2025-10-14 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bank of England plans exemptions from proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings

Bank of England plans exemptions from proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings

PANews reported on October 8th that Bloomberg News reported that the Bank of England plans to exempt proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings, signaling a softening of its stance on crypto assets in the face of US competition. People familiar with the matter revealed that the Bank of England intends to exempt businesses, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, that need to hold large amounts of stablecoins. It also intends to allow businesses to use stablecoins for settlement in an experimental digital securities sandbox, suggesting a softening of Governor Andrew Bailey's previously skeptical stance. The Bank of England declined to comment. The digital payments industry is concerned that the UK will struggle to compete with the US Genius Act, and the Bank of England plans to impose limits on stablecoin holdings by individuals and businesses, with a consultation document expected to outline this before the end of the year. Bailey had previously dismissed both stablecoin and digital pound projects, and this exemption is seen as a significant shift.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14923+0.63%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01378+4.63%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02509+7.31%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 08:42
Share
BOJ’s Ueda faces hurdles in raising rates after market signals shift

BOJ’s Ueda faces hurdles in raising rates after market signals shift

BOJ’s Ueda faces a tough choice about raising interest rates while Takaichi is expected to take charge.
Overtake
TAKE$0.30425+7.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 08:33
Share
Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown

Analyst: LTC, HBAR and other crypto ETFs are "close at hand" amid the US government shutdown

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to The Block, Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement for its Canary HBAR ETF on Tuesday, disclosing key details. The fund will be listed under the ticker HBR and will have a 0.95% fee. The company is also developing a Litecoin ETF under the ticker LTCC, also with a 0.95% fee. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that these details are typically updated just before the "launch moment." He wrote on the X platform, "While the US government shutdown makes the final outcome anyone can predict, I think these documents are quite complete. While the 0.95% fee is high compared to spot Bitcoin ETFs, it's not uncommon for ETFs in new and increasingly niche sectors to have higher fees." Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart expressed a similar sentiment: "It feels like the Litecoin and HBAR ETFs have reached the goal line and are on the verge of victory."
Litecoin
LTC$99.79+0.49%
Hedera
HBAR$0.19453+4.56%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01785+3.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 08:28
Share
Stablecoins as Gateway to ETH, Tron/Ethereum Stablecoin Duopoly Vanishes, User Count Targets 200 Million: Stablecoin News Recap

Stablecoins as Gateway to ETH, Tron/Ethereum Stablecoin Duopoly Vanishes, User Count Targets 200 Million: Stablecoin News Recap

The post Stablecoins as Gateway to ETH, Tron/Ethereum Stablecoin Duopoly Vanishes, User Count Targets 200 Million: Stablecoin News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The accelerated adoption of stablecoins might be a positive catalyst for both Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) as the two will serve as exit currencies, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan pointed out in X. Meanwhile, the number of accounts holding stablecoins globally inches closer to 2.5% of Earth’s population. Stablecoins will be gateway to Ether, EigenLayer’s Sreeram Kannan foresees The next phase of global adoption of stablecoins will be a massive trigger for Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) adoption as well. The final stage of liquidity transfer will be in the two biggest currencies, not in USD or USDT, Sreeram Kannan, founder of crypto heavyweight EigenLayer, says in his X. Stablecoin: gateway to ETH. This is a great thread – please read. While I agree a lot with this thread, I have some disagreement on the end state. 1) Stablecoins present counter-sovereignty risk for countries. In Russia if most people hold usdc most of your populace balance… https://t.co/lhkcIps4yg — Sreeram Kannan (@sreeramkannan) October 7, 2025 Kannan comments on the post about the potential effects of global stablecoin adoption that would include massive economic and technological shifts. The author foresees the irrelevance of slow and cost-ineffective TradFi value that remittance system stablecoins can completely replace. Also, nations of the Global South will be able to allocate more money instead of spending it on costly foreign exchange and cross-border payment systems. Kannan, at the same time, highlighted that only regulated stablecoins will dominate in certain jurisdictions. Even with all diligence and KYC restrictions, stablecoins will move the focus to on-chain economics: Stablecoins are going to create the perfect conditions under which fully on-chain and programmable money like ETH will take off. Having understood the risks of stables, people will exit to ETH / BTC rather than to USDT. As covered by U.Today previously,…
Ethereum
ETH$4,248.07+1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013912+10.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,273.55-0.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 08:10
Share
JPMorgan Chase: The popularity of stablecoins is expected to boost dollar buying rather than accelerate de-dollarization

JPMorgan Chase: The popularity of stablecoins is expected to boost dollar buying rather than accelerate de-dollarization

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase stated that while forecasts for future digital asset demand vary widely, global adoption of stablecoins could drive trillions of dollars into the US dollar system over the next few years. Furthermore, the growth of stablecoins will not accelerate de-dollarization but may instead strengthen the dollar's position. Estimates of the ultimate size of the stablecoin market vary widely among bank strategists, even within JPMorgan. One emerging market equity strategy team predicts the market will eventually expand to approximately $2 trillion. The bank's US interest rate strategists are more cautious, estimating it at around $500 billion. Based on the high end of this range, JPMorgan's foreign exchange strategists estimate that approximately $1.4 trillion in additional US dollar demand will support the growth of the stablecoin market by 2027. This figure is significant, but still significantly lower than the $8.6 trillion in daily trading volume of US dollar pairs, as recently reported by the Bank for International Settlements.
Boost
BOOST$0.08411-0.74%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11588-0.16%
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.00726+17.85%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 08:03
Share
A whale deposited 3,000 BTC into HyperLiquid and sold 960.57 BTC for USDC.

