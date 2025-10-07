MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-10-13
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Congresswoman Violates STOCK Act With Late Trade Disclosures: Purchases Include Bitcoin ETF
As legislation in Congress heats up to ban elected officials from buying and selling stocks, several members have violated the STOCK Act in 2025, failing to disclose their transactions in a timely fashion.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:03
Wall Street Billionaire: "Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy"
Speaking on CNBC, Jones said Bitcoin’s setup reminds him of the late-1990s tech boom – only this time, the fundamentals […] The post Wall Street Billionaire: “Bitcoin Is Built for This Economy” appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/08 06:03
XRP Price Faces Bearish Outlook; Says Peter Brandt Amid Growing Impatience from Traders
The post XRP Price Faces Bearish Outlook; Says Peter Brandt Amid Growing Impatience from Traders appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Peter Brandt, a veteran trader, has cautioned a potential bearish outlook for XRP in the midterm. Brandt has noted that the XRP price may be developing a descending triangle with a midterm target of around $2.68. While using historical data to compare price action, Brandt noted that the XRP price may be eyeing $2.22 if …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 06:01
How to Buy MAGACOIN FINANCE — Expert Guide to the Best Crypto Presale of 2025
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/how-to-buy-magacoin-finance-expert-guide-to-the-best-crypto-presale-of-2025/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
5 Years After Launch, Shiba Inu Holders Could Finally See SHIB Hit $0.0001, But Not Before This Meme Coin Explodes 18777%
Five years gone, and the Shiba Inu bet may finally be paying off as it now has eyes on $0.0001, a target that implies nearly 10x gain from today’s levels. But before Shiba Inu holders could finally see SHIB reaching this height, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new meme coin in the market, is set for
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
ETH rally tops out at $4.8K, setting up a make-or-break moment for Ether bulls
Ether’s short-term correction may set the stage for a larger upside move as ETH’s liquidity metrics turn increasingly favorable. Key takeaways:Ethereum failed to break $4,800, with a bearish divergence leading to a 3% correction.Spot selling pressure rose, but leveraged traders remain active.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
Kite AI Joins RootData 2025 Top 100 Projects List
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/kite-ai-rootdata-2025-recognition/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:35
Remixing the NFTStrategy Playbook: 3 New Takes
PunkStrategy sparked a meta, and now remixes are pushing out in new directions.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:28
The Future of Information Freedom Might Be 550 Kilometers Above Earth
Spacecoin's CTC-0 satellite launched in December showed that satellites can transmit encrypted blockchain transactions independently of ground infrastructure. The upcoming C-1 constellation in 2024 will enhance this with multiple satellites, creating multiple communication paths. Users send data via radio to satellites, which is then stored and forwarded to ground stations. Satellites bypass terrestrial internet and avoid censorship and avoiding terrestrial internet censorship.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 04:37
Using Browser Network Calls for Data Processing: The Search for a Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake
This article will cover how I got the viral Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake using basic network calls and built a scalable cloud infrastructure for ML services.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 01:00
