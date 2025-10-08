MEXC Exchange
Uniswap (UNI) Drops 3.3% as Index Trades Lower
The post Uniswap (UNI) Drops 3.3% as Index Trades Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4380.87, down 1.1% (-49.75) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: ETH (+0.2%) and BTC (-0.7%). Laggards: UNI (-3.3%) and AAVE (-3.1%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/07/coindesk-20-performance-update-uniswap-uni-drops-3-3-as-index-trades-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:34
EU Sanctions A7A5 Stablecoin to Block Russian Crypto Flow into Europe
TLDR EU sanctions target A7A5 stablecoin, blocking Russian crypto channels. A7A5 flow to Europe accounts for only 2.37% of Bitcoin trading volume. Grinex and A7A5 are major routes for converting rubles into cryptocurrency. EU sanctions increase compliance costs but may not disrupt crypto liquidity. The European Union is looking to block A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin [...] The post EU Sanctions A7A5 Stablecoin to Block Russian Crypto Flow into Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 07:14
2025’s Best Crypto Presale Accelerates with $274K Whale Buy
The post 2025’s Best Crypto Presale Accelerates with $274K Whale Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is performing beyond expectations and it’s causing the rest of the crypto market to follow. While there was a lull in $BTC’s performance back in September, it was just the calm before the storm – now it’s hit a new all-time high of $126K and looks set to climb even higher. But it’s not all great news for Bitcoin. The inevitable rush of new users onto the Bitcoin network is going to cause even worse scalability issues for a blockchain that’s already struggling to handle its current average number of transactions – a problem that neither Ethereum nor Solana has. To stay competitive with Web3-capable competitors, Bitcoin requires assistance. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. It’s a Layer-2 for Bitcoin based on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) that intends to hypercharge the Bitcoin network by adding in high-speed Solana scalability and smart contract support. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Bitcoin Hyper will grow alongside $BTC as it trends upwards, not least the amount of community support $HYPER has already received as a presale. We’ve just seen a whopping $274K whale buy in the last 12 hours, adding to $HYPER’s $22.3M presale. Read on, and we’ll delve into exactly how the Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 is revolutionizing the Bitcoin network forever, making it one of the top crypto presales to consider in 2025. Why is Bitcoin so Slow? The Bitcoin network isn’t as fast as other blockchains because it prioritizes ensuring transaction security. Whenever a transaction is made, it’s added to a block, which needs to be validated by the majority of the network before it’s committed to the blockchain. This process usually takes around ten minutes. However, each block can only be so big. This places a hard cap on the number of transactions that the Bitcoin network can process…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:07
Crypto Price Prediction Today 7 October – XRP, Solana, Shiba Inu
With Bitcoin driving the market to new highs, here's why the crypto price prediction for XRP, SOL and SHIB looks so good right now.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:05
Bonk Price Prediction 2025: BONK Drops 25% but Could Bounce Back Strong, While Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Are Heating Up
Best crypto presales to buy now is the question everyone in the crypto market is asking as Q4 2025 unfolds. With Bitcoin ($BTC) hovering above key resistance levels and Ethereum ($ETH) maintaining steady ground, the spotlight is shifting to emerging opportunities that could define the next cycle. Altcoins are once again sparking heated debates in
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:45
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price for XRP, Pepe and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
Claude predicts XRP could exceed $5, Pepe may rebound toward prior peaks, and Pi Network could approach $1 before year-end. Bitcoin has hovered near a record while U.S. policy updates have clarified rules, and seasonal “Uptober” strength has supported a broader crypto bid.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Could Pepeto Be SHIB’s Successor? Fresh Projections Point To A 2021 Shiba Inu Style Breakout
Pepeto is rapidly climbing 2025 watchlists, with commentators drawing sharp parallels to Shiba Inu’s legendary surge. Its presale has topped $6.9 million, a live demo exchange is already in the wild, and staking returns sit at 222% APY, helping PEPETO stand out in a crowded meme field. The question on traders’ minds is clear: can
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Bitcoin Cools but Analysts Remain Upbeat. Why?
One observer said that BTC could surpass $140,000 by year's end.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:25
Bitcoin ETFs Smash $1.19B Inflows Since July as BlackRock Leads — But Is a Correction Coming?
Bitcoin ETFs have seen $1.19B in inflows since July, driven mainly by BlackRock’s IBIT, as Bitcoin hovers close to record highs and institutional interest has strengthened over recent weeks.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:19
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Move Coming as XRP Squeezes at $3 – Here’s What the Chart Says Is Next
XRP faces a strong confluence of resistance at $3 – XRP price predictions now navigate a potential breakout moment.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:19
