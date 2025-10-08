Is A 900% Rally To $2.98 ATH Possible As Pi Network Announces New DeFi Updates?

The Pi Network (PI) community is heating up after a major announcement revealed that new Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features are now live on the Testnet. With the cryptocurrency currently trading around $0.26 after crashing severely in the past few months, the report of new upgrades raises the question of whether these developments could trigger a strong enough comeback to spark a 900% rally back to $2.98. Could Pi Network’s New DeFi Upgrades Spark A Rally? Pi Network’s price faced a devastating correction over the course of eight months, plunging from its February peak of $2.98 to just around $0.26 today. The decline erased more than $18 billion in value in just six months, sparking rugpull accusations as heavy sell-offs from whales and rapidly shifting sentiment drove the market into a downward spiral. Related Reading: Pi Network Price Crashes 88% Since Launch, New Developments Say Further Decline Is Coming At current levels, the cryptocurrency would need a near tenfold rally to revisit its all-time high. Such a rebound is theoretically possible in crypto markets, where significant developments often drive exponential gains. However, with the PI price down more than 85% from peak levels, a surge of that scale remains uncertain. Despite its decline, optimism has resurfaced following Pi Network’s latest ecosystem updates, which could signal a shift from speculation toward sustainable utility. According to the Pi Core Team on X social media, the launch of the Pi DEX, AMM liquidity pools, and token creation tools on Testnet marks the beginning of the cryptocurrency’s new DeFi era. These tools allow Pioneers to swap tokens, provide liquidity, mint test tokens, and explore DeFi mechanics in a safe testing environment. The team noted that the rollout is designed to educate and prepare the community for a full-scale Mainnet DeFi launch where real PI tokens could power transactions and liquidity. They also stated that Pi Network’s vision is to fuel long-term, sustainable Web3 growth through its system designed for utility, apps, and real-world use cases. They added that this vision of steady value appreciation is supported by PI’s infrastructure, KYC-verified global community, Pi wallet and ecosystem apps, .pi Domains, Oi Ad Network, staking, and more. A Deeper Dive Into Pi Network’s DeFi Revolution Pi network’s DeFi expansion, unveiled by founder Dr Chengdiao Fan at the TOKEN2049 global conference in Singapore, represents a strategic pivot toward creating tangible value within its blockchain ecosystem. According to the network’s official blog post, the launch of the Pi DEX and AMM pool will enable the community to build their own DEX and AMM interfaces in a secure testing space. The team noted that this function remains restricted on the Mainnet at this time and is invalid for use or any other purposes. Related Reading: Pi Network Price Crashes To All-Time Low After Latest Announcement — Details Token creation capabilities on the network will also enable developers to mint test tokens on Pi Testnet, simulating app-level economies, community reward systems, and service-based tokens. When the feature transitions to Mainnet, the blog post highlights that strict guidelines will ensure only utility-driven tokens, not empty incentive mechanisms such as meme coins, are approved. This reduces speculative risks and encourages sustainable growth. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com