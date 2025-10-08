Wirecutter’s Path To $1 Billion In Commerce, One Product Review At A Time

The post Wirecutter’s Path To $1 Billion In Commerce, One Product Review At A Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Outside The New York Times building in New York City. The New York Times When The New York Times bought Wirecutter back in 2016, the deal was about more than a simple acquisition of a product review site. The site would go on to become one of the first additions to the Times’ lifestyle portfolio that today stretches across cooking, games, and other fast-growing subscriber offerings. The Wirecutter deal, in other words, was just the beginning. In the years that followed, the Times snapped up Serial Productions, The Athletic, and the viral word game Wordle, expanding its reach beyond traditional news. Nearly a decade later, Wirecutter itself has become a trusted authority on what and what not to buy — as well as a billion-dollar commerce engine within the Times portfolio. The site drove more than $1 billion in gross merchandise value in both 2023 and 2024, underscoring the scale of its influence in online shopping. And days like today, with the kickoff of Amazon’s two-day fall shopping event Prime Big Deal Days, arguably put that influence on full display. Wirecutter’s value to The New York Times For shoppers on the hunt for bargains and early holiday deals, Wirecutter’s deals expert Nathan Burrow curated a roundup of the best deals, helping readers quickly zero in on the discounts they’re looking for. “Wirecutter contributes significantly to the journalistic mission at the Times,” Wirecutter deputy publisher Cliff Levy told me in an interview. “It’s a different kind of journalism than hard news, but the mission is the same – to be the best in the business in every area we cover.” The site, which reaches 15 million visitors each month, has a newsroom that now numbers 160 journalists who cover everything from outdoor gear to sustainability. After years of operating solely on…