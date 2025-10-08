2025-10-14 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
On Path to 1 Billion, Cleancore Holds 710M Dogecoin for Long-Term Strategy

On Path to 1 Billion, Cleancore Holds 710M Dogecoin for Long-Term Strategy

The post On Path to 1 Billion, Cleancore Holds 710M Dogecoin for Long-Term Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleancore Solutions disclosed it has accumulated 710 million dogecoin (DOGE) as part of a corporate treasury strategy aiming to hold one billion coins. Cleancore’s ‘House of Doge’ Arm Drives 710M Dogecoin Treasury The company announced its Official Dogecoin Treasury, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation, on Sept. 5, 2025. As of Oct. 6, its holdings have […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/on-path-to-1-billion-cleancore-holds-710m-dogecoin-for-long-term-strategy/
1
1$0.00589+21.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012572+0.19%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21156+1.97%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 11:34
Share
Altcoins News: Pineapple Financial Pivots Treasury to High-Yield INJ Altcoin

Altcoins News: Pineapple Financial Pivots Treasury to High-Yield INJ Altcoin

NYSE-listed Pineapple Financial launches a $100M Injective (INJ) treasury, marking a major shift toward high-yield altcoin staking and institutional crypto adoption. Pineapple Financial launches a major new digital asset strategy. The firm established a $100 million Injective (INJ) treasury. This reflects a definite change in corporate finance strategy. With such a Bitcoin rush, companies are […] The post Altcoins News: Pineapple Financial Pivots Treasury to High-Yield INJ Altcoin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Injective
INJ$9.73+0.10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002856-1.75%
Major
MAJOR$0.11561-1.25%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 11:30
Share
Cipher Mining: Mined 251 Bitcoins in September and sold 158 Bitcoins

Cipher Mining: Mined 251 Bitcoins in September and sold 158 Bitcoins

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) released its unaudited production and operation data for September 2025: 251 bitcoins were mined that month, 158 were sold, and the current bitcoin holdings are 1,500; 114,000 mining machines were deployed, with a computing power of 23.6 EH/s at the end of the month, and the energy efficiency ratio of the mining machine group was 16.8 J/TH.
1
1$0.00589+21.64%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 11:27
Share
MoonBull Presale Rockets: Top Meme Coin to Buy Now with 12,618% ROI Potential as Brett Bonk Up Soar

MoonBull Presale Rockets: Top Meme Coin to Buy Now with 12,618% ROI Potential as Brett Bonk Up Soar

Top meme coin to buy now ignites a frenzy across the crypto market, sparking dreams, adrenaline, and hope. Investors are abuzz, wallets are active, and chat rooms overflow with speculation about the next 100x breakout. Iconic meme tokens like Brett (Based) and Bonk are making waves with impressive moves. Brett hovers around $0.046293 with a […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001821-1.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00357+2.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:15
Share
Ethereum (ETH) Rises With Global Liquidity Expansion: Is $5,000 the Next Major Target?

Ethereum (ETH) Rises With Global Liquidity Expansion: Is $5,000 the Next Major Target?

The post Ethereum (ETH) Rises With Global Liquidity Expansion: Is $5,000 the Next Major Target? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) Rises With Global Liquidity Expansion: Is $5,000 the Next Major Target? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-eth-rises-global-liquidity-expansion-5000/
Ethereum
ETH$4,182.95+1.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.11561-1.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012572+0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 11:04
Share
Meteora Announces MET Tokenomics with Unique Liquidity Structure

