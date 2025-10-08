Solana’s $2.8B revenue outpaces Ethereum’s early growth: 21Shares

Solana generated $2.85 billion in revenue over the past year, according to a new report from 21Shares, driven by trading platform activity. Between October 2024 and September 2025, Solana averaged about $240 million in monthly revenue, peaking at $616 million in January during the memecoin boom led by tokens like Official Trump (TRUMP). But even after the frenzy cooled, monthly revenue was between $150 million and $250 million.Solana validators earn revenue from fees on transactions. Over the past year, revenue from fees flowed from across the ecosystem, including decentralized finance (DeFi), memecoins, AI apps, decentralized exchanges, DePIN, launchpads and trading tools.