ETF
Earlier this month, Rex & Osprey, two firms known for their digital asset investment products, jointly submitted a new round of ETF applications to the U.S. SEC. Among the 21 filings was a notable entry, the REX Osprey ADA Staking ETF, a fund designed to integrate Cardano’s proof-of-stake mechanism directly into a regulated framework. This […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/08 09:00
DePIN project Grass is raising $10 million in bridge financing, with participation from Polychain and Tribe Capital
PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Blockworks, the Solana Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project, Grass, is raising $10 million in a bridge financing round. This follows the project's previous seed and Series A funding rounds. Andrej Radonjic of Grass revealed to Blockworks that Polychain and Tribe Capital participated in this bridge round, which primarily involved token purchases. The Grass team is reportedly looking to prepare for the transition from training computation cycles to inference, with the ultimate goal of achieving "internet-scale web crawler" operations, which will enable them to build real-time contextual retrieval capabilities.
PANews
2025/10/08 08:59
Canary Finalizes Litecoin and HBAR ETF Details Amid Shutdown
Key Takeaways: Canary Capital filed S-1 amendments for Litecoin and HBAR ETFs with finalized tickers LTCC and HBR on October 7, 2025. Both ETF products will charge investors a 0.95% annual management fee, higher than Bitcoin ETFs but standard for new sectors. Bloomberg analysts describe the filings as "at the goal line," with ticker and [...] The post Canary Finalizes Litecoin and HBAR ETF Details Amid Shutdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 08:58
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has assets approaching $100 billion, making it BlackRock's most profitable product.
PANews reported on October 8th that, according to data from Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is poised to surpass $100 billion in assets, driven by massive inflows and rising Bitcoin prices. Its revenue exceeds that of any of BlackRock's over 1,000 global funds. The fund, charging a 0.25% fee and generating over $240 million in annual revenue, has achieved remarkable results in less than two years. It reached the $100 billion milestone roughly five times faster than other ETFs, drawing capital from both retail and institutional investors. It is the "youngest by far" of the 20 largest ETFs, with the others taking years to reach this size. IBIT has become BlackRock's most profitable product, an impressive feat. Bloomberg analysts stated that they had optimistic expectations for demand and inflows, but the actual figures still exceeded even the most optimistic projections.
PANews
2025/10/08 08:51
BNB Hits $1,200, XRP ETF Buzz Builds, But LivLive ($LIVE) Is Emerging as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025
The crypto market is catching fire again. BNB has surged past $1,200, driven by renewed on-chain demand and institutional interest, while XRP continues to dominate headlines with whispers of potential ETF listings and expanded use in global remittances. Investors scanning for the top crypto to invest in this Uptober are once again asking the million-dollar
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:45
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Fear & Greed Index Hits 59 — SOL, AVAX and KAS Remain Analyst Favorites
The crypto market shows neutral-to-slightly greedy sentiment, with the Fear & Greed Index at 59, signalling a balance between optimism and caution. While Bitcoin consolidates, altcoins such as Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Kaspa (KAS) are drawing attention from analysts due to their strong fundamentals and potential for growth. Alongside these established altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Fear & Greed Index Hits 59 — SOL, AVAX and KAS Remain Analyst Favorites
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:30