Meteora Announces MET Tokenomics with Unique Liquidity Structure

The post Meteora Announces MET Tokenomics with Unique Liquidity Structure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Meteora to launch MET token with 48% liquid supply on October 23, 2025. Emphasizes transparency, no inflation for circulating tokens. Responds to community demand for immediate liquidity while ensuring stability. Meteora, a decentralized liquidity protocol on Solana, announced the launch of its MET token with a 48% liquid supply at the Token Generation Event on October 23, 2025. This launch introduces a novel tokenomics approach, emphasizing immediate liquidity without vesting, potentially affecting Solana’s DeFi landscape and raising concerns over sell pressure. Meteora to Release 48% of MET Supply at Launch Meteora, part of the Solana ecosystem, will launch its MET token on October 23, 2025. 48% of the total supply will be liquid at launch, with no vesting requirements. The Meteora team emphasized the absence of continuous unlock periods, targeting a liquid and fair launch. Stakeholders like Mercurial and Jupiter have allocations justified by their integration with the protocol, fostering community-driven growth. New allocation strategies include a 20% share for Mercurial stakeholders and 15% for Meteora LP users. Meteora’s core messaging focuses on fair distribution, aiming to align the interest of holders with the long-term objectives of liquidity and growth. Meteora Core Team, Medium: “The tokenomics is meant to eliminate inflation and continuous unlocks, in tandem with the project’s promise for transparency and community participation.” Community sentiment remains cautiously optimistic; analysts express concern about potential sell pressure if initial demand does not match the liquid supply. Analyzing Meteora’s Impact on Solana’s DeFi Market Did you know? Meteora’s approach allows almost 50% of its token supply as liquid, contrasting with typical phased unlocks like Uniswap’s 4-year vesting, sparking debate on market impacts. According to CoinMarketCap, MetYa (MET) is priced at $0.22, with a market cap of $37,130,412.60. It has no market dominance but presents a fully diluted market cap…
MET
MET$0.2276-1.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012572+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00944+1.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 11:02
Share
Trump Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200M for Treasury Company to Support Token

Trump Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200M for Treasury Company to Support Token

Trump meme coin issuer Fight Fight Fight LLC seeks at least $200m to fund a digital asset treasury after the token’s plunge.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.44+4.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001821-1.51%
200Million
200M$0.00502-1.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:01
Share
Pineapple Financial Opens $100M INJ Treasury With $8.9M First Buy

Pineapple Financial Opens $100M INJ Treasury With $8.9M First Buy

Pineapple Financial launched its Injective Digital Asset Treasury by buying 678,353 $INJ ($8.9M) in the first open-market trade of a planned $100M accumulation.
Injective
INJ$9.73+0.10%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.44505-1.70%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08836+0.29%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 11:00
Share
Bitcoin Poised for $644,000 Value as Gold Reaches Record High: Report

Bitcoin Poised for $644,000 Value as Gold Reaches Record High: Report

Bitcoin might have been worth close to half the value of gold by its next halving in 2028. According to the analysts, the historical surge recorded by gold puts the channel equivalent value of Bitcoin at approximately $644,000. The projection comes after gold futures soared past the value of $4,000 per ounce, further justifying the […]
4
4$0.18006+16.01%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/08 11:00
Share
TRUMP meme coin backer eyes up to $1 billion funding for digital asset treasury

TRUMP meme coin backer eyes up to $1 billion funding for digital asset treasury

The post TRUMP meme coin backer eyes up to $1 billion funding for digital asset treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Trump-linked token issuer eyes $200 million funding round amid slump. Bill Zanker, a long-time associate of Donald Trump, leads the company, which is now aiming for a $1 billion raise. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the Official Trump (TRUMP) coin project, is seeking to raise at least $200 million to establish a digital asset treasury entity focused on acquiring the meme token, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plan. The company, led by Donald Trump associate Bill Zanker, is eyeing up as much as $1 billion. Sources cautioned that the deal is still developing and may not go through. Launched in early 2025, the Trump-linked token quickly reached a new all-time high above $73 before declining sharply. As of press time, TRUMP was trading at around $7.6, down around 3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Fight Fight Fight previously sought to boost token holder engagement through initiatives such as a May dinner with Donald Trump, which invited top token holders to attend. The event’s announcement sparked a 70% price rally. In June, the team reportedly planned to introduce an “Official Trump Wallet,” but the initiative was later suspended following disagreements with World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by Trump’s sons. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/trump-meme-coin-backer-digital-asset-treasury/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.44+4.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001821-1.51%
1
1$0.00589+21.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 10:53
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

Best Cryptos to Invest In: Cardano (ADA) and This Under-$0.005 Token Beat Ripple (XRP) in Profit-Making Potential

Crypto News: Synthetix’s Perp DEX Boosts SNX Price by 80% Reaching New Heights

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage