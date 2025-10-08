Meteora Announces MET Tokenomics with Unique Liquidity Structure

Key Points: Meteora to launch MET token with 48% liquid supply on October 23, 2025. Emphasizes transparency, no inflation for circulating tokens. Responds to community demand for immediate liquidity while ensuring stability. Meteora, a decentralized liquidity protocol on Solana, announced the launch of its MET token with a 48% liquid supply at the Token Generation Event on October 23, 2025. This launch introduces a novel tokenomics approach, emphasizing immediate liquidity without vesting, potentially affecting Solana's DeFi landscape and raising concerns over sell pressure. Meteora to Release 48% of MET Supply at Launch Meteora, part of the Solana ecosystem, will launch its MET token on October 23, 2025. 48% of the total supply will be liquid at launch, with no vesting requirements. The Meteora team emphasized the absence of continuous unlock periods, targeting a liquid and fair launch. Stakeholders like Mercurial and Jupiter have allocations justified by their integration with the protocol, fostering community-driven growth. New allocation strategies include a 20% share for Mercurial stakeholders and 15% for Meteora LP users. Meteora's core messaging focuses on fair distribution, aiming to align the interest of holders with the long-term objectives of liquidity and growth. Meteora Core Team, Medium: "The tokenomics is meant to eliminate inflation and continuous unlocks, in tandem with the project's promise for transparency and community participation." Community sentiment remains cautiously optimistic; analysts express concern about potential sell pressure if initial demand does not match the liquid supply. Analyzing Meteora's Impact on Solana's DeFi Market Did you know? Meteora's approach allows almost 50% of its token supply as liquid, contrasting with typical phased unlocks like Uniswap's 4-year vesting, sparking debate on market impacts. According to CoinMarketCap, MetYa (MET) is priced at $0.22, with a market cap of $37,130,412.60. It has no market dominance but presents a fully diluted market cap…