A whale deposited 3,000 BTC into HyperLiquid and sold 960.57 BTC for USDC.

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a Bitcoin whale, which had been converting Bitcoin to Ethereum, has deposited 3,000 BTC (worth $363.92 million) into HyperLiquid and begun converting them to the stablecoin USDC. To date, the whale has sold 960.57 BTC for 116 million USDC, leaving it holding 46,765 BTC (worth $5.7 billion).
Bitcoin
BTC$115,273.55-0.37%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991--%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 08:02
Share
Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures

Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures

The post Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: $5M raised in latest round co-led by Galaxy Ventures. Funds scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure. Total funding reaches $10M with institutional backing. Crunch Lab, a key contributor to CrunchDAO, secured a $5 million financing round on October 7, 2025, co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, advancing its intelligence infrastructure. This funding supports CrunchDAO’s AI crowdsourcing model, reflecting investor confidence in its potential to revolutionize enterprise intelligence applications. Crunch Lab Raises Total Funding to $10 Million Crunch Lab, a key player in AI, successfully secured a $5 million funding round, co-led by major industry investors Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital. This move builds on a substantial $3.5 million seed round earlier, raising total funding to $10 million. The fresh capital is expected to be strategically allocated to scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure, focusing on its capacity to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence solutions. This development signifies the project’s potential and commitment to accelerating AI advancements. “Crunch Lab is building an intelligence layer for global enterprises. Whether it’s predicting asset prices, optimizing energy needs, or advancing medical diagnostics, CrunchDAO’s crowdsourcing model enables smarter and faster decision-making,” said Will Nuelle, General Partner, Galaxy Ventures. Industry Comparisons Highlight Strategic AI Positioning Did you know? Historically, similar funding events within AI and Web3 spaces, such as with Ocean Protocol and Numerai, have catalyzed enhancements in data models and enterprise solutions. Numeraire (NMR) is currently trading at $15.80 with a market cap of $120 million, according to CoinMarketCap. It has seen a 108.57% increase over 90 days, although a 3.98% decline was noted in the last 24 hours. Numeraire(NMR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:55 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this round places Crunch Lab at a strategic advantage in AI deployment, possibly leading to advancements in enterprise applications. Developing technologies…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013912+10.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0898+6.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.1168+2.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:59
Share
SEC aims to launch crypto innovation exemption by the end of 2025

SEC aims to launch crypto innovation exemption by the end of 2025

SEC wants to create a new rule that supports crypto and blockchain innovation in the U.S.
Union
U$0.007609+1.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 07:57
Share
Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability

Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability

The post Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto presales continue to shape discussions in the digital asset market, offering early access to projects with strong community engagement and functional use cases. These presale crypto opportunities often highlight the future direction of Web3 adoption. Based Eggman has gained traction as one of the best crypto presales, attracting users with its combination of DeFi, gaming, and meme culture. At the same time, Solana’s scalability issues and rising competition from other altcoins have raised concerns about its long-term market position. The contrast underscores how cryptocurrency presales and established blockchains reveal different aspects of innovation and adoption. Based Eggman: Community, Tokenomics, and Social Engagement Based Eggman is built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution, providing speed, low fees, and accessibility for new participants entering Ethereum’s ecosystem. This design reduces technical barriers, making the project more inclusive for broader adoption. Advertisement &nbsp The $GGs token drives the ecosystem, with a max supply of 389 million tokens. It is used for liquidity, gaming, payments, minting, and gas fees, adding layers of functionality beyond speculation. The token’s integration into gaming events, leaderboards, and streaming services further deepens its role in the ecosystem. One of Based Eggman’s unique features is its in-built streaming service, creating a social-first layer where community members can interact across Telegram, Discord, and X. This constant engagement allows the project to grow in cultural relevance while maintaining a strong market presence. Early traction reflects its momentum as one of the best presale crypto projects. With $230,817.96 USDT raised and over 30.6 million $GGs…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013912+10.79%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000986+1.33%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11588-0.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:49
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back

DOGE has overtaken XRP amid a surge in trading activity – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes new highs as capital rotates into meme coins.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21435+2.86%
XRP
XRP$2.6105+2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001878+2.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 07:35
Share

Trending News

More

Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps

Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network

Explaining the Bitcoin Crash: What Are Liquidations and Leverage?

Nobel Laureate’s Wartime Story Calls Crypto ‘Best Proof’ Money Has Long Been Virtual

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias