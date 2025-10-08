MEXC Exchange
$DOT’s ICO Fade as MoonBull Becomes Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains
The post $DOT’s ICO Fade as MoonBull Becomes Best Crypto to Join for Short Term Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Polkadot proved doubters wrong, now MoonBull ($MOBU) presale steals October 2025 spotlight as the best crypto to join for short term gains this Q4. Best crypto to join for short term gains is the question echoing in every community chat right now. How many times have people ignored early opportunities, only to watch them multiply into life-changing wealth while they sat on the sidelines? In 2025, the market has already delivered plenty of viral tokens, sharp comebacks, and breakout charts. But the real catch is spotting what comes next. MoonBull ($MOBU) is setting itself up as the kind of project that could turn hesitation into regret for anyone not paying attention. MoonBull ($MOBU) has become the talk of October 2025. Its early stage success has reminded everyone how much timing matters in crypto. Meanwhile, Polkadot (DOT) continues to showcase its ability to bounce back and adapt to Web3 expansion. The truth? Those who once missed Bitcoin’s earliest days or doubted Ethereum’s ICO now know that crypto markets never stop giving fresh entries. And for those hunting the best crypto to join for short term gains, MoonBull ($MOBU) may be the reset button they’ve been waiting for. When Polkadot Made Doubters Look Like Clowns Back when Polkadot (DOT) launched its ICO, people dismissed it as just another blockchain project riding on Ethereum’s coattails. DOT debuted at around $0.29, and skeptics said it would fade in the noise of countless token sales. Fast forward, that same coin reached highs near $55 in 2021, turning even modest allocations into millionaire-level wins. The people who hesitated? They were left holding nothing but regret memes. What this proves is simple: doubt doesn’t stop a project with strong fundamentals from printing life-changing returns. Polkadot’s ecosystem, parachain auctions, and interoperability tech made it stand out…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:18
DCG's decentralized AI subsidiary Yuma hires TradeBlock co-founder as senior executive
PANews reported on October 8 that according to The Block, Yuma, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group focusing on artificial intelligence, has appointed Greg Schvey and Jeff Schvey, co-founders of cryptocurrency data provider TradeBlock, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively. TradeBlock previously partnered with DCG and blockchain infrastructure company Axoni. In early 2021, TradeBlock's cryptocurrency index and data business was acquired by CoinDesk, DCG's former media subsidiary. The business was subsequently divested and ultimately shut down during the last crypto winter in 2023. Yuma, founded in November 2024, provides validator, mining, and subnet services for the Bittensor network.
PANews
2025/10/08 09:07
Altcoin Holders Add Based Eggman to Watchlists as ADA Face Resistance
The post Altcoin Holders Add Based Eggman to Watchlists as ADA Face Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto presales are attracting attention in 2025 as they create opportunities for early participation before exchange listings. These presale crypto initiatives often define the next wave of Web3 adoption by combining culture, community, and functionality. Based Eggman is gaining recognition as one of the best crypto presales, while established altcoins like ADA face price resistance. This contrast highlights how cryptocurrency presales can generate momentum even when mature assets encounter challenges. The growing crypto presale list includes projects that merge gaming, DeFi, and streaming, setting them apart from the slower growth of more traditional networks. Based Eggman and Its Expanding Web3 Role Based Eggman ($GGs) is a memecoin that integrates gaming, streaming, and trading into one ecosystem on the Base network. It seeks to combine entertainment and defi, making it a unique project among current crypto presales. Advertisement   The ecosystem uses $GGs tokens for liquidity, payments, minting, and gas fees. In online gaming culture, “GGs” stands for “Good Games,” a phrase that captures sportsmanship and community recognition. By embedding this identity, Based Eggman connects gaming culture with cryptocurrency presales in a practical way. The platform has already attracted significant traction during its presale crypto phase. Over $230,000 USDT has been raised and more than 30.6 million $GGs tokens sold at a price of $0.008692 per token. These early results position it strongly within the crypto presale list for 2025. With expansions planned across Solana, BSC, and Ethereum, Based Eggman demonstrates how new crypto presales can build multi-chain ecosystems. ADA’s Slower Development and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 09:07
Mantle rallies 11% – THIS signal could hint at MNT’s next move
A retail-fueled rally meets new fundamentals. Can Mantle keep its winning streak alive?
Coinstats
2025/10/08 09:00
Solana vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Comparing Speed, Fees and 2025 Bull Market Potential
As the cryptocurrency market evolves, investors are comparing Solana (SOL) to Ethereum (ETH) to determine which offers the best growth prospects for 2025. Solana is praised for its speed and ultra-low fees, making it ideal for high-frequency DeFi and gaming applications. At the same time, Ethereum continues to dominate in DeFi, developer activity, and institutional […] Continue Reading: Solana vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Comparing Speed, Fees and 2025 Bull Market Potential
Coinstats
2025/10/08 09:00
Canary Finalizes Litecoin and HBAR ETF Details Amid Shutdown
Key Takeaways: Canary Capital filed S-1 amendments for Litecoin and HBAR ETFs with finalized tickers LTCC and HBR on October 7, 2025. Both ETF products will charge investors a 0.95% annual management fee, higher than Bitcoin ETFs but standard for new sectors. Bloomberg analysts describe the filings as “at the goal line,” with ticker and [...] The post Canary Finalizes Litecoin and HBAR ETF Details Amid Shutdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 08:58
Trader Eugene has already exited the market with a stop loss of approximately $122,018 in BTC.
According to PANews on October 8th, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that trader Eugene had already stopped out and planned to take a break. His BTC cost was approximately $125,127, and his stop-loss price was approximately $122,018.
PANews
2025/10/08 08:54
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Fear & Greed Index Hits 59 — SOL, AVAX and KAS Remain Analyst Favorites
The crypto market shows neutral-to-slightly greedy sentiment, with the Fear & Greed Index at 59, signalling a balance between optimism and caution. While Bitcoin consolidates, altcoins such as Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Kaspa (KAS) are drawing attention from analysts due to their strong fundamentals and potential for growth. Alongside these established altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Fear & Greed Index Hits 59 — SOL, AVAX and KAS Remain Analyst Favorites
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:30
U.S. Senate’s Sixth Vote on Funding Bills: Potential Impact on Crypto Markets
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-senate-sixth-funding-vote-crypto-impact/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:29
‘Hundreds of simulations’ pin Bitcoin at 50% odds of $140K this month
Based on Bitcoin’s price at the start of October, a $140,000 price tag by the end of the month is consistent with its average gains in October over the years. Bitcoin has a 50% probability of surpassing $140,000 this month, according to simulations using data from the past decade, says economist Timothy Peterson.“There is a 50% chance Bitcoin finishes the month above $140k,” Peterson said in an X post on Wednesday. “But there is a 43% chance Bitcoin finishes below $136k,” he added. Bitcoin (BTC) would need to gain about 14.7% to reach $140,000 at its current price of $122,032, which has cooled after the original cryptocurrency set a new all-time high of $126,200 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 08:11
