Michael Dell says AI buildout will eventually overshoot, even as sales explode

Michael Dell said on Tuesday that the AI race is moving so fast it will eventually hit a ceiling. The Dell Technologies chief explained that demand for computing power is "tremendous," but the nonstop building of artificial intelligence data centers cannot continue forever. "I'm sure at some point there'll be too many of these things built, but we don't see any signs of that," Michael said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." For now, the surge is still alive, and his company is right in the middle of it. The numbers back it up. The server networking business inside Dell jumped 58% in the past year and then another 69% in the last quarter alone, according to Michael. Growth has been fueled by large language models that now stretch beyond text into multimodal and multi-agent systems, each one pulling more power from chips and infrastructure. That hunger is what keeps orders flowing. Dell expands sales with Nvidia chips and big customers Michael explained that the company's AI servers are powered by Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra chips.Those machines are then sold to heavy hitters like CoreWeave, a cloud service provider, and xAI, the startup run by Elon Musk.The stock market reacted quickly to this boom. Dell shares rose more than 3% on Tuesday, right after the company raised its long-term growth outlook in front of analysts. Michael lifted the company's expected annual revenue growth to a range of 7% to 9%, up from the earlier 3% to 4% forecast.Diluted earnings per share are now expected to grow 15%, almost double the 8% previously targeted. This followed strong second-quarter earnings in August. Looking further ahead, Michael said the company plans to ship $20 billion worth of AI servers in fiscal 2026, which is double last year's figure. But while sales are exploding, there's a…